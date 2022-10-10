ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

15 Early Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Every year, as we're scrambling to come up with last-minute ideas and searching for any decent products still in stock, we tell ourselves, "Next year, we'll get our holiday shopping done early." We've definitely failed in the past, […]
SHOPPING
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Sales#Electronics#Linus Business#Cnn#Adobe Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
FOXBusiness

Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs

Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
BUSINESS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

ALDI Kicks Off The Holiday Season

By DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49813599. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

Target's Deal Days Sale Kicks Off Oct. 6 With 3 Days of Discounts Ahead of Amazon's Next Sale

Target on Tuesday announced that its annual Deal Days shopping event is returning on Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, offering three days of "savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in stores." Earlier this week, Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale, which is set to be a second Amazon Prime Day of sorts, with 48 hours of deals starting on Oct. 11. That's the week after Target's new upcoming sale.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Costco's Pumpkin Pie Is Somehow Winning Against Inflation

It hasn't been a particularly great financial year for shoppers or supermarkets. As consumer spending habits change due to inflation and shoppers switch to more affordable brands or rely more on store promotions, supermarkets have seen a downward dip in the stock market as customers look for ways to save money and keep up with the inflating costs of food, according to The Street. But it's not all bad news.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
RETAIL
EW.com

Amazon's October Prime Day sale has some of the season's best holiday gifts on sale for as little as $11

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale has begun! The 48-hour event (it runs through Oct. 12) provides Prime members with an early chance to save on a range of products, including entertainment and pop culture gifts before the holiday season is in full swing. Many deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you want to shop all the marked-down items, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PYMNTS

Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays

Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
BUSINESS
dallasexpress.com

Amazon’s Holiday Hiring Plans Are Bittersweet

While the leaves change color and temperatures cool, Amazon is setting its sights on the holiday shopping season. The e-commerce giant is going on a hiring spree, planning to add 150,000 employees to its ranks across full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. The company’s move comes as the U.S. unemployment rate came in at a better-than-expected 3.5% in September.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy