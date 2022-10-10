Read full article on original website
15 Early Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $25
Every year, as we're scrambling to come up with last-minute ideas and searching for any decent products still in stock, we tell ourselves, "Next year, we'll get our holiday shopping done early."
We’re Calling It! These Sale Picks Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Gifts This Year
Every year, new gifting trends emerge around the holidays. The only problem is waiting until Black Friday or even Christmas Eve to buy those gifts. By that point, it's complete madness. The shelves will be emptying faster than employees can stock them, and products will be selling out online everywhere you look! This year, we […]
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
Christmas in October: Here’s Why Walmart & Target Are Starting Holiday Sales Earlier Than Ever
Several big box retailers, including Walmart and Target, announced earlier than ever pre-holiday sales events to attract more customers. Last year retailers were plagued by supply chain issues, which...
Christmas in October: Holiday shopping kicks off early due to high inventory
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Christmas in October! Or at least that’s when big box stores want consumers to start shopping for the holidays. Holiday savings are already underway at several retailers including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, and Amazon where store officials say the winter discounts have hit shelves weeks earlier than usual this year. A […]
Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s announce major cutbacks – and it may mean your favorite items won’t be on the shelves
WALMART, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s have announced some major cutbacks, which may mean your favorite items will no longer be on the shelves. Last month, well-known retailers spoke about canceling or reducing orders to combat abnormally high inventories. In an August earnings call, Walmart’s EVP and CFO John...
Walmart announced a giant change to its return policy just before the holiday season – what to know about the new option
JUST weeks out from the holiday season, Walmart has announced a major change to its return policy. The new Holiday Guarantee is already in effect for all Walmart customers. Last week, the company announced that customers who purchase eligible items on or after October 1 have until January 31, 2023, to make exchanges.
Walmart making five changes that will affect your holiday shopping – all are in response to common customer requests
IT'S not going to be any regular holiday season at Walmart. The superstore has shared plans for an entirely improved holiday shopping experience, focusing on what it calls “better value” and “more convenience than ever.”. According to the retail giant, more than half of customers will start...
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
FOXBusiness
Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs
Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
Retailers are gearing up for 'aggressive discounting' on electronics, cars, and more as they've stockpiled the most stuff to sell in 30 years, Morgan Stanley says
Americans' demand is cooling off and companies' inventories are booming. It's set to drive extraordinary holiday discounting, the bank said.
ALDI Kicks Off The Holiday Season
By DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49813599.
CNET
Target's Deal Days Sale Kicks Off Oct. 6 With 3 Days of Discounts Ahead of Amazon's Next Sale
Target on Tuesday announced that its annual Deal Days shopping event is returning on Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, offering three days of "savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in stores." Earlier this week, Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale, which is set to be a second Amazon Prime Day of sorts, with 48 hours of deals starting on Oct. 11. That's the week after Target's new upcoming sale.
Costco's Pumpkin Pie Is Somehow Winning Against Inflation
It hasn't been a particularly great financial year for shoppers or supermarkets. As consumer spending habits change due to inflation and shoppers switch to more affordable brands or rely more on store promotions, supermarkets have seen a downward dip in the stock market as customers look for ways to save money and keep up with the inflating costs of food, according to The Street. But it's not all bad news.
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
EW.com
Amazon's October Prime Day sale has some of the season's best holiday gifts on sale for as little as $11
Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale has begun! The 48-hour event (it runs through Oct. 12) provides Prime members with an early chance to save on a range of products, including entertainment and pop culture gifts before the holiday season is in full swing. Many deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you want to shop all the marked-down items, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.
Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays
Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
Walmart challenges Amazon with Pre-Black Friday sales event
Walmart confirms Rollback Savings event for the same week as Prime Early Access sale
Delta posts $695 million profit, sees busy holiday season
Delta Air Lines has reported a $695 million profit for the third quarter, which includes much of the peak summer travel season
dallasexpress.com
Amazon’s Holiday Hiring Plans Are Bittersweet
While the leaves change color and temperatures cool, Amazon is setting its sights on the holiday shopping season. The e-commerce giant is going on a hiring spree, planning to add 150,000 employees to its ranks across full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. The company’s move comes as the U.S. unemployment rate came in at a better-than-expected 3.5% in September.
