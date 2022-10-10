Read full article on original website
Tessa Cunningham
2d ago
it's time to ARREST all the people that went along with TAKING THE STATE HOSTAGE for big pharma. How much money did they make from big pharma FOIA their emails.
Reply(2)
24
GraveDigger
2d ago
Totally agree. Patty got rich but we as a people are more poor due to inflation caused by her insane spending.
Reply(5)
34
SheriT
2d ago
We need better solutions from our leaders in these times. Thirty years is long enough. Vote Tiffany Smiley!
Reply
31
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Fox News confronts Democrats in Washington about the border crisis: 'They own it now'
Democrats in Washington shied away from questions about border security, despite President Biden's administration insisting for months that the southern border is "secure."
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified
The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Sen. Kennedy torches Biden for lying about the border: Americans 'don't like being treated like a moron'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden over the border crisis, warning he has "lied" to the American people as migrant encounters surge to record levels. Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant surge, saying Biden has "opened" the borders and "lied" about the issue.
Liz Cheney reveals a House Republican called Donald Trump “the Orange Jesus”
Ms Cheney, who lost her Republican primary in August, made the remark at American Enterprise Institute’s “Constitution Day” event in Washington, DC. “A member came in and he signed his name on each one of the sheets. And he said under his breath, the things we do for the orange Jesus,” the US representative recalled.
Lindsey Graham insists 'the people are with us' and invokes 14th Amendment as he doubles down on his 15 week abortion ban - while fellow GOP Sen. Mike Rounds becomes the latest ally to reject the bill
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is forging ahead with his bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, declaring confidently that 'the people are with us' during a Sunday television interview. It comes despite a growing number of his fellow GOP Senators distancing themselves from the legislation after being...
The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump
It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
George W. Bush injects his anti-Trump energy into Colorado's Senate race by fundraising with GOP hopeful Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is lending his support to the US Senate hopeful Joe O'Dea. O'Dea, a Republican in Colorado, has repeatedly said he doesn't want Trump to run again. Bush has also campaigned for and donated to Trump foils in Georgia, Alaska, and Wyoming. Former President George W....
MSNBC's Cross laments it's 'mind-boggling' that Sen. Ron Johnson isn't getting crushed in Senate race
MSNBC host Tiffany Cross claimed it’s "mind-boggling" that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes isn’t crushing his opponent, incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in the polls. While interviewing Barnes on her Saturday show, "The Cross Connection" host and her guest talked about how "dangerous" and "out-of-touch" Johnson’s policies...
Rival calls incendiary ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul ‘dangerous’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.
A closer look at the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for US House seat in southwest Washington
VANCOUVER, Wash. — For the past decade, Washington's 3rd Congressional District — covering Clark County and Southwest Washington — has favored Republicans. The district voted for President Trump in the last two presidential elections, and Republican Jamie Herrera Beutler has represented the district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011.
Oath Keepers leader said Trump 'will need us and our rifles', U.S. court hears
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday were set to continue questioning their first witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates for their alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, following a first day of testimony about a "chaotic" scene with lawmakers in tears.
Chronicle
Washington's Stolen Unemployment Money Trickling in Three Years Later
Nearly three years after thieves stole $645 million in pandemic unemployment benefits from Washington state, investigators are still clawing back funds frozen in fraudsters' bank accounts. On Friday, the state Attorney General's Office filed a motion demanding Bank of America forfeit $9.3 million left there by criminals who scammed Washington's...
Democrat Cori Bush doubles down on 'defunding the police' while on CNN: 'Absolutely' still supports
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., defended her calls to "defund the police" while on CNN Wednesday night, telling Don Lemon she "absolutely" still supports the policy.
