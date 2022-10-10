Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
FOX Reno
Fifteen wild horses adopted at Northern Nevada Correctional Center event
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All available horses were successfully adopted at a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Oct. 8. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted the event....
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
FOX Reno
Sparks High alum donates time, supplies to brighten former school
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks High alum Craig Gustavson has been busy painting the chain and pillars outside of Sparks High from their old gray color to school colors of maroon and gold. Gustavson, class of 1962 donated his time and supplies to do the...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City man creates new way to collect, classify and catalog comic books based on publishing emblems
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Most people probably look at comic book and see the colorful characters, the eye-catching title or perhaps how worn the pages are which symbolize all the love bestowed upon them. That’s not the case for comic book enthusiast, Matt Bruback. “I started noticing some...
FOX Reno
Diedrichsen's Mrs. Connie Hall named Nevada Teacher of the Year
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A kindergarten teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks has been named the teacher of the year for the state of Nevada. A ceremony hosted by Governor Steve Sisolak and schools superintendent Jhone Ebert was held for Mrs. Connie Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City’s Wiggins finalist for Nevada teacher of year
Adrienne Wiggins, a teacher at Empire Elementary School in Carson City, was announced Tuesday as a finalist for Nevada teacher of the year, though Washoe County’s Connie Hall was ultimately announced as the award’s winner, according to a news release from the Carson City School District. Hall is...
FOX Reno
Reno group collecting socks for vulnerable veterans on Oct. 13
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Altrusa International of Reno/Sparks is hosting their annual Socktober this week to collect socks for vulnerable male veterans. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Cypress Reno (761 S. Virginia St.) in midtown at 6 p.m. The community is encouraged to drop...
KOLO TV Reno
Sensology Reno: “An experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us rely on our five senses every day. Now, you can put them to the test while playing games with your friends. Sensology Reno opened over the summer and as the owner Phil Frayssinoux says, “it’s an experience that doesn’t exist anywhere else.”
2news.com
Spooky haunts and fall festivities aplenty scheduled this season in Carson City
Happening now through the end of October, Carson City, Nevada shines with many spooky and family-friendly events. Visitors are invited to embrace the fall season and enjoy Harvest Train rides, Carson City Ghost Walks, the Nevada Day Parade, and more. Harvest Train – Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16...
2news.com
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
KOLO TV Reno
Food Pantry Operates In The North Valleys
Quiet weather will continue through the weekend. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind. No storms or big changes are in the forecast through at least early next week. -Jeff.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In South Lake Tahoe (South Lake Tahoe, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle crash was reported on Monday in South Lake Tahoe. Officials confirmed that 2 people died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
FOX Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada asking for Thanksgiving food donations
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is calling on community members to donate Thanksgiving food for people in need this holiday season. CCNN and the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need in addition to their annual Thanksgiving feast.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline community invited to learn about $38 million project at high school
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village community members are invited to a forum to learn more about the $38 million project taking place at the high school on 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation donated $38 million to build a football field, running track,...
kkoh.com
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
mynews4.com
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
FOX Reno
Four finalists chosen for second vacant seat on Reno city council
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council voted Wednesday to narrow down the list of 19 applicants for the vacant Ward 3 seat to four finalists. Council members voted to advance Kyle Edgerton, Miguel Martinez, Courtney McKimmey and Sean Savoy. (Click their names above...
nevadabusiness.com
The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event
THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
2news.com
City of Reno's Micromobility Pilot Project Moving to Next Phase
(October 10, 2022) The Micromobility Pilot Project first started in downtown Reno back in June. Now, the project is going into its next phase of collecting data from their micromobility testing lanes. The City will be closing down Virginia Street from 1st Street to 5th Street in order to restripe...
