Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In Michigan

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Related
What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black QB Derek Carr spoke and we have it for you.
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller
Here are the highlights from the “Monday Night Football” matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Patrick Mahomes recaps the Chiefs thrilling win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Colts Quarterback on Pace to Have Worst Season of His Career
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on pace to have his worst season of his 15 year career and when the Indianapolis Colts traded for Matt Ryan back in March they thought it’d be a perfect fit, but heading into week 6 it’s been everything but that. Through five...
Sporting News
Raiders vs. Chiefs final score, results: Mahomes, Kelce lead Kansas City to wild comeback win vs. Las Vegas
The Chiefs and Raiders battled it out in a wild, thrilling and controversial game on "Monday Night Football." When the dust settled, it was the Chiefs who ended up victorious by the slimmest of margins. The Raiders came flying out of the gates, surging to a 17-0 lead in the...
Augusta Free Press
Rivera sticking with Wentz: Commanders may regret decisions to go with both
When it comes to the National Football League, you typically are only as good as your quarterback. Just look at recent seasons to verify that. The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI with a red-hot Matthew Stafford. Super Bowl LV was won by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a guy you might have heard of, Tom Brady, leading the ship. The year before that, the magical Patrick Mahomes won his first and only title, guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to glory.
Augusta Free Press
Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On California Sports Betting Sites
The new NHL season has officially kicked off and here is how you can bet on our Los Angeles Kings vs Vegas Golden Knights same game parlay in California. Sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Kings vs Golden Knights parlay at +182.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Picks | How To Bet On NHL On Ohio Sports Betting Sites
We’re putting on our betting hats for the new NHL season and here is how you can bet on our Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets same game parlay in Ohio. Sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in free bets which can be used on our Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Jackets betting picks.
Yardbarker
Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
Yardbarker
Week 5 Las Vegas Raiders Receiving Game Analysis
Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders lost for the fourth time in their first five games on Monday night. In a hard-fought, wildly exciting game from both sides, Las Vegas once again fell to Kansas City. The Chiefs remain the one team the Raiders can never quite figure out. A big part of the game was the team’s receiving core. Here’s an overview of the Raiders’ receiving game as a whole.
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Revisiting the wild finish between Raiders & Chiefs on MNF
Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 Knee-Jerk Reactions Post-Week 5
After finally getting a win in Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders got right back to blowing games in Week 5. Their latest disappointing masterpiece result was a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. It’s time for some knee-jerk reactions following this crushing loss.
NFL・
Raiders announce inactive players ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. Needless to say, it’s a huge game for the Raiders as a win could put them within a 0.5 game of the division after an 0-3 start. But with...
Yardbarker
Can The Las Vegas Raiders Save Their Season?
In a close AFC divisional showdown with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Las Vegas Raiders lose a crucial game 30-29. Las Vegas enter Arrowhead with a 1-3 record, hoping to upset the division leaders. The Raiders played well in the first half, holding down Kansas City. The offense was doing well, with Derek Carr performing well and Josh Jacobs rushing for 154 yards. Las Vegas’ defense also played well in the game despite the loss. This game also had terrible calls from the referees against both the Chiefs and Raiders during the game. Along with the bad calls from the refs, a costly mistake in the fourth quarter from the Raiders may have cost them the season.
Augusta Free Press
Late Cincinnati score not late enough: Tucker field goal lifts Baltimore Ravens to 19-17 win
Last week against Buffalo, the Baltimore Ravens did the right thing analytically, and lost. Sunday night, against Cincinnati, they did the wrong thing, and were close to losing again. It helps that the Ravens have the most accurate placekicker in NFL history on the sideline. How good? With Justin Tucker’s...
Comments / 0