Oceanic Art to bring Hall-Haskell underwater this October
IPSWICH — Townies Susan and Paul Erickson will bring the Hall-Haskell House under the sea with them this October. Susan takes inspiration from her scuba diving adventures in Fiji and the Philippines. After their recent move, not only does her art depict the wonders of these oceans, but also...
Letter: Polish Picnic honors Wanda Carlson
In the photo are Stacey Bennet and her mother, Wanda Carlson, who recently passed away. This year’s Polish Picnic was in honor of Wanda. Wanda had always been a big part of the picnic. All the people working that day — never mind the days leading up to the...
Topsfield Fair draws large crowds, showcases record-breaking pumpkin
There’s an age-old saying at the Topsfield Fair, according to George Hoomis, president of the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Association. It goes something like this:. “There’s two questions people ask when they come in,” Hoomis said. “Where’s the bathroom, and where’s the giant pumpkin? Not necessarily in that order.”
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church
Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
Group has grand designs for Methodist church
IPSWICH ― When the ceiling collapsed inside the United Methodist Church on North Main Street in 2018, it created a mess ― both physical and bureaucratic. The physical mess was cleaned up. The ceiling was replaced and the floor redone. New chairs have been delivered, and even the organ is due for a final clean-out.
Boston has one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to Architectural Digest
A charming Beacon Hill street filled with cobblestones and street lamps is among the most beautiful pathways on the planet, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world and included Acorn Street in Boston. “Some are notable for their...
Tree House Opens New Tewksbury Location for To-Go Only; Beer Hall Not Yet Open
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. According to a page within its website, Tree House Brewing Company has partially opened its new location in Tewksbury, as its to-go operation is now up and running for orders in advance that are brought out to customer's cars in the lot. The beer hall has not yet opened.
Beverly installs commemorative ‘seal crossing’ sign after Shoebert finds his way back to North Shore
BEVERLY, Mass. — The town of Beverly has installed a “seal crossing” sign in wake of Shoebert’s return to the North Shore. The beloved gray seal was fitted with a tracker and released into the wild off Block Island in late September after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. The wayward 235-pound aquatic mammal was initially taken into custody after he waddled from the pond to Beverly police headquarters.
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
13+ Things to Know In Tewksbury This Week
In case you missed the bump in Southside activity, on Friday, Tree House Brewing quietly started online sales at its pickup location at the Tewksbury Country Club. The Carnation ordered a sampling of IPAs, an Octoberfest lager, canned cocktails and coffee beans. The pickup process was smooth, with helpful staff who had traveled from other Tree House locations. The plan, according to workers at the pickup site, is to hire local as the Tewksbury operation expands. Check out job openings.
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
Letter: Farewell to Jim Martel
A farewell to Jim Martel, to our beloved neighbor across the street; a farewell to a wonderful person whom we enjoyed any time of the day. He always had a friendly smile and was willing to listen and fix any problem you had in your car. Jim had the shortest...
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
Christopher Columbus memorial vandalized with ‘Genocider’ spray-paint
A commemorative monument memorializing Italian Explorer Christopher Columbus and his late 15th-century voyage to the Americas was vandalized with red spray paint that said: “Genocider” and “Death to Amerika” in Waltham over the holiday weekend. Waltham Police said they received notice of vandalism at the Christopher...
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
