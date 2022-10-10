ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Kensington coffee roaster feels neighborhood deserves better

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Kensington has been a neighborhood going through hard times, but the owner of a Vietnamese coffee roaster in the community feels her neighborhood deserves better."The feeling when you're in the cafe, like, it's vibing, You feel safe in here," Khang Nguyen, a barista, said.  Below the sidewalks of Kensington Avenue and J Street is the first and only Vietnamese coffee roaster in Philadelphia. It's called Caphe Roasters.Their Vietnamese coffee drinks are bold thanks to their freshly roasted Robusta beans from Vietnam."It yields this delicious, chocolatey, nutty and earthy profile that compliments the traditional way to brew Vietnamese coffee...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Society
phillygrub.blog

Free Shawarma Fries on National Shawarma Day at Pita Chip

Pita Chip, the Modern Middle Eastern quick-serve restaurant with locations in Yardley, University City and Temple University, will be celebrating National Shawarma Day with a giveaway on Saturday, October 15th. Any customer who visits one of the three locations and purchases any beverage will receive a complimentary order of Shawarma...
YARDLEY, PA
westphillylocal.com

The Free Library of Philadelphia hosts nonprofit job fair on Thursday

The job fair is an opportunity to meet with many local organizations and agencies planning to grow their teams. Participating employers and community resources at the Nonprofit Job Fair include:. – ACHIEVEability;. – the Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc. – Caring People Alliance. – Catholic Community Services. – Children’s Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Festival#Trick Or Treating#Cocktails#Art#Local Life#Localevent#East Passyunk#Fall Fest Spooky#East Passyunk Avenue#Triangle Tavern#Eastpassyunk
phillychitchat.com

Photos: The Jacksons at Parx, Overbrook Lofts and Heydey

Ahh where were we. Yes I have gotten behind on events, as social season is in high gear. I have been shooting a lot of events, sending to my media outlets as well as posting on Social Media, but alas I have gotten backed up on posting here on PhillyChitChat. I am posting a few events which have appeared elsewhere but wanted to share with you here as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Complete at 3609 Spring Garden Street in Powelton Village, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has confirmed completion of construction at a four-story, 13-unit multi-family rental building at 3609 Spring Garden Street in Powelton Village, West Philadelphia. The new building replaces a stately, three-story Victorian rowhouse on the north side of the block between North 36th and North 37th streets. The construction team includes Brett Harman as the design professional and David Schwartz Construction as the contractor. Permits list construction costs at $1.4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Former Trolley Car Diner in Mount Airy gets moved to storage facility in Wayne

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The former Trolley Car Diner is on the move. The landmark is about to be moved from Mount Airy to Wayne Junction.There's already been several attempts to move this iconic trolley diner car. The question is, will the city succeed on Wednesday?  The iconic diner has sat in this same location for nearly 20 years on Germantown Avenue, but on Wednesday morning it's going to a new home.  "'We're going to get to restore it and find a reuse for it somewhere else," Ken Weinstein, former owner of the Trolley Car Diner, said.In September, the city attempted...
WAYNE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says

Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Philly

Philadelphia commemorates Indigenous Peoples Day, keeps Columbus statue covered

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia on Monday commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day. Philadelphia has tried to reframe the annual celebration and no longer recognizes the day as Columbus Day but rather Indigenous Peoples Day. At Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown, the celebration for Indigenous Peoples Day kicked off around noon. There are vendors, children on field trips and several other members of the community.Organizers say they want Monday to be a reminder of this country's history and the contributions of Indigenous peoples.Last year, Mayor Jim Kenney declared that the holiday, formerly called Columbus Day, would be known as Indigenous...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

A poet, a doctor, a muse: Meet the bookstore cats of Philadelphia

When you walk into Molly’s Books and Records on South 9th Street, there’s a chance the worker who greets you might not be a human. Don’t worry, it’s not one of those weird grocery store robots. It’s Mrs. Stevenson, the store’s resident gray-striped cat, who sometimes lifts up her paw and “waves” at customers as they enter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Over a dozen people displaced after fire roars through multiple West Philadelphia homes

PHILADELPHIA - A fire quickly consumed a string of row homes in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, putting over a dozen people out of their homes. Velice Hids, who lives on the 200 block of North Hobart Street, says she smelled smoke and heard a loud smack before running to the window to see where the startling noise could have come from. As soon as she looked out her window, she says she saw flames shooting from the row home across the street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed on SEPTA Tracks in Northeast Philadelphia

SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 13, Dies After He's Shot Multiple Times in Head in West Oak Lane

A teenage boy was killed after he was shot multiple times in the face in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood on Monday night, police said. He was found lying on the sidewalk on the 6500 block of North Smedley Street shortly before 7 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The 13-year-old had been shot multiple times in the face and head area. His family identified him to NBC10 as Jay Wilcox.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy