Read full article on original website
Related
phillyvoice.com
Immerse yourself in an Edgar Allen Poe story during a Halloween ball in Collingswood
Edgar Allen Poe often wrote about mystery and death, including in his popular work "The Masque of the Red Death." This Halloween season, a masquerade ball in Collingswood seeks to bring that story to life. The Masque of the Red Death is being hosted by Envoute Entertainment on Oct. 30...
Kensington coffee roaster feels neighborhood deserves better
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Kensington has been a neighborhood going through hard times, but the owner of a Vietnamese coffee roaster in the community feels her neighborhood deserves better."The feeling when you're in the cafe, like, it's vibing, You feel safe in here," Khang Nguyen, a barista, said. Below the sidewalks of Kensington Avenue and J Street is the first and only Vietnamese coffee roaster in Philadelphia. It's called Caphe Roasters.Their Vietnamese coffee drinks are bold thanks to their freshly roasted Robusta beans from Vietnam."It yields this delicious, chocolatey, nutty and earthy profile that compliments the traditional way to brew Vietnamese coffee...
fox29.com
New South Philly street changes create mistaken parking tickets, confusion for businesses
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - There’s a new parking ticket controversy in South Philadelphia and it’s causing a lot of confusion and frustration on Washington Avenue. "People are still parking on the bike lane. They’ve already been towed more than once," Gabriel Pachacheck, with the Washington Avenue Association of Businesses and Residents, stated.
morethanthecurve.com
$99 burger on the menu at Hook & Ladder, new restaurant opening in historic firehouse at SORA West in Conshohocken
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Michael Klein was provided an early glimpse inside Hook & Ladder Sky Bar & Kitchen inside the now-transformed historic firehouse that is adjacent to the new Hotel West & Main at the intersection of Fayette and West Elm streets in Conshohocken. The firehouse is now actually...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paris Baguette to Begin Construction on New Upper Darby H Mart Outpost
The new location is part of Paris Baguette’s current push to open 1,000 cafes over the next eight years, many of which are planned for H Mart stores.
phillygrub.blog
Free Shawarma Fries on National Shawarma Day at Pita Chip
Pita Chip, the Modern Middle Eastern quick-serve restaurant with locations in Yardley, University City and Temple University, will be celebrating National Shawarma Day with a giveaway on Saturday, October 15th. Any customer who visits one of the three locations and purchases any beverage will receive a complimentary order of Shawarma...
North Philadelphia church deacon helps feed hundreds of families every week
Grace Marable spends her days calling as many sources as possible, like Philabunandce, and putting dozens of bags together every week with at least three meals.
westphillylocal.com
The Free Library of Philadelphia hosts nonprofit job fair on Thursday
The job fair is an opportunity to meet with many local organizations and agencies planning to grow their teams. Participating employers and community resources at the Nonprofit Job Fair include:. – ACHIEVEability;. – the Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc. – Caring People Alliance. – Catholic Community Services. – Children’s Hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phillychitchat.com
Photos: The Jacksons at Parx, Overbrook Lofts and Heydey
Ahh where were we. Yes I have gotten behind on events, as social season is in high gear. I have been shooting a lot of events, sending to my media outlets as well as posting on Social Media, but alas I have gotten backed up on posting here on PhillyChitChat. I am posting a few events which have appeared elsewhere but wanted to share with you here as well.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 3609 Spring Garden Street in Powelton Village, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has confirmed completion of construction at a four-story, 13-unit multi-family rental building at 3609 Spring Garden Street in Powelton Village, West Philadelphia. The new building replaces a stately, three-story Victorian rowhouse on the north side of the block between North 36th and North 37th streets. The construction team includes Brett Harman as the design professional and David Schwartz Construction as the contractor. Permits list construction costs at $1.4 million.
Former Trolley Car Diner in Mount Airy gets moved to storage facility in Wayne
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The former Trolley Car Diner is on the move. The landmark is about to be moved from Mount Airy to Wayne Junction.There's already been several attempts to move this iconic trolley diner car. The question is, will the city succeed on Wednesday? The iconic diner has sat in this same location for nearly 20 years on Germantown Avenue, but on Wednesday morning it's going to a new home. "'We're going to get to restore it and find a reuse for it somewhere else," Ken Weinstein, former owner of the Trolley Car Diner, said.In September, the city attempted...
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says
Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
Dog stolen from North Philly animal shelter, ACCT Philly says
The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia said a dog was stolen from its North Philadelphia shelter Monday afternoon. The dog, named Withers, was taken right out of a kennel.
Philadelphia commemorates Indigenous Peoples Day, keeps Columbus statue covered
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia on Monday commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day. Philadelphia has tried to reframe the annual celebration and no longer recognizes the day as Columbus Day but rather Indigenous Peoples Day. At Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown, the celebration for Indigenous Peoples Day kicked off around noon. There are vendors, children on field trips and several other members of the community.Organizers say they want Monday to be a reminder of this country's history and the contributions of Indigenous peoples.Last year, Mayor Jim Kenney declared that the holiday, formerly called Columbus Day, would be known as Indigenous...
billypenn.com
A poet, a doctor, a muse: Meet the bookstore cats of Philadelphia
When you walk into Molly’s Books and Records on South 9th Street, there’s a chance the worker who greets you might not be a human. Don’t worry, it’s not one of those weird grocery store robots. It’s Mrs. Stevenson, the store’s resident gray-striped cat, who sometimes lifts up her paw and “waves” at customers as they enter.
fox29.com
Over a dozen people displaced after fire roars through multiple West Philadelphia homes
PHILADELPHIA - A fire quickly consumed a string of row homes in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, putting over a dozen people out of their homes. Velice Hids, who lives on the 200 block of North Hobart Street, says she smelled smoke and heard a loud smack before running to the window to see where the startling noise could have come from. As soon as she looked out her window, she says she saw flames shooting from the row home across the street.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed on SEPTA Tracks in Northeast Philadelphia
SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
13-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood
"My heart breaks for all who knew and loved him: his family, his friends, his neighbors, the entire Wagner Middle School community; the impact of such a tragedy is measureless," said PFT President Jerry Jordan.
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 13, Dies After He's Shot Multiple Times in Head in West Oak Lane
A teenage boy was killed after he was shot multiple times in the face in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood on Monday night, police said. He was found lying on the sidewalk on the 6500 block of North Smedley Street shortly before 7 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The 13-year-old had been shot multiple times in the face and head area. His family identified him to NBC10 as Jay Wilcox.
Comments / 0