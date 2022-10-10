PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The former Trolley Car Diner is on the move. The landmark is about to be moved from Mount Airy to Wayne Junction.There's already been several attempts to move this iconic trolley diner car. The question is, will the city succeed on Wednesday? The iconic diner has sat in this same location for nearly 20 years on Germantown Avenue, but on Wednesday morning it's going to a new home. "'We're going to get to restore it and find a reuse for it somewhere else," Ken Weinstein, former owner of the Trolley Car Diner, said.In September, the city attempted...

WAYNE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO