Imagine waking up startled in the darkness to a crying ghost, her tears dribbling on your face. “She haunts the upstairs waiting for her lover to return,” says Patrick Godley, owner of Savannah’s historic 17Hundred90 Inn & Restaurant. He’s spinning out a lament for Anna, believed to be the ghost of an indentured servant from the early 1800s. Jilted by a sailor who left her behind, the distraught woman jumped to her death from a top-floor window.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO