This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list. Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.
eatitandlikeit.com
New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
vanishinggeorgia.com
White Chimney River, McIntosh County
Originating in swampland east of Young Man Road in northern McIntosh County, the White Chimney River [also referred to as White Chimney Creek] flows southerly for several miles before joining the Sapelo River. I haven’t located an origin for the name, but would presume it to be related to an early house or other landmark with white chimneys. Seems logical, but who knows…
The Post and Courier
Steve Carb, well-known restaurateur on Hilton Head, dies at 63
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Whether residents and visitors knew Steve Carb's name, they probably knew his places. Nectar Farm Kitchen. Marley's Shrimp & Burger Shack. WiseGuys Modern American Restaurant. Carb, 63, who died at home of cancer on Oct. 8, created the concepts of these familiar Hilton Head restaurants,...
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
Breeze Airways adds non-stop flights from Savannah to New Orleans and Westchester, NY
Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, welcomed its two newest routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on Friday with flights to Westchester/New York and New Orleans. Flights to The Big Apple start from $29* while flights to The Big Easy start from...
Hyundai sets date to break ground on $5.5B EV factory in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group is pushing past its issues with the U.S.’s new electric vehicle tax credits and announced plans Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking later this month for its $5.5 billion factory near Savannah.
wbtw.com
Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
wtoc.com
World War II planes flying into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World War II planes will fill the sky over Savannah this weekend but they will be flown by hobbyists on the ground at a Remote Control Plane event presented by the Historical Society of the Mighty 8th Air Force. Bill Barbee is the president of the...
holycitysinner.com
Anastopoulo Law Firm Opens New Office in Hampton
Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo [d.b.a. The Anastopoulo Law Firm] has announced the opening of a new building in the heart of Downtown Hampton, South Carolina at 102 East Elm. This office utilizes a previously abandoned auto repair shop next door to the courthouse. To keep the fabric of the location in place the firm adapted several components from the prior use and developed specialized branding for the location.
WJCL
Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
WJCL
Boil water advisory in place for City of Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Wednesday headlines. Tybee Island residents are under a boil-water advisory. Officials sent out the notice Wednesday. Residents are advised to disinfect their water before consumption by boiling the water for at least one minute in a clean container. The water must be brought to a rolling boil, then the minute starts.
WJCL
Savannah officials will clear homeless community campsite on President Street
The homeless community living in a Savannah camp must move out by Thursday. On Tuesday, Mayor Van Johnson said officials want to clear out the camp. "The city of Savannah has determined that residents must vacate the area, due to serious public safety and health concerns. It's just unsafe," Mayor Johnson said.
porthole.com
Spooky Savannah: Hauntings in This Southern City
Imagine waking up startled in the darkness to a crying ghost, her tears dribbling on your face. “She haunts the upstairs waiting for her lover to return,” says Patrick Godley, owner of Savannah’s historic 17Hundred90 Inn & Restaurant. He’s spinning out a lament for Anna, believed to be the ghost of an indentured servant from the early 1800s. Jilted by a sailor who left her behind, the distraught woman jumped to her death from a top-floor window.
WJCL
Effingham County helping Hurricane Ian victims
RINCON, Ga. — As southwest Florida continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, Effingham County is offering its help. The Rincon Police Department along with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are accepting donations of needed items to be sent to the Lee County area. And while...
holycitysinner.com
Burnt Church Distillery Launches New Ready-to-Drink Cocktail: Island Time
BLUFFTON, SC – Watterson Brands and the Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Rd. are pleased to announce the launch of Island Time, a new ready-to-drink line of cocktail beverages. Currently available in three flavors; Whiskey Mule; Piña Colada Vodka Soda; and Grapefruit Orange Gin & Tonic; the 12 oz. canned cocktails come in packs of four and are available for purchase at the Distillery and soon wherever Burnt Church Distillery products are sold in South Carolina and Georgia.
Remembering SERG Group founder Steve Carb
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — He was a partner in the largest restaurant ownership group based in the Lowcountry. He was the ultimate businessman who knew every inch of his restaurants, from the napkins to the pizza, seafood and everything in between. Steve Carb is being remembered for much more than food. The SERG […]
wtoc.com
DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
wtoc.com
Beaufort County greenspace tax details finalized
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A piece of the November ballot has been cemented in Beaufort County, as a local referendum had the details finalized in the last week. For referendums like this one, the state requires all details be ironed out before it gets to voters. That’s what county council did last week, outlining who will decide how the potential 100 million dollars gets spent if this passes in November.
Savannah Tribune
CDC Dedicates More than $1 Million to Savannah Area in the Fifth Year of REACH Grant Funding
Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are pleased to announce that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has affirmed that $1,086,000 in Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to reduce health disparities and increase access to health and nutritional resources across African-American and Hispanic/Latino Americans in across Savannah and Chatham County.
