WVNews

Bridgeport girls rout University to end regular season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It took less than 10 minutes for Bridgeport girls soccer to brush aside University and set up a fifth consecutive win heading into the playoffs. In their regular season finale against a sectional opponent, the Indians scored three early goals and cruised to a...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
#Highschoolsports
WVNews

McDermott at ease with '13 Seconds' as Bills prep for Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For an outcome which ranks among the most frustrating in his 24 NFL seasons, Bills coach Sean McDermott appeared at ease on Wednesday when asked to relive the nightmare of Buffalo’s most recent trip to Kansas City. McDermott managed to even crack a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Newsome garners Player of Week honors

Shelby Valley running back Jayden Newsome ran for 194 yards and five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ come-from-behind homecoming district win over Martin County. His effort has earned him the Buffalo Wild Wings Player of the Week honors. He edged out East Ridge quarterback Dylan Burdine who had a big...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WVNews

West Virginia students invited to enter Ornament Competition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia students in kindergarten through 12th grade may enter the First Lady Student Ornament Competition this fall. First lady Cathy Justice is asking all students to participate in the 18th annual event. It is open to students in public and private schools as well as those who are home-schooled.
EDUCATION
High School
High School
Education
Education
Sports
Sports
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville, JC remain 1-2 in poll

The Pikeville Panthers remained the unanimous choice as the number 1 ranked team in the latest Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll. The Panthers are followed by number two Johnson Central and third-ranked Lawrence County. Shelby Valley, Letcher Central, Belfry and Man round out the poll. Receiving votes are...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WVNews

Southern overwhelmed by Allegany

OAKLAND — A six-touchdown first half allowed the Allegany Campers to cruise to a 55-6 victory over the hosting Southern Rams in last Thursday night’s high school football action. The Rams fumbled on their first play from scrimmage which was recovered by Allegany’s Dae Dae Smith. Brody Williams...
OAKLAND, CA

