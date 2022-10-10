Read full article on original website
WVNews
BHS #6 defends UHS #12.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It took less than 10 minutes for Bridgeport girls soccer to br…
WVNews
Bridgeport girls rout University to end regular season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It took less than 10 minutes for Bridgeport girls soccer to brush aside University and set up a fifth consecutive win heading into the playoffs. In their regular season finale against a sectional opponent, the Indians scored three early goals and cruised to a...
WVNews
LC's Chloe Richards excels on the court and in the classroom
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It started in sixth grade. That was the year Lewis County junior outside hitter Chloe Richards tried out for volleyball and made the team. She has played every year since then and loved every minute.
WVSSAC week seven high school football rankings
The WVSSAC week seven rankings for high school football were released today, and we saw quite a bit of movement across all classes.
WVNews
UHS 17, 3 BPT 22.jpg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Early in the second half, Bridgeport boys soccer coach Keith D…
WVNews
McDermott at ease with '13 Seconds' as Bills prep for Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For an outcome which ranks among the most frustrating in his 24 NFL seasons, Bills coach Sean McDermott appeared at ease on Wednesday when asked to relive the nightmare of Buffalo’s most recent trip to Kansas City. McDermott managed to even crack a...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Newsome garners Player of Week honors
Shelby Valley running back Jayden Newsome ran for 194 yards and five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ come-from-behind homecoming district win over Martin County. His effort has earned him the Buffalo Wild Wings Player of the Week honors. He edged out East Ridge quarterback Dylan Burdine who had a big...
WVNews
West Virginia students invited to enter Ornament Competition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia students in kindergarten through 12th grade may enter the First Lady Student Ornament Competition this fall. First lady Cathy Justice is asking all students to participate in the 18th annual event. It is open to students in public and private schools as well as those who are home-schooled.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville, JC remain 1-2 in poll
The Pikeville Panthers remained the unanimous choice as the number 1 ranked team in the latest Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll. The Panthers are followed by number two Johnson Central and third-ranked Lawrence County. Shelby Valley, Letcher Central, Belfry and Man round out the poll. Receiving votes are...
WVNews
Southern overwhelmed by Allegany
OAKLAND — A six-touchdown first half allowed the Allegany Campers to cruise to a 55-6 victory over the hosting Southern Rams in last Thursday night’s high school football action. The Rams fumbled on their first play from scrimmage which was recovered by Allegany’s Dae Dae Smith. Brody Williams...
Playoff chase: Staunton, Riverheads climb in latest high school football ratings
Staunton's big come-from-behind win over Stuarts Draft Friday night helped the Storm make a jump in the latest high school football ratings released Monday by the Virginia High School League. Staunton rose from fourth to third in Region 3C, gaining almost a full point in the ratings. The Storm are now at 23.3,...
Lootpress
Prep Cross Country: Beckley boys and Shady Spring girls win Coalfield meet
The regional cross country meet will take place in just over a week. Wednesday afternoon, some of the teams from Region 3 were able to get a feel for where they stood by competing in the Coalfield Conference meet at Twin Falls State Park, hosted by Wyoming East. If Wednesday’s...
