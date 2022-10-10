Five tribal leaders endorse Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor

Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday they will endorse State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor.

In a press release, the leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations cited Hofmeister’s “respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.”

Hofmeister won the gubernatorial Democratic bid for November’s election in June. She will run against incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“As a gubernatorial candidate, Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community,” said the leaders. “When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together.”

The tribal leaders said they will officially endorse Hofmeister during a press conference Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

Donelle Harder, Stitt’s campaign manager, said in response to the news that the governor still has the support of thousands of Oklahoma tribal members.

“Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state, because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman,” said Harder.

In the last two weeks, Stitt has been endorsed by the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police and the Oklahoma Public Employees Association.

