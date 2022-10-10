ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The mysterious metallic taste in your mouth could be caused by one of these 9 things

By Madeline Kennedy,Jason R. McKnight
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqCUt_0iTMqflr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PGw0_0iTMqflr00
Taking certain multivitamins like iron, copper, and zinc may cause a metallic taste in your mouth.

Ridofranz / Getty Images

  • A metallic taste in your mouth can develop if you take multivitamins like iron, calcium, and more.
  • It may also be a symptom of infections in your sinuses and gums.
  • Pregnancy may also alter your sense of taste, so certain foods may taste metallic.

If your mouth tastes like metal or old pennies, it may be a sign that you have a medical problem.

There are many different reasons why you might have a metallic taste in your mouth — it may be something harmless like the iron in your new multivitamin, but it can also be a sign of a sinus infection or allergic reaction.

Here are nine reasons why you might have a metallic taste in your mouth, and how to treat each one.

1. Gum infections

If you don't brush and floss your teeth regularly, bacteria can build up in your mouth and cause gum diseases like gingivitis or periodontitis .

These diseases inflame your gums which can leave a metallic taste in your mouth, says Dr. Natasha Bhuyan , the National Medical Director at One Medical.

Some other common signs of gum disease are:

  • Red, swollen gums
  • Bleeding when you brush or floss
  • Bad breath
  • Gum tenderness

How to treat it: You can usually treat gum disease with a professional teeth cleaning from your dentist, though you'll need to keep up regular brushing and flossing at home.

If your symptoms continue, see your dentist to make sure you don't need a more extensive procedure like a root canal.

2. Certain medications

"A metallic taste in the mouth may oftentimes be drug-induced," says Dr. Nesochi Okeke-Igbokwe, MD , an internal medicine physician in private practice.

When your body absorbs certain medications, it may excrete some of the leftover chemicals through your saliva. Some of these chemicals may taste sightly metallic.

Some of the most common medications that can trigger a metal taste include:

  • Captopril, a blood pressure medication
  • Antibiotics including tetracycline, clarithromycin, and metronidazole
  • Metformin (Glucophage, Glumetza), which treats diabetes
  • Lithium, a medication for bipolar and other mood disorders
  • Methazolamide (Neptazane), a glaucoma medication
  • Allopurinol (Aloprim, Zyloprim), which treats gout
  • Paxlovid, the new medication for Covid

How to treat it: If you develop a metallic taste around the same time as starting one of these medications, talk to your doctor to determine if this is the cause.

If your medication is causing the issue, you can talk to your doctor about alternative medications.

If you cannot stop the medication you can try tricks to cover the taste of metal like:

  • Sucking on strong-tasting mints or lozenges
  • Sucking on ice
  • Eating foods like citrus fruits, maple syrup, or pickles

3. Some multivitamins

"One of the most common causes of metallic taste in the mouth is ingestion of supplements," says Dr. Lisa Lewis , a pediatrician in private practice.

Just like prescription medications, your body can excrete some of the unabsorbed minerals into your saliva, causing a chemical taste.

According to Lewis, some of the most common culprits in multivitamins include:

How to treat it: If you're bothered by the metallic taste, you can talk with your doctor to see if there are alternative vitamins you can take that might have lower levels of these minerals.

If not, see the list above for tips on how to cover the taste.

4. Sinus infections

"A sinus or upper respiratory infection can lead to nasal congestion, which in turn can cause a metallic taste," Bhuyan says.

This happens for two main reasons:

1. Heavy congestion can interfere with your sense of smell and perception of taste, Bhuyan says.

2. Mucus from your nose may drain down the back of your throat, causing a metallic taste, Lewis says.

"Once the mucus resolves, the problem with altered taste will likely resolve," Lewis says.

Some of the other common symptoms of respiratory infections include:

How to treat it: Sinus and other respiratory infections often go away on their own without any treatment. But if your symptoms last longer than 10 days or become severe, it's best to see your doctor, who can determine if you need treatment like antibiotics.

5. Cancer treatment

Some cancer treatments, like chemotherapy and radiation , may also cause a metallic taste in your mouth. This is especially common if you're being treated for cancers of the head and neck.

"While the intention of the therapy is to target cancer cells, they can sometimes damage healthy oral cells and lead to a metallic taste," Bhuyan says.

How to treat it: During your cancer treatment, you can use strategies like sucking on mints to cover up the metallic taste.

"The good news is that our cells can regenerate and restore following these cancer treatments," Bhuyan says, so the metallic taste should go away once your treatment is over.

6. Pregnancy

You may develop a metallic taste when you're pregnant due to changes in your hormones, especially the increase in estrogen, Bhuyan says.

An increase in estrogen is responsible for dysguegia, which is an altered sense of taste or smell. This can impact the cells in your taste buds, triggering a metallic taste, Okeke-Igbokwe says.

Fun fact: This dysgeusia is the reason why pregnant people often report craving foods that they did not like before or being repulsed by their favorite dishes.

Some other common signs of early pregnancy are:

How to treat it: The metallic taste usually happens only during the first trimester of pregnancy. "Luckily, this often goes away by the second trimester," Bhuyan says.

7. Dementia

Dementia is a condition caused by "degeneration of the brain, which alters the nerves of the brain," Lewis says.

This nerve damage may alter your sense of taste and trigger a metallic taste in your mouth, Lewis says.

Some other common signs of dementia include:

  • Memory problems
  • Difficulty communicating
  • Difficulty focusing
  • Problems with reasoning and judgment
  • Forgetting the name of a friend or family member
  • Getting lost in a familiar place

How to treat it: Dementia is treated differently based on the underlying cause of the condition. The most common reason for dementia is Alzheimer's disease, which has no cure, but can be slowed with medication.

8. Allergies

"Not all food allergies cause a metallic taste, but some food allergies, such as shellfish or tree nuts, can cause a metallic taste," Bhuyan says.

Often, a metallic taste is linked to a more severe food allergy, which can turn into a serious reaction called anaphylaxis, Bhuyan says.

Some other signs of anaphylaxis include:

How to treat it: If you have serious food allergies, it's good to always have an epinephrine pen with you, which can help treat an anaphylactic reaction, Bhuyan says.

If your symptoms continue after using an epinephrine pen, or if you're unable to breathe, get medical help immediately, as these symptoms can be life threatening.

9. Kidney disease

People who have chronic kidney disease (CKD) may also develop a metallic taste in their mouths, Okeke-Igbokwe says.

This is because as your kidney function worsens, you may have a buildup of urea in your blood — urea is a naturally occurring chemical usually found in your urine.

This urea buildup "may contribute to the metallic taste in the mouth that those with CKD experience," Okeke-Igbokwe says.

Some other signs of kidney disease include:

  • Urinating more or less often than usual
  • Fatigue
  • Dizziness
  • Memory problems
  • Blood in urine
  • Lower back pain
  • Swelling in eyes, hands, or feet

How to treat it: Your doctor can help determine the best treatment for kidney disease, depending on what's causing the problem.

For example, you may need treatment for conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, which can trigger kidney disease.

Very severe kidney disease may require treatments like dialysis or even a kidney transplant.

Insider's takeaway

There are many reasons why you might experience a metallic taste in your mouth.

"Some reasons may be benign in nature, while other causes may be due to a serious health condition," Okeke-Igbokwe says.

"If you have a metallic taste in your mouth, it's important to not ignore it," Bhuyan says. Contact your doctor to determine if you have an underlying condition that needs treatment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
IFLScience

When You Smell Poop, Is That Because Poop Particles Have Gone Up Your Nose?

It's a question as old as time (probably) or certainly middle school: when you smell poop or a fart, is that because some of the poop molecules have entered your nose?. You won't be surprised to learn that proving this one way or the other hasn't been an absolute scientific priority. However, one Australian doctor did once do a fairly basic test to see whether bacteria from passing gas could contaminate patients, after being asked the question by a particularly windy nurse.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Kidney Disease#Bacteria#Mouths#Health Hacks#Lifehacks#Linus Kidney Disease#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Taste Of Home

Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?

Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
NUTRITION
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
Health Digest

Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More

Dry skin of any kind is no fun, but a pair of dry, severely cracked heels can be particularly painful, notes Healthline. Often made worse during the colder months of the year, some people may find that their heels start to bleed. Yet the development of cracked heels is not...
APPAREL
shefinds

The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dentist, and Here’s Why You Should Never Brush Your Teeth Right After Drinking Coffee’

Drinking fluids in the morning is a healthy habit routinely recommended by leading health experts. After all, we lose approximately one liter of water overnight from the humidity of our breath alone, so staying adequately hydrated with water upon waking (and all day) is essential to feel and perform our best. Coffee, while a diuretic, is one other popular morning beverage option that's packed with antioxidants and gut health benefits, and having a cup in the morning can—for some of us—be the deciding factor between having a productive day and one that's wildly sleepy.
SKIN CARE
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
Insider

Insider

625K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy