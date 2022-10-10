ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets life term in murder of woman dismembered, burned

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

A man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set on fire at a South Jersey farm four years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Cumberland County prosecutor’s office said 57-year-old Dennis Parrish will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years following Friday’s first-degree murder sentence in the July 2018 death of 32-year-old Tonya Cook.

Authorities said Parrish killed Cook at his home before dismembering her body and setting her remains on fire in a field in Lawrence Township.

At trial, the defense argued that someone else murdered the victim.

derkonnigstiger
1d ago

A truly disturbed individual that should never be allowed to walk in public ever again.

Daily Voice

Philadelphia Social Worker Charged in 3-Year-Old's Death: DA

A Philadelphia social worker faces murder charges after authorities said she failed to report the abuse of a foster child. District Attorney Larry Krasner charged 25-year-old Jendayi Mawusi with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and child endangerment related to the July death of three-year-old Hope Jones, In a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 11.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: ‘Head Shot Gang’ – Two Atlantic City Men Plead Guilty

Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has achieved two more guilty pleas from Atlantic City violent offenders. “On October 12, 2022, two men pled guilty to their involvement in a string of gang-motivated crimes committed on behalf of the gang known as Head Shot Gang, a.k.a., Front Street, that occurred between January and May 2021 in Atlantic City,” said Reynolds.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PIX11

Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
TRENTON, NJ
