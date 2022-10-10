A Cardinals player interrupted a postgame interview to defend the team's kicker for missing a game-tying field goal

Matt Ammendola. Ross D. Franklin/AP Images

Cardinals replacement kicker Matt Ammendola missed a game-tying field goal attempt with 22 seconds left Sunday.

After the game, Cardinals guard Justin Pugh defended Ammendola, saying the loss isn't on one guy.

Ammendola, who has missed two game-tying kicks this season, said he appreciated the support.

Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh came to the defense of kicker Matt Ammendola on Sunday.

Ammendola, signed to the Cardinals because usual kicker Matt Prater is injured, missed the game-tying, 43-yard field goal attempt with 22 seconds remaining in Arizona's eventual 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, Ammendola found a sizable group of reporters at his locker, wanting comment on the missed kick.

That's when Pugh stepped in to defend his teammate.

"It's not on one fucking guy," Pugh said, addressing the scrum. "Everyone's waiting around on one fucking guy to come back here? This fucking ain't right. It's not right. It's not on one fucking guy."

Pugh then told Ammendola to keep his head up before walking away.

For his part, Ammendola said he would try to move past the blunder.

"It is what it is. Obviously, it sucks," he told reporters. "It's a bad feeling, but you just have to keep pushing. Got to bounce back through adversity. It is what it is."

He added that nearly every player on the Cardinals had told him to keep his head up.

Unfortunately, for Ammendola, it's been a tough start to the 2022 season. He previously filled in for the Kansas City Chiefs and missed a late extra-point and field goal attempt as the Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 20-17, in Week 2.