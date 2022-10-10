ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s sing the praises of Sylvia Pankhurst – and honour her with a statue

By Letters
Sylvia Pankhurst, right, pictured with her mother, Emmeline, and sister Christabel at Waterloo station in London in 1911.

It was joyous to read Nadia Khomami’s interview with the glorious Beverley Knight (Beverley Knight: Suffragettes’ struggle still relevant today, 6 October). A bright light in dark days. And it was heartening to see how Nadia and Beverley did justice to Emmeline Pankhurst’s daughter Sylvia – the socialist Pankhurst.

Nadia and Beverley both did a great job of relating the relevance of Sylvia’s lifelong fight against poverty and for equality to the politics of today. This relevance is exactly why we are campaigning to put up a statue of Sylvia, so that her life’s work calling out inequality, injustice and racism inspires future generations to remain vigilant.

I saw the work-in-progress version of the musical in 2018 – it was fantastic. How Sylvia would have approved of the casting. I can’t wait to see it again when it returns to the Old Vic theatre in London.

Our campaign is on Facebook and Twitter – @sylviastatue – and we are crowdfunding at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sylviastatue

