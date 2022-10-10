ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUMP PATROL: NJ’s gas average increases 19 cents over the last week. Here’s how you can save.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

Gas prices are going up and down across New Jersey. A few weeks ago, it was getting back to what some consider normal, but now it’s a different story.

MORE: News 12 Pump Patrol Tracker

Over the last week, New Jersey’s gas average has increased 19 cents. Here are some other increases.

·         Pennsylvania's gas average increased 12 cents.

·         Philadelphia’s gas average is up 18 cents.

·         The national gas average is $3.91, increasing 12 cents in the last week.

·         New Jersey's gas average today is $3.61. South Jersey’s is $3.59.

For customers trying to save money, gas stations such as Wawa and Shell are offering discounts at the pump. Wawa is taking 15 cents off a gallon until Oct. 30, while Shell is giving AAA members a nationwide discount.

In order to redeem the deals, customers need to get the Wawa app or join Shell’s reward program.

