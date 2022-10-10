ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
‘So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.’

The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.

Teresa Runion
2d ago

I like the real world example of doing the math. For 1.4 billion people, a person dies every breath. It's something kids can imagine!!

Swoop Kyng
2d ago

Well their also making people u know.. thru heterosexuality and don't have to worry about 2 in 5 of their kids identifying with LGBT and not caring if our bloodlines continue.

Linard Skinard
2d ago

the Chinese army could take soldiers, have them march 10 across, off a cliff FOREVER, they would never run out of soldiers

The Guardian

The Guardian

