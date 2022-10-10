Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Summerville Presents a Trains & Tracks Expo Trains, Live Demonstrations & Interactive Family Fun
Summerville Main Street will host a Trains & Tracks Expo at the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16. Hours of operation for the event on Saturday, October 15 will be 10:00 am-3:00 pm and Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 am-3:00pm. Admission is free to the public. The expo is a great way to spend the day whether you’re an avid modeler or just looking for a fun and interesting day out with the family. The Trains & Tracks Expo is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors, and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious.
weisradio.com
Christmas Parade In Cherokee County Date Set
During the Centre City Council meeting Tuesday, the Council set December 1st as the date of this year’s Christmas Parade. Line will begin at 5 p.m. and parade rolls at 6. The Council approved the purchase of 2 new vehicles, a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for the Police Department in the amount of $49,759 which includes the police equipment and a 2023 Ford F150 Super Crew in the amount of $39,220 for the Building Inspector.
weisradio.com
Ms Kristie Ann Morgan
Graveside service will be 10 AM Thursday October 13th at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Whisenant officiating. Survivors include children, Ashleigh Jordan Kelley, Jon Levi Barkley and Marvin Gage Barkley; parents, Jimmy and Wanda Morgan; grandchildren, Jacob Isaiah Camp, Paxton Earl Camp; fiancé, Rickey Hairrell. Pallbearers...
weisradio.com
Spring Garden ‘Fights for Ann’, wins area volleyball title
SPRING GARDEN – It’s been a tough few weeks for the Spring Garden community. They lost recent graduate Matthew Christian to brain cancer, and volleyball assistant coach/head softball coach Ann Welsh was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She made her breast cancer announcement to the volleyball team last Thursday and had a successful procedure on Tuesday.
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
southerntorch.com
Emergency Restoration Business Open 24/7
FORT PAYNE, ALA. - Insurance claims for damage to homes and businesses are at an all-time high. According to a 2022 analysis by the National Fire Protection Association, “An average of 358,500 American homes experience a structural fire each year and it takes just 30 seconds for a small flame to turn into a major blaze.” “Mold statistics for the U.S. show that the annual cost of allergic rhinitis caused by indoor mold and dampness is $3.7 billion,” says Comfy Living. And according to iProperty Management, “The United States has 14.6 million homes at risk for flooding from external sources, with 99 percent of U.S. counties being impacted by a flooding event between 1996 and 2019.”
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
weisradio.com
Mr. Billy Wayne Abernathy
Billy Wayne Abernathy age 83 of Sand Rock passed away Sunday October 9th at Riverview Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Survivors include daughters, Carrie (Juan) Cortes and Carla (Duff) Woodward; brother, Gwen (Carolyn) Abernathy; sister, Dener Slayton;...
wbhfradio.org
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman
Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Blount County roadway
A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Blount County. The crash happened at 6:51 p.m. on Alabama 75, about three miles north of Snead, according to the Alabama State Troopers. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey identified the victim as 44-year-old Luis Devalle Hernandez. He was struck by a Ford...
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
earnthenecklace.com
Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?
Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
wbrc.com
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
What's gone wrong in Fruithurst? Mystery over cancer outbreak in tiny Alabama town where rates of SIXTEEN different forms of the disease are higher than national average
Scientists are probing a mystery cluster of cancer cases in a tiny Alabama town where it is feared residents may have been drinking toxic water. Rates of 16 different forms of the disease are markedly higher than the national average in Fruithurst, which is home to little over 400 people.
‘Someone could get killed’: Fort Payne residents concerned about dangerous corner
The mayor of Fort Payne says that the corner of Highway 11 and Airport Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Rome man breaks neck of crying infant, tries to smother twin sister
ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
