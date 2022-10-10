Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop. Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that had expired registration near 14th and F Streets. LPD...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln business reported that over $40,000 worth of tools had been taken from a trailer. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Spectrum, 5400 S 16th St., on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a belated larceny. The employee told officers that their assigned work trailer had been allegedly entered sometime over the last two to three weeks.
News Channel Nebraska
21-year-old arrested for Lincoln burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for a burglary after setting off the store's motion alarm. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., for a reported burglary in process at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were contacted by the store owner after he had received a motion alert on his security system.
klin.com
Thieves Steal Nearly $50,000 In Tools From Spectrum Trailer
Lincoln Police are looking for suspects after nearly $50,000 worth of fiber related tools was stolen from a Spectrum trailer near 16th and Old Cheney. Officers were called to the business just after 10:00 Monday morning. “An employee advised their assigned work trailer had been entered sometime over the preceding...
News Channel Nebraska
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after allegedly headbutting Lincoln police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a police officer in Lincoln Monday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. The traffic stop happened in the 900 block of south 14th St. around 4:15 p.m.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
A Lincoln man will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his friend while shooting at another man. Tip Mut, 22, initially had been charged with second-degree murder for 21-year-old Gabriel Miller's killing in Omaha in 2020. But on Sept. 30, in a deal with...
klin.com
Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion
Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
klkntv.com
Man awoken from slumber after bullet hits couch inside home, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was awoken by the sound of gunshots late Saturday night, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:39 p.m., the 38-year-old man told police he heard multiple gunshots at his home near Ninth and Peach Streets. The victim saw that a bullet had gone through his...
News Channel Nebraska
Three unknown men break into Lincoln residence, attack two people
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman of Lincoln reported being robbed and assaulted in their home. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 2500 block of H St. Sunday at 2:35 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers talked to the 37-year-old male victim and 33-year-old female victim.
News Channel Nebraska
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
klin.com
Two Arrested Following Multi-County Pursuit North of Lincoln
Two Omaha men are behind bars following a pursuit Monday night that crossed three counties. The Nebraska State patrol says around 9:30 p.m. a trooper spotted a westbound Honda Insight speeding on I-80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The patrol says the trooper also identified the vehicle as...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
thebestmix1055.com
Multiple-county pursuit ends in Lincoln
Two men in their 20s were arrested after a multiple-county pursuit near Lincoln Monday night. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they have arrested 22-year-old Than Tun and 21-year-old Kyaw Wah, both of Omaha, after a pursuit that crossed three counties. Around 9:30 p.m., an NSP trooper said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
klkntv.com
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
Kearney Hub
Suspect's brother faces charges for allegedly getting rid of weapon used in Lincoln homicide
The brother of a Lincoln man accused of killing a man behind The Foxy Gentlemen's Club last month now faces three felony charges for allegedly being an accessory to the crime and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors charged Jahhrasta Fletcher's brother, Jahhfarr Fletcher, 20, on Friday, on allegations he got rid...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Traffic stop leads to two arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two men. According to authorities, an officer was doing a traffic stop due to a traffic infraction near the intersection. of NW 4th St. and Cornhusker Highway...
WOWT
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
