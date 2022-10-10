Read full article on original website
The Continued Tales of Amarillo Cursed Buildings – 5900 SW 45th
AVIS - Pre-2007 - 2015. AVIS was a rental car place. When the place closed what was left was torn down to make way for a new building. They tore down the small building that AVIS used as their office and that was that. Carl's Jr. - 2016-2020. Carl's Jr...
Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo
There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
Here Is Another Reminder Of Amazing Concerts Amarillo Once Had
Believe it or not, Amarillo once was a hotbed of music. There have been many legendary concerts right here in Yellow City. From Elvis to, Twisted Sister we've seen it all. Here's another reminder of the amazing concerts Amarillo once had. London Calling From Amarillo Texas. The year was 1983....
VIDEO: Borger family sentenced for participation in Capitol riots
VIDEO: Deadline to register for 2022 Peace of Mind Conference is this Friday. In this week's edition of Pay it Forward, Veronica is helping out her best friend, Tiffany!. Video: City Of Amarillo approving $7.5 million for new LED field lighting.
Jeff Williams, Amarillo Native, Voice Actor, Man of Many Talents
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo native Jeff Williams has taken life and turned it into many opportunities. He became a chiropractor and opened up a clinic in Amarillo in 2007. During that time he was blogging about research, which then turned into a podcast called “The Remarkable Truth About Chiropractic: A Unique Journey Into The Research” which was released in 2021.
Remember The Historic Villa Inn? Best Pool In Amarillo.
History is an amazing thing. Whether it's history from 300 years ago, or something just a few decades ago. It can invoke memories that are unforgettable and ingrained in your head for a lifetime. Amarillo seems to be full of those types of places, and this one looks like a place I would've had a blast at.
ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ServPro is working with the City of Amarillo to remove some of the graffiti at John Stiff Memorial Skate Park. “This is what one day of service you can do to help make the city a little bit better. Anybody who utilize the skate park, they don’t need to see negative messages,” said Michael Weaver, Vice President of Operations of Servpro.
Wildcat School of Cosmetology students to graduate with cosmetology, barber licenses this year
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This years enrolled class at the Wildcat School of Cosmetology has the ability to walk away with not one, but technically two certifications. This year the state of Texas announced it will combine cosmetology and barbering licenses. There won’t be a difference between the two anymore,...
The Center for Advancement partners with Amarillo College, offering free GED classes for women
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement has partnered with Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for woman. Enrollment and pre-assessment testing for the classes has started and will continue through Friday, Oct. 21. The instructor led classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings or evenings...
Have You Seen The Weird Strobe Light In The Amarillo Sky?
When you see something strange that doesn't seem normal, your brain tends to take you in weird directions to process what you are seeing. A few months ago, we told you about alien sightings in Amarillo over the years. The sightings came in different forms and different lights so that's why I wonder.
The Bridge asking for donations to give to children
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is taking donations to give to children. The Bridge is running low on supplies, and are in need of donations ranging from crayons, coloring pencils, journals, notebooks, word puzzles, coloring books, teddy bears and more. The items go to the...
PARC Donating To Downtown Homeless
The Golden Spread Electric Coop says its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised at a recent event to help an organization that aids homelessness in downtown Amarillo. The committee donated the proceeds from a September cookout to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center or PARC. Through the committee, officials...
Amarillo ranks in top 3 of cheapest place to live in Texas, source says
Everyone knows everything is bigger in Texas, but does that include the cost of living?
Modern Italian food comes to Canyon
Over the past three years Canyon has been seeing a revitalization in their historic downtown and in the entire community from the optimism of new businesses and incoming people. Mickey’s Place, a new addition to the Shops on Fifth Avenue, is a modern twist on traditional Italian cuisine. The...
CMSA World Championship to be hosted in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship will be hosted in Amarillo. Starting Tuesday Oct. 11, to Oct. 15, at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, the best mounted shooters will be competing for the World Championship title. The top contestants will be competing in the Friday night showcase...
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
TEACHING FOR THE C: CHS alum brings passion, style and energy to the classroom
The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. Inside the classroom of Canyon Intermediate School fifth-grade teacher Machelle Delagarza Butcher, the Canyon High School alum is more than just an educator to her students, she is their hero. “I learn something new about myself everyday from teaching young...
Opening Soon: The New Dillard’s Store is Going to Be Amazing
Amarillo is getting a new store, the store has been in Amarillo for decades but they have a brand-new remodeled home that will be opening soon. I had the opportunity to tour the new Dillard's Store and let's just say this building is beautiful. This used to be the old...
West Plains’ winning culture finds its way to Wolfpack Regiment
There’s a culture being built around West Plains High School that has traveled from the athletic programs into the fine arts department. Success breeds success and it’s done the “Wolfpack Way.”. Last Saturday, at the 2022 High Plains Marching Festival at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo, the...
Obit: Sue Strickland
Sue Strickland, 67, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Crossroads Country Church with Rev. Bob Miller and nephew, Matt Bales, officiating. Burial will be in Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.
