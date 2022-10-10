ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Canyon, TX
Entertainment
City
Canyon, TX
Amarillo, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Amarillo, TX
Myhighplains.com

Jeff Williams, Amarillo Native, Voice Actor, Man of Many Talents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo native Jeff Williams has taken life and turned it into many opportunities. He became a chiropractor and opened up a clinic in Amarillo in 2007. During that time he was blogging about research, which then turned into a podcast called “The Remarkable Truth About Chiropractic: A Unique Journey Into The Research” which was released in 2021.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Remember The Historic Villa Inn? Best Pool In Amarillo.

History is an amazing thing. Whether it's history from 300 years ago, or something just a few decades ago. It can invoke memories that are unforgettable and ingrained in your head for a lifetime. Amarillo seems to be full of those types of places, and this one looks like a place I would've had a blast at.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ServPro is working with the City of Amarillo to remove some of the graffiti at John Stiff Memorial Skate Park. “This is what one day of service you can do to help make the city a little bit better. Anybody who utilize the skate park, they don’t need to see negative messages,” said Michael Weaver, Vice President of Operations of Servpro.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brooks
KFDA

The Bridge asking for donations to give to children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is taking donations to give to children. The Bridge is running low on supplies, and are in need of donations ranging from crayons, coloring pencils, journals, notebooks, word puzzles, coloring books, teddy bears and more. The items go to the...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

PARC Donating To Downtown Homeless

The Golden Spread Electric Coop says its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised at a recent event to help an organization that aids homelessness in downtown Amarillo. The committee donated the proceeds from a September cookout to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center or PARC. Through the committee, officials...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Books#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Texas A M University
theprairienews.com

Modern Italian food comes to Canyon

Over the past three years Canyon has been seeing a revitalization in their historic downtown and in the entire community from the optimism of new businesses and incoming people. Mickey’s Place, a new addition to the Shops on Fifth Avenue, is a modern twist on traditional Italian cuisine. The...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

CMSA World Championship to be hosted in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship will be hosted in Amarillo. Starting Tuesday Oct. 11, to Oct. 15, at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, the best mounted shooters will be competing for the World Championship title. The top contestants will be competing in the Friday night showcase...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
canyonnews.com

TEACHING FOR THE C: CHS alum brings passion, style and energy to the classroom

The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. Inside the classroom of Canyon Intermediate School fifth-grade teacher Machelle Delagarza Butcher, the Canyon High School alum is more than just an educator to her students, she is their hero. “I learn something new about myself everyday from teaching young...
CANYON, TX
canyonnews.com

West Plains’ winning culture finds its way to Wolfpack Regiment

There’s a culture being built around West Plains High School that has traveled from the athletic programs into the fine arts department. Success breeds success and it’s done the “Wolfpack Way.”. Last Saturday, at the 2022 High Plains Marching Festival at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo, the...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Sue Strickland

Sue Strickland, 67, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Crossroads Country Church with Rev. Bob Miller and nephew, Matt Bales, officiating. Burial will be in Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy