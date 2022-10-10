Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles.

In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and entry is free, but a donation is asked to be made.

Over 75 Cadillacs are on display at the museum including the first models from 1903,1904, and also through every decade ranging from Word War 1 to the present. The museum used to be an old Cadillac garage and showroom occupying four buildings including a shop building where cars are meticulously restored from engines to body paint to upholstery.

Dr. Steven and Dr. Deena Greenberg both drove their first Cadillacs from their hometown of Detroit to Brookville, where they opened the museum last year.

Dr. Greenburg said that the museum also points out the vast changes in technology and design in the past 120 years.

“We encourage families and young people to visit the museum”, said Dr. Greenberg. “It will open their eyes to the evolution in auto engineering and design over the past 120 years and remind them why people are so passionate about cars.”

The museum received new recent additions such as the 1933 Cadillac V-12 Town Car Landaulet that was once owned by the best-selling adventure novelist author Clive Cussler. The fully restored 1906 Model K Cadillac, which recently won first place in the Cadillac La Salle Club virtual show, is also another recent addition.

There will also be food and music at the museum and visitors are also welcome to explore Historic Brookville’s Downtown and the nearby Coolspring Power Museum.

According to the Greenberg Cadillac’s website , the museum will be closed from November until May 21, 2023.

