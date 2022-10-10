ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0CUx_0iTMoZmb00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles.

In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and entry is free, but a donation is asked to be made.

Over 75 Cadillacs are on display at the museum including the first models from 1903,1904, and also through every decade ranging from Word War 1 to the present. The museum used to be an old Cadillac garage and showroom occupying four buildings including a shop building where cars are meticulously restored from engines to body paint to upholstery.

Tractor-trailer rollover spills paint on Route 350 in Centre County

Dr. Steven and Dr. Deena Greenberg both drove their first Cadillacs from their hometown of Detroit to Brookville, where they opened the museum last year.

Dr. Greenburg said that the museum also points out the vast changes in technology and design in the past 120 years.

“We encourage families and young people to visit the museum”, said Dr. Greenberg. “It will open their eyes to the evolution in auto engineering and design over the past 120 years and remind them why people are so passionate about cars.”

The museum received new recent additions such as the 1933 Cadillac V-12 Town Car Landaulet that was once owned by the best-selling adventure novelist author Clive Cussler. The fully restored 1906 Model K Cadillac, which recently won first place in the Cadillac La Salle Club virtual show, is also another recent addition.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

There will also be food and music at the museum and visitors are also welcome to explore Historic Brookville’s Downtown and the nearby Coolspring Power Museum.

According to the Greenberg Cadillac’s website , the museum will be closed from November until May 21, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

16th annual PumpkinFest happening Saturday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– This Saturday, celebrate the fall season at the 16th annual Pumpkin Fest in Hollidaysburg. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 along Allegheny Street. Street parking and garage parking from the Blair County Prison are available. This year’s festival will have over 80 vendors […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Bell Mansion reopens in downtown Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bell Mansion in Bellwood held its grand reopening Tuesday, Oct. 11 after major remodeling. The location is now ready for weddings, parties and more. New owners Chuck and Kathy Greenland reopened the 200-year-old mansion with a ribbon cutting on the mansion’s front steps. They invited members and employees of the […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Travel writers to explore four Central PA counties

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four visitation organizations from across Central Pennsylvania are collaborating to host the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Tourism Public Relations Alliance (MATPRA) Marketplace. The counties will be welcoming over 40 travel writers and 50 destination marketing organizations to their communities. The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB), Explore Altoona, Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau, and […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Jefferson County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Brookville, PA
Government
City
Brookville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Brookville, PA
Sports
WTAJ

Johnstown Galleria Mall under new ownership

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Galleria Mall in Johnstown is ready to be revitalized thanks to the help of new owner Lee Karruli. Karruli purchased the mall for over three million dollars within the past week. He said it’s his goal to bring more stores and traffic to the mall. Karruli said he’s currently working on […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Roller rink opening in the Johnstown Galleria Mall

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A brand new roller skating rink is on its way inside the Galleria mall in Johnstown. The Glow Roller will be a 7,000-square-foot skating area. Besides the skating arena, there will be a concession stand, arcade games, and a DJ Booth. Owner Jacob Moore said that when he was offered the place, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Cussler
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

14th annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk this weekend

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The DuBois Area Historical Society is inviting the public to participate in the 14th annual Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 5 p.m. The walking tours will start at the Society’s E.D. Reitz Museum and take place every 15 minutes. […]
DUBOIS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Cars#Cadillacs#Local Life#Vehicles#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
WTAJ

Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man killed in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Cadillac
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WTAJ

Altoona house deemed ‘total loss’ after morning fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A home that was being renovated was deemed a total loss after a Wednesday morning fire in Altoona, the fire department reports. Altoona Fire Department crews were called out at 8:07 a.m. to the 1500 block of Fifth Street on Wednesday, Oct 12. They said they arrived at the scene and […]
ALTOONA, PA
butlerradio.com

Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River

The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
HARMONY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona road reopened after railcar fire

UPDATE: Chestnut Avenue has been reopened after a railcar fire was reported in the building at Union Tank Car Company. Crews were able to act fast and get to the scene within three minutes. A railcar that was being dismantled had caught fire and they reported heavy smoke was showing. They were able to get […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy