Read full article on original website
Related
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
WKRN
Baby found in hotel during fire
The Nashville Fire Department responded to the call of a hotel fire and found a baby inside one of the rooms. The Nashville Fire Department responded to the call of a hotel fire and found a baby inside one of the rooms. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis...
WKRN
Man beat to death under Nashville bridge
The family of a man who was beat to death under a Nashville bridge is speaking out. The accused killer has been arrested. The family of a man who was beat to death under a Nashville bridge is speaking out. The accused killer has been arrested. Governor Lee’s $100M Violent...
WKRN
Lawsuit over TWRA investigation
The lawsuit involves a camera found on private property and the 4th Amendment. The lawsuit involves a camera found on private property and the 4th Amendment. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former employee attempts to rob gas station in South Nashville
A former gas station employee is facing felony charges after police say he attempted to rob the store earlier this week.
WKRN
Man hit by train, taken to hospital
Governor Lee’s $100M Violent Intervention Crime Fund. A $100 million plan looks to curb crime in Tennessee. First Lady Jill Biden visits Nashville to encourage …. First Lady Jill Biden will be encouraging Tennesseeans to get the COVID booster when she makes a stop in Nashville. At least 3...
WKRN
Humphreys County bus crash
No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday. No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee...
WKRN
Storms knock tree into woman's bedroom
A woman in Fairview had her home severely damaged by storms Wednesday. A woman in Fairview had her home severely damaged by storms Wednesday. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on children is...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSMV
Metro officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a Bellevue gun range that left an on-duty police officer and a woman injured. Police said a customer shot a gun in the store. Royal Range’s training director said a loaded gun accidentally ended up in the hands...
WKRN
Nurse robbed in parking lot; Search for suspects
Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department. Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department. Convicted felon found with drugs, gun. A convicted felon was found with guns, magazines and drugs...
WKRN
Man shot in ankle outside hospital in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a hospital in South Nashville. Man shot in ankle outside hospital in South Nashville. A shooting investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a hospital in South Nashville. 4 arrested after fentanyl-laced meth, pistols found...
WKRN
Storm damage across Middle Tennessee
Strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee, leaving behind some damage. Strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee, leaving behind some damage. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on children is forgotten. Baby found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman accused of murder charged after extradition to Nashville
A woman accused of killing her fiancé in Nashville three years ago has now been charged.
WSMV
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
Metro police work to address crime on Demonbreun Street
Metro police told News 2 that a man was sent to the hospital over the weekend after a fight on Demonbreun Street where he fell to the ground and lost consciousness.
WSMV
Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who allegedly murdered her fiance in 2019 was returned to Nashville Tuesday after being arrested in August at the United States-Mexico border in El Paso. Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was indicted for the alleged murder of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in Sept. 2019...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia man charged with threatening Smyrna High School
A Southwest Virginia man was taken into custody Tuesday after being accused of making threats against Smyrna High School.
WSMV
Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
Nashville woman says car thefts becoming a growing problem
From stolen guns to stolen cars, the problems abound across Nashville. Police strongly encourage drivers to lock car doors, remove belongings from sight — especially guns — and take keys with them.
WKRN
At least 3 injured in Robertson County crash
Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Robertson County. Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Robertson County. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on...
Comments / 0