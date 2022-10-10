ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Baby found in hotel during fire

The Nashville Fire Department responded to the call of a hotel fire and found a baby inside one of the rooms. The Nashville Fire Department responded to the call of a hotel fire and found a baby inside one of the rooms. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man beat to death under Nashville bridge

The family of a man who was beat to death under a Nashville bridge is speaking out. The accused killer has been arrested. The family of a man who was beat to death under a Nashville bridge is speaking out. The accused killer has been arrested. Governor Lee’s $100M Violent...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Lawsuit over TWRA investigation

The lawsuit involves a camera found on private property and the 4th Amendment. The lawsuit involves a camera found on private property and the 4th Amendment. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man hit by train, taken to hospital

Governor Lee’s $100M Violent Intervention Crime Fund. A $100 million plan looks to curb crime in Tennessee. First Lady Jill Biden visits Nashville to encourage …. First Lady Jill Biden will be encouraging Tennesseeans to get the COVID booster when she makes a stop in Nashville. At least 3...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Humphreys County bus crash

No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday. No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee...
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Storms knock tree into woman's bedroom

A woman in Fairview had her home severely damaged by storms Wednesday. A woman in Fairview had her home severely damaged by storms Wednesday. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on children is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro officer, woman injured in accidental shooting at gun range

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a Bellevue gun range that left an on-duty police officer and a woman injured. Police said a customer shot a gun in the store. Royal Range’s training director said a loaded gun accidentally ended up in the hands...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nurse robbed in parking lot; Search for suspects

Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department. Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department. Convicted felon found with drugs, gun. A convicted felon was found with guns, magazines and drugs...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man shot in ankle outside hospital in South Nashville

A shooting investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a hospital in South Nashville. Man shot in ankle outside hospital in South Nashville. A shooting investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a hospital in South Nashville. 4 arrested after fentanyl-laced meth, pistols found...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Storm damage across Middle Tennessee

Strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee, leaving behind some damage. Strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee, leaving behind some damage. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on children is forgotten. Baby found...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who allegedly murdered her fiance in 2019 was returned to Nashville Tuesday after being arrested in August at the United States-Mexico border in El Paso. Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was indicted for the alleged murder of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in Sept. 2019...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Man robs Nashville bank, threatens to kill bank teller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike last Friday. According to the affidavit, David Garcia, 37, walked into the bank and approached the counter where a bank teller was working. Garcia handed the teller a folded note that said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

At least 3 injured in Robertson County crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Robertson County. Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Robertson County. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

