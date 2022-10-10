TROY — Pedego Electric Bikes in Troy, has brought a new way for citizens to get outside and stay active in the city of Troy. The business recently opened on July 22, 2022. Owned by life-long Troy citizen Linda Brewer and operated her son Brian Brewer, alongside Leslie Patterson, Pedego offers various styles of electric bikes for purchase or rental. Their main goals for their customers are safety, comfort and fun. To keep their customers safe, Pedego offers riders the use of multiple different safety additions when renting one of their bikes. Their rentals always include a helmet if needed, saddle bags for the bikes to safely carry items while riding and a lock which is insured so that if a lock is cut and a bike stolen, the insurance will replace the bike provided it was locked up properly.

TROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO