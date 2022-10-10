Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
2022 Residential Beautification Awards announced
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney announced the winners of the 2022 Residential Beautification Awards during the City Council meeting on Oct. 10. The awards are given to recognize exterior improvements to residences. Improvements can include exterior renovation and rehabilitation, general clean-up, landscaping, or any other activity that improves the property and neighborhood.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- J.S. Loughlin, John E. Bush, James Wilson, William Kingseed, Frank Brewer, and William Shrock, of this city, and Henry Wilson, of Hardin, leave tomorrow for Jackman, Maine, near Moosehead Lake, to spend several weeks hunting. They go in a special car and will be accompanied by eight gentlemen from Wapakoneta, six from St. Marys, and four from Buckland.
Sidney Daily News
Street project nears completion
NEW BREMEN – The completion of Jefferson Street reconstruction project and the final approval of plans for a new subdivision were discussed at the Oct. 10 meeting of the New Bremen village council. Village Administrator Brent Richter reported the Jefferson Street project was nearing the end, with paving set...
peakofohio.com
Changes being made to Downtown parking
The Bellefontaine City Council met on Tuesday evening in council chambers during a regularly scheduled meeting. In a quick report, Mayor Ben Stahler reported parking changes are coming to downtown Bellefontaine and have begun this week. The growth that Downtown Bellefontaine has seen over the last decade has been phenomenal!...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Shelby County Coin Club will hold their monthly meeting at the Connection...
Judge reverses zoning order to demolish Troy building damaged in 2020 tornado
TROY — A historic Troy building, damaged in a 2020 tornado will remain standing after a Miami County judge reversed an order to have the building demolished. >>VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows tornado moving through Troy Public Square. The Tavern Building on West Main Street in Troy was damaged during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS honors farmers with first-aid kits
SIDNEY — As the nation celebrated National Farmer Appreciation Day on Oct. 12, Spirit EMS employees were out canvassing area farms to show their appreciation. Earlier this week, Spirit EMS stopped at farms throughout Shelby County in the areas it services with 911 coverage including Loramie, Washington, Perry, and Salem townships. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the company’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
Sidney Daily News
ACAA approves 2023 budget
NEW KNOXVILLE – The Auglaize County Airport Authority (ACAA) approved the airport’s 2023 budget and approved several repair items at their Oct. 11 meeting. The ACAA approved 2023 budget as presented by finance officer Mark Howe. It showed expenses would remain approximately the same as the year before, at $232,725. Total income that year is projected to be $242,550. Total net profit is projected at $12,753. He explained the total profit was down from previous years due to a lack of COVID grant money. For example, last year the airport budget saw a net income of $189,632. He said the county receives FAA or ODOT grant monies, which is displayed on their books, as they are the airport owner and sponsor.
Sidney Daily News
Fire Prevention Week in Sidney
The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services spent last week focusing on educating the community on ways to stay safe and prevent fires. Oct. 9 through 15 is National Fire Prevention Week and to prepare for that, the Fire Prevention Division of the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services spent the previous week visiting the elementary and middle schools in the district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wktn.com
Kenton City Council Considers Creating Port Authority
Kenton City Council met for their 19th regular session Oct. 10th. During the proceedings, Fire Chief Donnelly shared that it is national fire prevention week and the KFD will be visiting K-4 classrooms for fire prevention presentations. Donnelly would also thank area businesses that donated towards fire safety materials. Community...
Ohio eager for Honda’s Plant coming to East Liberty
“We were competing not just in Ohio but throughout the country,” said President & CEO Dayton Development Coalition Jeff Hoagland.
hometownstations.com
2-Alarm House Fire in Lima
Firefighters in Lima responded to a two-alarm house fire a little after 8 PM on Monday Night. A 2-story home in the 800 block of North Union Street was full of smoke as first responders arrived. Initially, there were concerns that someone was trapped inside the home, but at this time, it appeared everyone was able to evacuate safely before the second alarm was called. The Lima Fire Department said that crews were still on the scene late Monday evening. Currently, the cause of the fire and the magnitude of damage remains unclear. Your Hometown Stations will have more information as it becomes available.
City of Beavercreek asks for help in choosing name for city’s new 148-acre park
The City of Beavercreek’s Parks, Recreation and Culture division asks residents to help choose the name for the city’s new park. The new 148-acre park is located along Grange Hall Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads, according to a press release from the city of Beavercreek’s spokesperson.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Farms Stumbles Out Of The Gate
As expected, a large chunk of the Marysville City Council’s regular meeting Monday was devoted to the proposed rezoning of seven parcels of land on the west side of the city near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 245/State Route 4 and Northwest Parkway interchange to make way for Stillwater Farm’s 600+ unit housing development which would be built just south of the conjunction of highways.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy welcomes Pedego Electric Bikes
TROY — Pedego Electric Bikes in Troy, has brought a new way for citizens to get outside and stay active in the city of Troy. The business recently opened on July 22, 2022. Owned by life-long Troy citizen Linda Brewer and operated her son Brian Brewer, alongside Leslie Patterson, Pedego offers various styles of electric bikes for purchase or rental. Their main goals for their customers are safety, comfort and fun. To keep their customers safe, Pedego offers riders the use of multiple different safety additions when renting one of their bikes. Their rentals always include a helmet if needed, saddle bags for the bikes to safely carry items while riding and a lock which is insured so that if a lock is cut and a bike stolen, the insurance will replace the bike provided it was locked up properly.
UPDATE: Electric service restored to large portion of Kettering to end outage caused by squirrel
KETTERING — UPDATE @ 11:53 p.m.: Electric service has been restored to those AES Ohio customers in the Kettering-Oakwood area who were affected by the power outage earlier Tuesday night, according to the AES Ohio online map. INITIAL REPORT. A squirrel that came in contact with a switcher gets...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Oct. 2-8 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 12 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s three more than the week prior. Nine of the 12 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Comments / 0