whdh.com
Route 79 in Fall River open after watermelons spilled onto road
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 79 in Fall River is back open after being shut down due to a watermelon spill Tuesday night. A tractor-trailer rolled over Tuesday night, spilling the fruit all over the highway. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
whdh.com
Police activity on Commuter Rail tracks slows multiple lines as crews work by Fenway
BOSTON (WHDH) - A heavy police presence near Fenway slowed Commuter Rail service Wednesday night as police and EMT crews worked along the tracks. The MBTA began announcing delays for the Worcester Line after 9 p.m., when emergency crews were first called to a scene on the rail line. Described as “police activity,” the MBTA’s Commuter Rail twitter account continued to post how Train 533 had halted and continued to stay in place before eventually being terminated, along with Train 532.
whdh.com
2 people hospitalized after rollover crash in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash on Southhampton Street in Boston early Tuesday morning, Boston EMS said. One of the cars involved flipped onto its side. All three cars involved are badly damaged. An off-ramp from 93 was briefly closed as...
nbcboston.com
Overturned Truck Blocks Boston on-Ramp, Spills Sand on Road
A dump truck overturned Monday morning, blocking a major on-ramp in Boston amid the morning rush hour. The truck overturned around 6:30 a.m. along the ramp from I-93 north to the Massachusetts Turnpike west, according to Massachusetts State Police. The truck spilled its contents, which were sand or gravel, all over the ramp.
whdh.com
Fire department responds to large fire in Sudbury
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sudbury Fire Department is battling a large structure fire on Codjer Lane Wednesday morning, according to Sudbury Police. Around 2:50 p.m. Sudbury Police asked residents in the area to close their windows to keep smoke out. Police also asked for businesses using Cavicchio Greenhouses and...
whdh.com
Firefighters called to restaurant at Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire said they responded to Frank Pepe Pizzeria at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton early Tuesday morning. Officials said items around the oven were burning. Firefighters said the sprinklers knocked the flames out, but steam made it difficult for crews to navigate the restaurant and smoke spread throughout the mall.
whdh.com
Over 70 firefighters grapple 3-alarmer; residents to avoid smoke, Sudbury Fire and hazmat warn
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sudbury Fire Department battled a large structure fire on Codjer Lane Wednesday afternoon, according to Sudbury Police. Around 2:40 p.m., the Sudbury Fire Department responded to a 911 report of smoke condition in a storage building. Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen said he arrived first to discover an approximately 60 by 100 foot storage building fully engulfed in fire.
whdh.com
Boston Police investigate stabbing by the Franklin Park Zoo in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a stabbing by the Franklin Park Zoo in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night. Police said one person was stabbed on Playstead Street at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Boston Police said the victim was then rushed to the hospital. Officers had much of the road blocked off for several hours as investigators walked around the area with flashlights, placing at least half a dozen evidence markers in the parking lot. Boston Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.
whdh.com
Crews respond to car on fire in Natick
NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a car on fire in Natick over the weekend. The Natick Fire Department said the fire came after a car crash on Speen Street in Natick Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, which could be seen shooting up from the hood of the car.
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
nbcboston.com
Serious Crash Involving Several Vehicles Near Lahey Hospital in Burlington
At least three vehicles crashed in Burlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, shutting down a road near the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, authorities said. Aerial footage showed a car and two SUVs on Mall Road. Police called the crash serious. Police and firefighters didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt or what...
Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire
WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
whdh.com
Multiple crews put out 3-alarm fire, residents in Sudbury asked to stay indoors as officials monitor air quality
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sudbury Fire Department battled a large structure fire on Codjer Lane Wednesday afternoon, leaving a building destroyed and officials monitoring air quality as the night went on. Around 2:40 p.m., Sudbury Fire responded to a 911 report of smoky conditions at a storage building in...
whdh.com
Jury deliberations continue in trial for 2018 crash that killed a toddler in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a toddler in South Boston in 2018 is awaiting her fate as the jury is set to resume deliberations Wednesday morning after hearing from the defense Tuesday. The prosecution said 68-year-old Charlene Casey is guilty of motor vehicle...
NECN
Driver Found Guilty in Crash That Killed Toddler in South Boston
A jury found a woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the death of a toddler and serious injury of his sister four years ago in South Boston. Charlene Casey, 67, was behind the wheel of the car that hit the two children, Colin and Sloane McGrath, in a chain reaction crash on L Street in July 2018. Prosecutors alleged she drove negligently.
whdh.com
Worcester couple donates skeleton arm to Cambridge restaurant after theft
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester couple drove all the way to Cambridge to give an oversized skeleton outside Wusong Road restaurant a missing left arm. As 7NEWS previously reported, a young woman, accompanied by a man, stole the arm last week after snapping photos with the giant Halloween decoration. The restaurant was offering a $100 gift card for the return of the arm.
whdh.com
Wu outlines plans for future of Boston Common
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has shared outlines for the future of Boston Common including some new expansions and additions to the popular space. Preview renderings of the plan for America’s oldest public park show the popular playground will expand and a soccer field will be added. There will also be an enclosed dog park.
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
capecod.com
Pickup vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Old Barnstable Road. No serious injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed between the rotary and Old Barnstable Road. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. About 75 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
whdh.com
3-alarm blaze decimates building in Sudbury
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sudbury Fire Department battled a large structure fire on Codjer Lane Wednesday afternoon, according to Sudbury Police. Around 2:30 p.m., a 3-alarm fire broke out at Cavicchio Greenhouses, where over 70 firefighters from several surrounding communities joined to battle the miles-long black smoke and flames.
