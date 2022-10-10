Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf 2022 Celebration has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! Carnival Poster COVID shook things up the past two years canceling many events and even canceling the parade in 2020. This year marks the return of the Maple Leaf Festival Carnival. You can save money...
fortscott.biz
Gordon Parks Photo Contest Winners Named
FORT SCOTT — Winners of the Gordon Parks Celebration “I Am Driven By” photo contest, sponsored by Merl Humphrey Photography, have been chosen. Fifty entries were received and the winner of First Place was Kenneth E. Washington (Washington, DC) with the photo titled “Mother & Son.” Second Place was Lucas Clark with the photo “Kansas peace.”
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Rural Water #4 and Fulton Receive Federal Grants
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced that USDA is investing $5,517,200 in loans and grants toward eight community projects across the state. Project details of today’s eight announcements are:. A $900,000 loan will help complete the rehabilitation of the existing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54
FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
Drive-By Halloween Light Display list from Joplin News First
JOPLIN AREA — We started featuring Christmas and Halloween light displays when COVID kept everyone at home. It’s now 2022 and we building our Halloween list again. Let us know where to go! Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off...
Local residents meet with police to broaden horizons
The Pittsburg Police Office today hosted a 'Coffee with a Cop' event in conjunction with the Pittsburg Ministerial Alliance.
fortscott.biz
Governor Kelly in Fort Scott at KDOT on Oct. 12
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly will join the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott on Wednesday to announce funding for multiple transportation projects happening throughout the state. Who: Governor Laura Kelly, Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. What: Transportation Grant Announcement. When: 11:00 a.m.; Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Sheriff’s Department speaks with area youth
Mark Twain Elementary in Carthage is celebrating community helpers this week, with the first of which being members of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
fortscott.biz
Survey to begin on K-52
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a survey at the Little Sugar Creek drainage culvert on K-52 in Linn County the week of Oct. 17. The culvert is approximately 1 mile west of the K-7/K-52 junction (see map). The survey area of 2,500 feet is based on...
fortscott.biz
Letter to The Editor: Bill Martin
This fall, a proposed amendment to Article 9 of the Kansas Constitution will be on the ballot. Voters will be asked to decide a measure which requires the county sheriff to be elected in all Kansas counties with the exception of Riley County who consolidated law enforcement services. in 1974.
republic-online.com
Wright blazing new trail as boy on Paola Panther Spirit Squad
PAOLA — Being the first person to do something can be a little scary. Such has not been the case for Paola High School sophomore cheerleader Wilson Wright. Except for a few yell leaders in the past, Wright is the first boy to cheer with the Paola Panther Spirit Squad, waving pom poms, performing jumps, assisting with choreography and everything else the girls do on game day.
Water Main break, pieces of asphalt lifted by force of water
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night reports of South Connecticut near 29th Street water was flooding the street. Witnesses on the scene tell us the asphalt was lifted up as water was pushing from below ground. On scene we learn from Joplin Police they had notified...
Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building. On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
Pilot injured in plane crash in Miami County
Miami County, Kansas, officials are investigating an injury plane crash near 319th Street and Moonlight Road, south of Paola.
KHP bomb squad determines a metal pipe to be an explosive
KHP bomb squad responds to Labette County, Kansas, determining a metal pipe to be an explosive device.
Go cart struck by SUV, Joplin teen rushed trauma to area hospital
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Monday evening, October 10, 2022 just before 8:45 p.m. reports of an SUV crash with a go cart just west of the Belle Center Curve near Shade Tree Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. CRASH OCCURRED JUST WEST OF THE...
Homicide investigation in Pittsburg, Kan. on Cedar Crest Drive
Police arrest one man after finding a woman's body in Pittsburg.
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
15-year-old Carthage boy found safe
CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
Comments / 0