Fort Scott, KS

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf 2022 Celebration has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! Carnival Poster COVID shook things up the past two years canceling many events and even canceling the parade in 2020.  This year marks the return of the Maple Leaf Festival Carnival. You can save money...
CARTHAGE, MO
fortscott.biz

Gordon Parks Photo Contest Winners Named

FORT SCOTT — Winners of the Gordon Parks Celebration “I Am Driven By” photo contest, sponsored by Merl Humphrey Photography, have been chosen. Fifty entries were received and the winner of First Place was Kenneth E. Washington (Washington, DC) with the photo titled “Mother & Son.” Second Place was Lucas Clark with the photo “Kansas peace.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Bourbon County Rural Water #4 and Fulton Receive Federal Grants

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced that USDA is investing $5,517,200 in loans and grants toward eight community projects across the state. Project details of today’s eight announcements are:. A $900,000 loan will help complete the rehabilitation of the existing...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Scottish#Mason#Rotary Clubs
fortscott.biz

Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54

FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Governor Kelly in Fort Scott at KDOT on Oct. 12

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly will join the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott on Wednesday to announce funding for multiple transportation projects happening throughout the state. Who: Governor Laura Kelly, Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. What: Transportation Grant Announcement. When: 11:00 a.m.; Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Survey to begin on K-52

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a survey at the Little Sugar Creek drainage culvert on K-52 in Linn County the week of Oct. 17. The culvert is approximately 1 mile west of the K-7/K-52 junction (see map). The survey area of 2,500 feet is based on...
LINN COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Letter to The Editor: Bill Martin

This fall, a proposed amendment to Article 9 of the Kansas Constitution will be on the ballot. Voters will be asked to decide a measure which requires the county sheriff to be elected in all Kansas counties with the exception of Riley County who consolidated law enforcement services. in 1974.
KANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

Wright blazing new trail as boy on Paola Panther Spirit Squad

PAOLA — Being the first person to do something can be a little scary. Such has not been the case for Paola High School sophomore cheerleader Wilson Wright. Except for a few yell leaders in the past, Wright is the first boy to cheer with the Paola Panther Spirit Squad, waving pom poms, performing jumps, assisting with choreography and everything else the girls do on game day.
PAOLA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building.  On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
JOPLIN, MO
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

15-year-old Carthage boy found safe

CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
CARTHAGE, MO

