WCTV
Southwest and Central Florida voters experiencing difficulties in casting their ballot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Southwest and Central Florida, flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench in election plans, just four weeks ahead of election day. Many people’s homes are destroyed, so they’re not even able to receive vote-by-mail ballots. In other areas, polling...
Surge of women registering to vote reported in some states after overturning of Roe v. Wade. What about Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The clock is ticking. You have until midnight Tuesday night to register to vote. Florida is just over four weeks away from its general election where voters will choose the next governor and the winners in many statewide and local races. First Coast News looked into...
caribbeantoday.com
DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians
Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Collects Over $6.5 Million In State Matching Funds
Statewide political candidates have received more than $11 million in state matching funds, with much of the money going to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, according to totals posted on the state Division of Elections website. As of Friday, candidates
blackchronicle.com
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Election Day lower than a month away, deadlines are coming rapidly for Floridians who need to solid their poll. Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day in Florida:. Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County School Board passes resolution to allow class sizes to go past state limit
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – More and more students are flocking to St. Johns County, which is known for its top school district. But that is putting a continued strain on resources. Now the school district is now taking another step to deal with that growth. On Tuesday, the school...
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
FEMA Expands Disaster Aid To Additional Florida Counties
Homeowners in Brevard, Hendry, Monroe, and Okeechobee counties are now eligible to apply for FEMA individual assistance. More than $268 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 178,000 individuals and households to help jumpstart their recoveries. FEMA has made individual assistance available
cw34.com
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. First Lady Jill Biden will return to Florida this weekend, this time with a trip to Broward County as the Biden administration continues its Cancer Moonshot.
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Appears in Touching New "That is Who Ron DeSantis Is" Campaign Ad
In his bid for reelection, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis releases a touching new campaign ad featuring First Lady Casey DeSantis. Titled "That is Who Ron DeSantis Is," Mrs. DeSantis describes how her husband stood with her as she battles breast cancer since her diagnosis in October 2021. Accordingly, the YouTube...
Miami New Times
Florida Law Enforcement Fails to Participate in FBI Annual Crime Report
The FBI has released its highly anticipated annual Crime in the Nation report to inform the public and policymakers about the current state of crime in the United States. But because of inadequate law enforcement participation, this year's data paints an incomplete picture of crime trends, especially in the Sunshine State.
floridapolitics.com
Casey DeSantis invokes her cancer fight to explain ‘who Ron DeSantis is’
'He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand.'. A new ad supporting the re-election campaign of Ron DeSantis features narration from the person who knows him best. In an emotion-filled new spot released Monday by the Republican Party of Florida, Florida’s First...
Central Florida toll roads to potentially remain free for weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although signs of Hurricane Ian have vanished from all but the most heavily impacted parts of Central Florida, the area’s toll roads continue to remain free to travel on, with no immediate end in sight. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron...
Records spark new questions about Florida law and $12 million pool of money set aside to move ‘unauthorized aliens’
Planning the flights that transported 48 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard began months before two chartered jets landed in Massachusetts in September.
News4Jax.com
Trust Index: Fact-checking Florida surgeon general’s guidance recommending against mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for men ages 18-39
News4JAX ran a statement from Florida’s surgeon general through the Trust Index after Twitter flagged the state Department of Health’s new anti-vaccine guidance as misinformation. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Lapado’s new guidance recommends against the messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine for men ages 18 to 39 years old. According...
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
