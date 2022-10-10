Doctors pen open-letter: Human Life Protection Act 'dangerous legislation'

More than 700 physicians across Tennessee are calling the state's Human Life Protection Act "dangerous legislation" and urging elected officials to revise the anti-abortion law.

An open-letter, published in Sunday's edition of The Tennessean, said the law endangers patients and leaves health-care professionals open to criminal prosecution.

"This impacts women experiencing miscarriages, tubal pregnancies, or even serious infections or cancers during pregnancy," the letter reads. "Tennesseans should have the right to make personal health care decisions with the assistance of their doctors and healthcare team – without the intrusion of politicians."

The law, a total abortion ban, went into effect in August after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal protections earlier this year. Previously passed in 2019, the law was written as a trigger ban, set to become active when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

While Gov. Bill Lee said the law protects physicians in the event a pregnant person's life is threatened, doctors have been vocal about their skepticism. As it's written, the law provides for a defense, allowing doctors to argue their patient's life was in danger, though that's only useful after the felony charge is issued.

"This law puts the government in charge of deciding which healthcare options are available to patients, setting a dangerous precedent that violates the sacred physician-patient relationship," the letter reads. "And because it includes zero exceptions — not for rape, incest, fetal anomaly, or even to protect the mother’s life — it forces health care providers to balance appropriate medical care with the risk of criminal prosecution."

The letter, written and edited by doctors Nikki Zite, Jessica Rosen and Heather Maune, was co-signed by more than 700 physicians in less than a week, according to a news release.

More: 'Uncharted territory': How Tennessee's prosecutors are planning for total abortion ban

Dr. Maune, a Nashville obstetrics gynecology physician, said she's now forced to send some patients out of state for care.

"Many patients desperately want to have a child, and when they encounter potentially deadly pregnancy complications or are carrying a fetus with severe malformations, pregnancy termination is a hard choice, but it is often a necessary choice," Maune said.

"Until someone has experienced these devastating complications first hand, it is hard to imagine what they would do. The bottom line is that this law removes critical care for patients and removes options for medical providers."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Doctors pen open-letter: Human Life Protection Act 'dangerous legislation'