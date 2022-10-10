Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher hosting free WWII living history program
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of history, you’ll be a fan of an event coming to Fort Fisher this weekend. The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host ‘Homefront 1942 and Fort Fisher’ this Saturday. The event is a living history...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch hosting LakeFest at Greenfield Lake
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special event is being held later this month at Greenfield Lake. Cape Fear River Watch is hosting its annual LakeFest educational festival on October 22nd to celebrate science, nature, and wildlife native to the region. The family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 a.m....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Wedding Expo taking place next month
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 Wilmington Wedding Expo is scheduled for next month. Lumina on Wrightsville Beach – Holiday Inn Resort will host the event, which is your one-stop-shop for all things bridal. The event includes time to meet with the top wedding vendors, a special...
WECT
Highway 6: The history behind the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Oyster Festival in Ocean Isle Beach draws thousands of people to the island. This year marks the 41st rendition of the festival, and Mayor Debbie Smith reflects on its roots in southern Brunswick County. Smith says the festival was first held at the...
whqr.org
"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series
Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
WECT
Wilmington voted No. 10 best small city to visit in U.S. by Condé Nast readers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - Condé Nast Traveler has released its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards curated from over 240,000 ratings from readers, and Wilmington was voted number 10 in the best U.S. small cities to visit. Wilmington was the only city in North Carolina to make the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Spookiest House on the Street Photo Contest
WECT
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
styleblueprint.com
Today’s Feel-Good Story: Saving Endangered Baby Turtles in NC!
We recently shared a guide to the Brunswick Islands, the six beaches that make up the 45-mile strip of coastline on North Carolina’s southernmost corner between the South Carolina line and the mouth of the Cape Fear River. A popular vacation spot, the Brunswick Islands aren’t just a destination for families or beach lovers. They’re also an important breeding ground for loggerhead turtles — with a result that’s so cute it deserves its own article. The best part? They welcome volunteers to contribute to the survival of these endangered baby turtles!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic delays expected this Saturday during annual Ironman event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If your plans take you through parts of New Hanover County this Saturday, you can expect some delays. The annual IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon event is returning, kicking off in Wrightsville Beach and ending at the Battleship North Carolina. Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach will close...
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Agriculture Fair officially underway
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair officially kicked off on Tuesday at 3:30 pm. It is the closest fair happening in the Cape Fear area this year, since the Cape Fear Fair and Expo was canceled. The fair will run through 8 pm on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Fix all my water’: NCDEQ hosts well sampling info session at Roland Grise Middle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality hosted a public information session about private well sampling for PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear area in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. About two dozen people showed up to the meeting held at Roland Grise Middle School Auditorium....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022
The Canetuck Rosenwald School with teachers and students, newly completed in 1922North Carolina State Archives, Department of Public Instruction. The Canetuck Rosenwald School (now Canetuck Community Center, Inc.), completed in 1922, has served western Pender County for 100 years. On Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 11 AM to 3 PM there will be a centennial celebration for the former school, which is located at 6098 Canetuck Road in Currie (follow signs for Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church, which is next door). The celebration will include tours of the historic building, outdoor games, food, and a history program between 1 PM and 2 PM. Marguerite Bibbs, former president of the Community Center, and Kenneth Keith, a retired Pender County Schools administrator, will speak about the legacy of the Canetuck Rosenwald School. The Hon. Judge James H. Faison, III will speak about the NAACP scholarships that he and his wife, Angela Faison, have established for local students. The short documentary “Seeing it in Color,” for which Pender Early College High School students interviewed Canetuck alumni under the direction of Claudia Stack, will also be shown. All are welcome. The Board of the Canetuck Community Center, Inc. requests that masks be worn indoors (masks are available free at the door).
WECT
Police in Wrightsville Beach searching for missing man
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday, October 11. “Francisco Vega Watkins, 41, also known as ‘Frank’, was last seen at his job site on North Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach. There is no clothing description at this time and the subject left his vehicle at the job site. Mr. Watkins is approximately 5′11″ with long black hair,” wrote a WBPD representative in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Fire Department hosting open house event
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island is hosting an open house event at one of their fire stations as part of National Fire Prevention Week. The first ever ‘See You at the Station’ event is planned for Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Oak Island Fire Station 2.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sgt. Eugene Ashley Center makes repairs, asking community for help purchasing furnishings
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Repairs and updates have been made to the Sgt. Eugene Ashley Center in Wilmington. The Center has been serving Veterans experiencing homelessness for more than 20 years, and is now asking the community for help filling the Center with new furnishings. The Good Shepherd Center...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
High food prices leave bad taste for Riverfest attendees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. According to organizers, more than 60,000 people attended this year’s Wilmington Riverfest, the money brought in will help boost the economy and attract visitors who may become repeat tourists. There was...
