Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC

Bitcoin falls after the jobs report, but crypto prices show relative stability

The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. On Friday the Labor Department reported that the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in September, compared with the Dow...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
invezz.com

One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline

Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
NEWSBTC

Uniglo.io And Cosmos Showing Strength And Surge, While Bitcoin Plummets Under 20,000

The macroeconomic environment is ugly. The August CPI report showed that inflation was still rising despite aggressive rate hikes from the FED. Jerome Powell will have to continue his aggressive rate hike policy, which spells dreadful news for all assets. As the environment becomes more risk-off, money will flow away from riskier assets and towards U.S. government bonds, with this sell-off further tanking the prices of assets.
dailyhodl.com

$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report

US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
dailyhodl.com

Bitwise CEO Says Fortunes To Be Made As Bitcoin Gears Up for New Bull Market Cycle

The chief executive officer of the world’s largest crypto index fund manager says the firm’s clients are positioning themselves for the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull cycle. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says that 2022 has certainly been a bear market for crypto, but that he sees an increased amount of interest from clients.
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
astaga.com

Bitcoin BTC/USD slides to $19K amid a key bullish indicator

Bitcoin has fallen again to $19,000 after robust job numbers. Economist Alex Krüger says Bitcoin is flashing a key volatility index that precedes main strikes. Bitcoin trades at a help, and worth motion will rely on worth knowledge. Bitcoin BTC/USD has flashed a key indicator that, traditionally, can predict...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum and Other Risk Assets Setting Up for Trend Reversals, Says Macro Guru Raoul Pal – But There’s a Catch

Macro expert and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says Ethereum (ETH) and the rest of the crypto markets could witness wild price swings in the coming weeks. Pal says his DeMark technical indicator, which aims to detect the directional trend of an asset by comparing the most recent maximum and minimum prices to the previous period’s price, is flashing reversal signals for a number of asset classes.
