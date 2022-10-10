Read full article on original website
El Paso council member urges mayor to issue emergency disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso council member is urging the El Paso mayor to issue an emergency disaster declaration. Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the migrant crisis in El Paso. Rodriguez mentioned the migrant crisis in El Paso is at an all-time high. The...
411 additional criminal cases filed for dismissal; hundreds more are eligible
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More criminal cases in the El Paso County court system could be dismissed next week. Public defender Kelli Childress said another 411 motions to dismiss cases were filed Wednesday due to inaction from the El Paso District Attorney's Office. The El Paso Public Defender...
75 migrants processed at El Paso County's new processing center on its opening day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Monday marked the first day of operations for the El Paso County migrant processing center. The center is only for migrants with sponsors or for those with money to help them leave El Paso. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told CBS4 last week...
City of El Paso covers covers costs of water parks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An audit report from the city of El Paso shows that water parks had an over $1 million deficit in 2021 and are projected to have an over $3 million deficit by the end of 2022. While El Paso water parks are losing millions...
Anthony city manager shared with Sunland Park while mayor looks to hire
ANTHOYN, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunland Park and Anthony, New Mexico are sharing Mario Juarez-Infante as acting city manager and will continue to do so for the next two months. Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea told CBS4 that they are in the process of looking to hire a new city...
City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
El Paso shelters see relief after migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shelters across El Paso appear to be less crowded with migrants despite more of them making their way through the borderland. "It's a bit calmer even though we are seeing a large number of individuals," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the homeless.
Las Cruces police involved in pursuit of stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon. The pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, which then went onto Highway 478 and ended outside of Mesquite Elementary School. Officials said officers were chasing a stolen...
CBP officers seize estimated $1.4 million worth of cocaine at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized about $1.4 million worth of cocaine at the Bridge of the Americas. Officers intercepted 128 pounds of cocaine through the cargo facility on Thursday. “This is a large amount of cocaine that is not making...
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 9th through Oct. 15th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Sunday, October 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road. The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic. DETOUR: Take Exit 8...
Rollover crash reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
El Paso councilwomen host costume give-away events for children
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Monster Mash" events aimed at getting children costumes for Halloween are happening this week. City representatives Claudia Rodriguez and Cissy Lizarraga, with the help of others, will be donating free costumes to children Wednesday and October 19. The family-friendly events will activities from the...
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
Mural for Indigenous Peoples Day unveiled in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was unveiled in Las Cruces Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. The mural displayed four portraits of historically important Native American figures. These larger-than-life depictions honor native culture and pay homage to legendary warriors: Apache chief Victorio, Geronimo, Nana, and...
El Paso ranks in top 5 US cities that swears the least
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Holy cow! Americans are definitely not shy when it comes to profanity. New research found that the average American swears 21 times each day. But El Paso ranked among the cities that swear the least. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S....
3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
Rollover crash reported on I-10 east at Cotton
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported on Interstate 10 east at Cotton Wednesday afternoon. Officials the crash involved two vehicles. Officials said at the moment no one has been hospitalized. As of 4:27 p.m., all lanes reopened. No other information was provided. Check back for...
El Paso man dies after crashing into tractor on I-10 near Fort Hancock
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash in Hudspeth County near Fort Hancock on Monday. Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Eric Gomez. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 116 around 6:56 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
9th annual El Paso wine fest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 9th annual El Paso wine fest will take place this weekend. El Paso Wine and Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand...
