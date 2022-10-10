ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso council member urges mayor to issue emergency disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso council member is urging the El Paso mayor to issue an emergency disaster declaration. Councilmember Claudia Rodriguez issued a statement regarding the migrant crisis in El Paso. Rodriguez mentioned the migrant crisis in El Paso is at an all-time high. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso covers covers costs of water parks

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An audit report from the city of El Paso shows that water parks had an over $1 million deficit in 2021 and are projected to have an over $3 million deficit by the end of 2022. While El Paso water parks are losing millions...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso shelters see relief after migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shelters across El Paso appear to be less crowded with migrants despite more of them making their way through the borderland. "It's a bit calmer even though we are seeing a large number of individuals," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the homeless.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police involved in pursuit of stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department were involved in a pursuit Thursday afternoon. The pursuit began around 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, which then went onto Highway 478 and ended outside of Mesquite Elementary School. Officials said officers were chasing a stolen...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 9th through Oct. 15th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Sunday, October 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Artcraft Road. The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic. DETOUR: Take Exit 8...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso councilwomen host costume give-away events for children

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Monster Mash" events aimed at getting children costumes for Halloween are happening this week. City representatives Claudia Rodriguez and Cissy Lizarraga, with the help of others, will be donating free costumes to children Wednesday and October 19. The family-friendly events will activities from the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash was from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dallas police officer on his way to work was killed by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night. Jacob Arellano was killed shortly before midnight, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. The 25-year-old officer from El Paso joined the Dallas Police Department in June...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Mural for Indigenous Peoples Day unveiled in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was unveiled in Las Cruces Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. The mural displayed four portraits of historically important Native American figures. These larger-than-life depictions honor native culture and pay homage to legendary warriors: Apache chief Victorio, Geronimo, Nana, and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso ranks in top 5 US cities that swears the least

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Holy cow! Americans are definitely not shy when it comes to profanity. New research found that the average American swears 21 times each day. But El Paso ranked among the cities that swear the least. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash reported on I-10 east at Cotton

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported on Interstate 10 east at Cotton Wednesday afternoon. Officials the crash involved two vehicles. Officials said at the moment no one has been hospitalized. As of 4:27 p.m., all lanes reopened. No other information was provided. Check back for...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso man dies after crashing into tractor on I-10 near Fort Hancock

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash in Hudspeth County near Fort Hancock on Monday. Officials identified the man as 23-year-old Eric Gomez. The crash happened on Interstate 10 near milepost 116 around 6:56 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

9th annual El Paso wine fest to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 9th annual El Paso wine fest will take place this weekend. El Paso Wine and Food Festival brings together the stars of El Paso's culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and fine wines. Located in the heart of downtown El Paso, the Grand...
EL PASO, TX

