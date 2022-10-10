ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot during suspected home invasion at Indy apartment complex

By Lucas Gonzalez
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot in a suspected home invasion at an apartment building early Monday on the city's east side.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, told police someone broke into his apartment to rob him and then shot him in the leg, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found the man wounded while responding about 11:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of Braeburn East Drive, which is near Franklin Way and East 21st Street.

IMPD said the victim was "awake and breathing" immediately following the shooting,

Police haven't released additional details.

