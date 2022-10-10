Read full article on original website
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
Woman’s Forum to host Murder Mystery Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 13
The Breckenridge Woman’s Forum will host a Murder Mystery Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 13. The interactive event, titled “Lights, Camera, Murder: Murder Mystery Dinner,” will be presented by Albany Mainstreet Playhouse. Tickets to the Murder Mystery Dinner will cost $60 and include a dinner of pork tenderloin,...
City to offer brush pick-up next week; deadline is Friday, Oct. 14
The City of Breckenridge and Stephens County will pick up brush with a wood chipper inside the corporate limits of Breckenridge the week of Oct. 17 at no charge to residents. The semi-annual brush pickup is a cooperative effort between the city and the county to help Breckenridge residents dispose of their tree trimmings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By Fire
Arsons torched the St. Ann hospital last Friday night. The abandoned hospital that brought life into this world and then home to spirits was burned down. Another historic building lay in ashes.
Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys
Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys, 74, of Breckenridge, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 7, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with John Harrison officiating. Rosella’s family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022.
The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely. Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic. “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what […]
ktxs.com
Breckenridge home considered 'total loss' following late night fire
BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — Breckenridge Fire Department responded to a house fire last night in the 1500 Block of West Elm just after 10pm. According to a social media post, nobody was home at the time of the fire, but it is considered a total loss. Crews stayed on scene...
Kody Norris Show to perform at Bailey Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 6
The Kody Norris Show, a bluegrass band from Tennessee, will return to Breckenridge on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a performance in Bailey Auditorium, hosted by Word of Life Ministries of Breckenridge. The opening act will be The Hinshaws, a musical family from this area. Tickets for the show will cost...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 10th
An up and down roller coaster will be in the works with the forecast as the week progresses. We will start with cooler weather and warm up by mid week before another cool down by Thursday takes place. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers with a high of 84 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% showers early with a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.
Breckenridge Woman’s Forum hosts Buckaroos for first meeting of the season, plans Murder Mystery Dinner for Oct. 13
On Tuesday, Sept 27, The Breckenridge Woman’s Forum President Kim Walker “kicked off” the first meeting of the 2022-23 year by introducing a program from the Breckenridge Buckaroo football team, band and cheerleaders. The Woman’s Forum members were treated to a private pep rally by the band...
ktxs.com
Farolito Restaurant a longtime Hispanic staple in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — It's Hispanic Heritage Month - and one of the oldest restaurants in Abilene is Hispanic-owned. Since the 1930s, Farolito Restaurant has been a staple in Abilene - not only for the Hispanic community, but for the the city as a whole. Mark Herrera is the third...
Chamber to host Meet and Greet today for new director
The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce will host a Meet and Greet with new Executive Director Yuri Huntington from 2 to 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Chamber office, 100 E. Elm St. Huntington started her new job earlier this week. Read more about her in the Breckenridge Texan...
News Channel 25
In-Depth: Those who attend church weekly less likely to support gay marriage
If you're a weekly church goer you stand a better chance of not supporting same-sex marriage. Gallup's annual Values and Beliefs poll shows that 40 percent of those go walk through the church doors each week don't believe in marriage equality. A small group stood out protesting at the first-ever...
Employee injured after car drives into Abilene nursing home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee was injured after a car crashed into an Abilene nursing home Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Willow Springs on the 4900 block of S 7th Street around 3:45 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a driver turned into the front of the building after going […]
texomashomepage.com
Outcome decided in suspended Graham-Hirschi game
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A winner has been determined in the District 3-4A contest between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers after an on-field brawl forced the game to be suspended before it was completed. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a District 3-4A District Executive Committee made up...
acuoptimist.com
Freshman Village is putting too high a price tag on attendance
It’s no secret attending Abilene Christian University is an expensive endeavor. While average tuition at most private universities sits around $38,050, ACU tuition tops out at a whopping $41,500 per year, not including room and board or textbooks per year. This price also does not include housing, textbooks or a meal plan.
Jo Ann Aurand
Jo Ann Aurand, 77, of Breckenridge, passed away in Abilene on Thursday, September 29, 2022. A memorial service celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 14, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories.
HAPPENING NOW: Vehicle flips in South Abilene, one person remains stuck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle has been flipped over on Rebecca Lane in a single car accident. There is one person who is stuck inside the vehicle and first responders are at the scene sawing trees away to reach the individual. The cause of this accident is unknown at this time and no fatalities […]
Lane of US-277 closes due to Stamford SUV versus motorcycle wreck
STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lane on US-277 in Stamford had to be closed off Monday afternoon due to a wreck between a motorcycle and an SUV. The Stamford Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on US-277 near County Road 287, around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The inside lane headed […]
