Breckenridge, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
Breckenridge, TX
Texas Entertainment
Breckenridge Texan

Rosella "Sis" Harrison Humphreys

Rosella “Sis” Harrison Humphreys, 74, of Breckenridge, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 7, 2022. Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories, with John Harrison officiating. Rosella’s family will welcome friends for a visitation at the funeral home from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely. Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic. “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what […]
ABILENE, TX
James Storm
Casey James
Craig Wayne Boyd
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday October 10th

An up and down roller coaster will be in the works with the forecast as the week progresses. We will start with cooler weather and warm up by mid week before another cool down by Thursday takes place. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers with a high of 84 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% showers early with a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Farolito Restaurant a longtime Hispanic staple in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — It's Hispanic Heritage Month - and one of the oldest restaurants in Abilene is Hispanic-owned. Since the 1930s, Farolito Restaurant has been a staple in Abilene - not only for the Hispanic community, but for the the city as a whole. Mark Herrera is the third...
ABILENE, TX
texomashomepage.com

Outcome decided in suspended Graham-Hirschi game

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A winner has been determined in the District 3-4A contest between the Hirschi Huskies and the Graham Steers after an on-field brawl forced the game to be suspended before it was completed. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a District 3-4A District Executive Committee made up...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
acuoptimist.com

Freshman Village is putting too high a price tag on attendance

It’s no secret attending Abilene Christian University is an expensive endeavor. While average tuition at most private universities sits around $38,050, ACU tuition tops out at a whopping $41,500 per year, not including room and board or textbooks per year. This price also does not include housing, textbooks or a meal plan.
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Jo Ann Aurand

Jo Ann Aurand, 77, of Breckenridge, passed away in Abilene on Thursday, September 29, 2022. A memorial service celebrating her life will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 14, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

