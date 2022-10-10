ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 63

Broward
2d ago

What I see here are 2 missed abortions, they are going to be useless to society and their only existence is to cause harm, th k about it what are they going to do for a living when they get out of prison, hardworking people with degrees are having a hard time, just throw them away.

Reply
16
Juan Slaughter
2d ago

he needs to be charged as an adult, a single mom has lost her life over stupidity it it was up to me, he'll get life.

Reply
11
Shari Kalkstein
2d ago

Adult crimes deserve adult times. Charge these POS’s as adults! And then charge their parents.

Reply
12
Related
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Accused of Molesting Disabled Teenager

A 51-year-old Tamarac man is accused of molesting a partially blind 15-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and several other disabilities. Saul Garcia was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16, records show. According to the arrest report, Garcia was in the Lime Bay...
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Police search for man who shot, killed 24-year-old in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on video fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting took place on Pine Street just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Investigators released...
Click10.com

Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
TAMARAC, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Mercedes Benz#Northwest Ninth Avenue
AFP

Jury deliberates death penalty for Florida school shooter

A jury began deliberations on Wednesday over the fate of Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. On February 14, 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz walked into school carrying a high-powered semiautomatic rifle.
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Prosecutor Michael Satz’s closing arguments in Parkland shooter case could be his big finale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, Broward prosecutor Michael Satz announced that he would not seek re-election as Broward State Attorney, a position he held for 43 years. There was a case that he wanted to try personally that was going to take all of his time, energy and focus. That case would be serving as the lead prosecutor seeking the death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Suspect turns gun on himself after shooting another man, barricading himself inside house

MIAMI -- A man who allegedly shot another man at a local apartment complex before barricading himself into a Miami home was in critical condition after he allegedly turned the gun on himself, police said Tuesday.The unidentified suspect was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was suffering from life-threatening injuries, authorities said.A second man was allegedly shot in the hand by the suspect and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The unidentified victim is expected to survive although information about his condition was not immediately released.It was not clear how the two men know each other and what led to the gunfire, which occurred at 1 p.m. at the Gardens of Pinecrest Apartments in Pinecrest.The suspect returned to his home located in the 107th block of 72nd Avenue, where police said he barricaded himself inside.SWAT officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to the home as two 20-year-old women fled the residence. The officers entered the home after about a 90-minute standoff and found the wounded suspect.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy