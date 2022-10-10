ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
bkreader.com

Coney Island Mother Indicted for Drowning her 3 Children

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that a Coney Island woman has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. She is accused of drowning her three children near their home in Coney Island. “These innocent young children had their entire lives ahead of them when their own mother allegedly drowned and...
californiaexaminer.net

Woman Arrested In Fatal NYC Bus Stabbing

The eighth person to be slain on the MTA this year and the third to be tragically stabbed in transportation in the last 10 days, a man was stabbed to death during a fight on a bus in the Bronx. At about 8:25 p.m. on Sunday night, Lamont Barkley, 55,...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
PIX11

Dad accused of killing 1-year-old daughter seemed loving, neighbors say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The neighbors of the Brooklyn dad accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter said he seemed like a loving father. The residents on the Brooklyn street where Robert Wright lived with his wife and young children never suspected anything out of the ordinary. And some even tried to help the family on […]
fox5ny.com

Girl shot to death in Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building late Monday evening. Police responded to a 911 call inside 790 Eldert lane in East New York. They found Raelynn Cameron of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Daily News

Brooklyn bicyclist, 25, dies after falling in front of oncoming tractor-trailer: ‘That was my baby,’ mother cries

A 25-year-old bicyclist who had two infant children was killed early Wednesday when she fell in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, police said. Kala Santiago was traveling east on Parkside Ave. in Flatbush when she lost control of her bike near Parade Place on the edge of Prospect Park around 7 a.m. as she headed to work, her devastated mother told the Daily News. “That was my baby. She was ...
