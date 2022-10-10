Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
Man, 19, arrested on murder charges in Brooklyn shooting of DOE worker: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday in the shooting death of a Department of Education employee. The worker, Ethan Holder, was shot in the head and critically injured on Tuesday at a grocery store on Avenue M in Flatlands. He died on Wednesday. He had just left work at P.S. 203 […]
Bronx man sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for shooting of Middletown officer
The sentencing of a Bronx man Wednesday was long-awaited justice for the patrol officer who was shot on duty while trying to help a woman during a domestic incident.
School employee fatally shot in head near Brooklyn's P.S. 203; one suspect arrested
A school employee was shot in the head near the P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School on Tuesday.
NYC father arrested, charged in death of 2-year-old daughter caused by punches to the head, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Brooklyn father has been arrested and charged in the death of his 2-year-old daughter after he admitted to police that he repeatedly punched her in the back of the head. Robert Wright, 33, has been charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault and endangering the...
Man accused of shooting 10 on subway train refuses to come to court
Frank James allegedly shot 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn in April before he slipped away on a different train and became the subject of a manhunt.
Family of boy fatally shot says they're disappointed with accused gunmen's plea deal
The family of a Bridgeport 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot walking home from the store says they're disappointed about a plea deal given to the accused gunman.
Man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks officers during arrest: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and assaulted officers later on Tuesday night, police said. Jabari Woodson, 30, was accused of attacking and robbing the woman at the Bay Parkway and 66th Street N train station, officials said. He allegedly attacked and injured […]
bkreader.com
Coney Island Mother Indicted for Drowning her 3 Children
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that a Coney Island woman has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. She is accused of drowning her three children near their home in Coney Island. “These innocent young children had their entire lives ahead of them when their own mother allegedly drowned and...
californiaexaminer.net
Woman Arrested In Fatal NYC Bus Stabbing
The eighth person to be slain on the MTA this year and the third to be tragically stabbed in transportation in the last 10 days, a man was stabbed to death during a fight on a bus in the Bronx. At about 8:25 p.m. on Sunday night, Lamont Barkley, 55,...
NYPD: Car stop on Staten Island nets man, 27, with drugs and gun in Jaguar
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was caught with drugs and a gun inside his car during a vehicle stop in Tompkinsville, police allege. Antuan Alford, who lives on Broadway in West Brighton, was apprehended on Tuesday at about 12:55 p.m. on Tompkins Circle, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Queens Man Who Fired Shots at His Then-Girlfriend Outside Woodside Pizzeria Charged With Attempted Murder
A Whitestone man who allegedly fired shots at his then-girlfriend outside a Woodside pizzeria in September has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Salvatore Mussumeci, 46, was arrested Friday and has also been charged with assault, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and strangulation. Mussumeci’s charges also pertain to...
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
Dad accused of killing 1-year-old daughter seemed loving, neighbors say
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The neighbors of the Brooklyn dad accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter said he seemed like a loving father. The residents on the Brooklyn street where Robert Wright lived with his wife and young children never suspected anything out of the ordinary. And some even tried to help the family on […]
fox5ny.com
Girl shot to death in Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building late Monday evening. Police responded to a 911 call inside 790 Eldert lane in East New York. They found Raelynn Cameron of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Teenage girl found fatally shot in apartment building in Brooklyn
Her family is struggling to understand how her life was so violently cut short -- just shy of her 18th birthday.
22-year-old man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Tajay Chambers, 22, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Clinton Howell, according to officials.
Brooklyn bicyclist, 25, dies after falling in front of oncoming tractor-trailer: ‘That was my baby,’ mother cries
A 25-year-old bicyclist who had two infant children was killed early Wednesday when she fell in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer, police said. Kala Santiago was traveling east on Parkside Ave. in Flatbush when she lost control of her bike near Parade Place on the edge of Prospect Park around 7 a.m. as she headed to work, her devastated mother told the Daily News. “That was my baby. She was ...
Person of interest identified in fatal stabbing of MTA bus rider in Bronx
The 55-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with a man and woman, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, on a BX19 bus Sunday night.
