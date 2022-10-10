Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays
HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
Click2Houston.com
🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇
RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
dmagazine.com
The Gross Truth About That Sticky Stuff Under Your Pecan Tree
Last night I went to the 40th anniversary celebration of the Texas Trees Foundation, at Pegasus Park. Congrats to the head tree hugger, Janette Monear, and her staff. At the gig, I ran into Matt Grubisich, who used to work at TTF and who headed up the first comprehensive study of Dallas’ tree canopy. About six years ago, when I had to take down a huge silver maple on my property, I asked Grubisich for advice on what to plant in its place. That was the last time I had talked to him. At the TTF party, when I shook his hand, Grubisich asked, “How’s that red leaf maple doing?”
KHOU
The Garden Club of Houston answers your fall garden questions
HOUSTON — In 1924, eight friends who lived in a new neighborhood sprouting on the prairie just south of downtown Houston formed The Garden Club of Houston. In February 1932, The Garden Club of America invited The Garden Club of Houston to become a member club. The Garden Club...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
fox4news.com
North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers
AUBREY, Texas - Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street. On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street. Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch decoration hovering above the...
cw39.com
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
Purse from 1959 found in CCISD floorboards reunited with family
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A purse from 1959 found in the floorboards of the old League City School has finally been reunited with the owner's family. Clear Creek ISD said the purse's owner, Beverly Williams, died in 2016. She had nine children who all live in Texas and California. Two of them still live in League City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live or Landlord in This Centrally Located Richardson Two-Story
This cute little home is in the heart of Richardson, right by the University of Texas at Dallas, which means it’s a great first home or a great rental property. The kitchen has been updated and most of the windows, too. I don’t know why but I get vacation home vibes from the layout. Maybe that’s a selling point. Live like you’re on vacation in this 1,840-square-foot home!
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
Edison Coffee closed due to fire
Edison Coffee Co. is closed indefinitely because of a fire in its building in Parker Square. Firefighters responded to Parker Square just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and they found a lot of smoke “but the fire itself was difficult to locate,” said Brandon Barth, spokesman Flower Mound Fire Department. A second alarm brought more firefighters from FMFD, as well as the Highland Village and Lewisville fire departments, and eventually the fire was found in the walls and in between the first and second floor.
luxury-houses.net
Seeks $4.395 Million, This Stunning Mediterranean Home in Frisco is Perfect for Entertaining with Gorgeous Views of The Expansive Yard
2059 Lilac Ln, Frisco, Texas is a contemporary Mediterranean estate on almost an acre lot in gated Hills of Kingswood comfortable with a thoughtful floor plan & architectural details making entertaining or relaxing easy. This Home in Frisco offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2059 Lilac Ln, please contact Jeff Cheney (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cohaitungchi.com
31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas
What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
Chase Oaks Church Hosts LGBTQ+ Event
Churches have often been some of the places where LGBTQ+ individuals feel most excluded. But Chase Oaks Church in Plano hopes to create an inclusive environment for all. On October 6, the Revoice conference began a three-day celebration and learning opportunity at Chase Oaks Church. The goal was to bring together LGBTQ+ individuals, allies and community members to worship and learn about inclusion in churches. During the conference, over 700 people attended to gain guidance and experience.
KHOU
The best flooring for homes with pets
HOUSTON — 50 Floor has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The company is offering 60% off all materials (carpet, hardwood, laminate and vinyl), and if you call within the next hour and use promo code, "Great Day Houston" you will receive an extra $100 off your order.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
cravedfw
Bread Winners Café & Bakery Passes to New Ownership
After nearly three decades, Bread Winners Café & Bakery Founders, Jim and Cindy Hughes, have sold the twenty-eight-year-old Bread Winners brand to Josh Bock of Stratega Capital but it’s a dream scenario for the couple, as Bock plans to keep the current management team in place – which includes two of Hughes four children and many long-time employees. Josh will take over not only the four Bread Winners Café & Bakery locations and Bread Winners Catering division, but Uptown’s popular Quarter Bar as well. Harlowe MXM and Henry’s Majestic are not a part of the merger and will remain with the Hughes family.
2 Dallas restaurants ranked the best for pulled pork in the world: Food experts report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man, oh man, Texas barbecue just keeps holding itself on the highest of pedestals when it comes to cooking meats in the country. One of the staples of barbecue not only in Texas but across the country is pulled pork, and it just so happens to be National Pulled Pork Day on Wednesday, October 12!
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
If your car is sticky or if you see webs hanging from trees, it's just fall worms
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Chances are you may have experienced sap-like substance on your car or have seen webs hanging from trees lately. Arborists point out, it's fall worm season. It's the worst season Trinity Forest Tree Care LLC Service Coordinator Bud Jackson has ever seen. He said it's thanks to our weather with the long drought and the deluge of rain. The two most common insects you'll find are tree worms such as the Hackberry Leaf Cutter and Aphids."Aphids are a tiny insect, you can barely see them, they are a sucking insect and they concentrate the sugars in the leaf...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 2