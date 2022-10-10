ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe man arrested for cruelty to animals; dogs seized by animal control

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAL5A_0iTMldKQ00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 5, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of Lenwil Road in reference to an animal complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant who mentioned that they were concerned about the mistreatment of the dogs on their neighbor’s property.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the property was owned/rented by 39-year-old Johnathan Rainey. According to officials, the dogs did not have any food or water available to them and the only shelter was under a camper, which reportedly floods during heavy rain.

The dogs appeared to be underweight and were infested by fleas. According to the complainant, they gave the dogs food and water on several occasions due to Rainey allegedly only returning to the property once or twice a month.

Animal control was called to the scene and they were able to seize the dogs. On October 8, 2022, Rainey was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with two counts of Cruelty to Animals. His bond was set at $10,000.

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Fake license plate prompts arrest

A Ruston man was arrested Monday night after his vehicle was stopped for a fictitious temporary license tag. Ruston Police stopped Kendrick Harris, 30, on West Alabama Ave. after an officer observed that the temporary license tag on the vehicle appeared to be fictitious. Harris stated he had never been issued a driver’s license and the vehicle did not belong to him so he could not produce relevant paperwork.
RUSTON, LA
wbrz.com

Prosecutors ready to present case against troopers involved in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest

MONROE - Prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against the state troopers involved in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest plan to present their findings to a grand jury next month. District Attorney John Belton told WBRZ on Wednesday that a grand jury in Union Parish will hear the case on Nov. 10, 2022. Belton said he expects a decision in the case will take a while.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Farmerville man attacked with baseball bat, suspect arrested

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Farmerville man has been arrested after being accused of attacking a 67-year-old man. On Oct. 6, 2022, Farmerville Police responded to Union General Hospital in reference to a patient in the emergency room suffering from head injuries. The victim says he was struck with a baseball bat numerous times at his home on Doyle Street in Farmerville.
FARMERVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
West Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
City
West Monroe, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver arrested despite false name

A motorist’s attempt to conceal his identity to avoid arrest failed Monday morning when he was stopped by Ruston Police. Reuben Bridges, 40, of Ruston was stopped when an officer clocked him traveling 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. During the stop, Bridges gave his name as Ruben Clemons several times, stating he did not have a driver’s license and a records check showed no license for that name. However, a check of his date of birth and social security number matched the name of Ruben D. Bridges.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman runs from traffic stop

A Ruston woman stopped for a minor traffic violation fled on foot before she was apprehended inside a nearby house. Ruston Police stopped Katherine L. Woods, 52, for an inoperable taillight about 10:30 Sunday night. During the course of the stop, Woods allegedly fled the scene on foot. Officers searched...
RUSTON, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For

Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting involving two juveniles and an adult. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, Union County Deputies responded to Four Oaks Lane in reference to shots fired. Deputies said they were told by complainants they hear two gunshots...
UNION COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man booked for violating protective order

A man allegedly violated a court-issued protective order when he went to the residence of the protected party Sunday night. Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a U.S. 80 residence west of Ruston about 10:00 p.m. after a caller reported a woman needed assistance. When deputies arrived, they could...
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches Parish inmate dies from apparent suicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A parish inmate in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center has died from injuries sustained when he hung himself in his cell over the weekend, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The inmate is identified as Timothy J. Gourdon, 50, of Winnfield. Corrections Maj. Roger Henson said...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fire occurs at daycare center on ULM campus; no injuries reported

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a fire occurred at the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe. According to officials, no injuries were reported and authorities are at managing the scene. As always, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Fatal crash claims the life of Winnsboro man

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:20 PM, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Loflin Road, west of Winnsboro, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Craig D. Higgins. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Higgins, […]
WINNSBORO, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana middle schooler accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Second arrest in campus fight

A second student has been arrested by Grambling State University police in connection with a September 29 altercation that left another student injured. Jaquaris Donald, 19, was booked for simple battery Wednesday after the victim reportedly picked him out of a photo lineup as one of the persons who attacked him.
GRAMBLING, LA
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Monroe needs to put people’s safety first

Monroe has become the latest victim of rising gun violence, earning the nickname Gunroe. And just weeks ago, the Pecanland Mall experienced a shooting. As shootings become more and more frequent, it calls into question the future of the city. No American city—especially a college town—should gain notoriety for its gun violence. To protect its citizens, the local government needs to step up and implement better policies and safety practices involving firearms.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy