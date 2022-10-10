Read full article on original website
thehomepagenetwork.com
Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic to be Discussed, October 21
The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Bradford County’s Connection to the Titanic,” scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
NewsChannel 36
House Fire in Elmira this Morning
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
Pa. Woman arrested after Tioga County vehicle theft
CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a woman who they claim stole a vehicle earlier this month. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Stroudsburg, Pa. was arrested after an investigation in which they believe she had stolen a vehicle and ended up across state lines. Police responded […]
What to do with all your Fall leaves
ELMIRA, NY, (WETM) – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in […]
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
NewsChannel 36
Tractor-Trailer Collision on U.S. 220
NEW ALBANY, P.A. (WENY) -- In what could be described as a minor miracle, no one was hurt in a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on State Route 220 in New Albany, just south of Monroeton, after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash caused both trucks’ engines to explode, causing...
Williamsport Water Authority provides clarification on new stormwater fee
Williamsport, Pa. — With questions lingering about the structure of the Williamsport Water Authority’s new $10 fee, especially how it pertains to non-residential properties, the authority’s Executive Director Michael Miller offered clarification during Tuesday’s Public Works Committee meeting. The fee, announced last month, was added after the city transferred ownership of the stormwater system to the water authority in 2021. This transferred responsibility to the authority for the upkeep and maintenance of the system. ...
Local 'Alone' contestant starts outdoor education non-profit
Wellsboro, Pa. — Once an 'Alone' contestant, Rose Anna Moore now passes on her skills to others through her outdoor education non-profit "This is My Quest." The non-profit seeks to teach conservation and sustainable living to the next generation and beyond. The non-profit will be holding a night to raise money for conservation education and exposure to the outdoors. To raise funds for the non-profit, The Deane Center For Performing...
Police looking for garage thief in Tioga County
Troy, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say someone stole a 16-foot blue canoe, aluminum ladders, and more from a man's garage in Tioga County. The theft was reported to police on Oct. 7. Other items stolen from the garage located in Ward Township include a paraglide motor, multiple extension cords, an antique fire extinguisher, and a mini Craftsman toolbox. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera
Canton, Pa. — A Canton woman was recorded by surveillance video as she attempted to use a stolen debit card to pay for gas in Canton. Jessica Barnes, 37, was identified by officers, a store clerk, and identified on the surveillance video on Aug. 27 at the Dandy Mini Mart on Lycoming Street, according to an affidavit. Barnes allegedly discovered the card inside a misplaced wallet that was reported stolen to Canton Borough Police. ...
Intoxicated man pulls knife on friend during argument
Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene. State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived. ...
Attempted shotgun purchase flagged by State Police, man charged
Canton, Pa. — A Canton man on parole lied on the application to purchase a firearm from a local sporting goods store, police said. Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 23, admitted the lie to officers when they confronted him with the allegations, according to an affidavit. Trooper Matthew Santiago's investigation uncovered a 2020 guilty plea to a third-degree felony Trowbridge committed in New Jersey. At that time, Trowbridge was in possession of...
Update: Man dies after falling, drowning in Ithaca Falls gorge
Update (8:00 p.m.): The man pulled from Ithaca Falls Tuesday afternoon has died as a result of injuries he sustained from falling into the water and drowning, Ithaca Police announced Tuesday night. According to police, the man, identified as Harish Nekkalapu, of Ontario, Canada, was climbing up the base of...
Reward available for information on the 2020 death of Richard Seeley
ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) — The family of Richard Seeley, in conjunction with Schuyler County Officials, is offering a reward for any information on the suspicious death of Seeley in August 2020. The reward was arranged by the family and the offices of the Schuyler County District Attorney and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department. The reward […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Counties Receive Federal Funding for Emergency Preparedness and Counter-terrorism Efforts
Over $246 million has been secured to support counter-terrorism and emergency preparedness efforts across the state. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday. Broome, Delaware, Chenango and Tioga County all received money from the State Homeland Security Program. Broome County received $311,551, Chenango County received $93,892, and Delaware County received...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
Canisteo man arrested for Grand Larceny after stealing vehicle in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle in front of the Bath Save A Lot hours after getting out of court, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Harley Marble, 28, was arrested on October 7, 2022, after Police received reports about a vehicle theft […]
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
BU continues search for lost battle site
Binghamton University faculty are preparing to continue the search for a lost battle site. BU’s Public Archaeology Facility (PAF) has recently been awarded a $71,630 grant from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program (ABPP) to continue searching for Fort Bull, the unknown site of a battle in the French and Indian War. The search will resume in the summer of 2023 with the help of military veterans and youth from the Oneida Indian Nation, whose homeland is part of the excavation site.
