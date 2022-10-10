Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Norwalk St. Paul @ Edon Football
EDON – The teams combined for 112 points and 1,290 yards of offense as Flyers won a 60-52 shootout at Edon. Edon quarterback Kyler Sapp ran 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 439 yards and five more touchdowns on 36/49 passing. Three Edon receivers...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker @ North Central Volleyball
PIONEER – Emma Fulk went 21/21 hitting and added 10 digs to help Stryker past North Central. Sage Woolace chipped in with 19 digs for the Panthers. Macie Gendron had 17 assists for the Eagles and Isabelle Burnett recorded nine digs. Stryker d. North Central 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 Stryker...
One final game at 'The Ned' before demolition
MAUMEE, Ohio — All good things must come to an end, right?. Well, it appears that the time has come for one iconic baseball stadium in Maumee. "If this is the way we have to end it, couldn't ask for a better day, that's for sure," local Roy Hobbs baseball commissioner Joe Beham said.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For October 11, 2022
BRYAN – Archbold outshot Bryan 12-1 and Krayton Kern had two goals in a 4-0 win at Bryan. With the win, the Bluestreaks wrapped-up an outright NWOAL title at 5-1 for 15 points (three points for a win, one point for a tie). Delta was second with 14 points...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold @ Evergreen Volleyball
METAMORA – Archbold secured their third straight league title with a 25-21, 25-13, 15-25, 25-5 win at Evergreen. The Bluestreaks, who finish the year 19-3 overall, were led by Keely Culler with 16 kills and 13 assists while Chaney Brodbeck had 14 kills, 17 assists, and nine digs. Evergreen...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker’s Sage Woolace Reaches 2,000 Career Digs
STRYKER – With a dig in the third set of the Panthers match at Wauseon on September 26 Stryker senior volleyball player Sage Woolace reached 2,000 career digs, the first player to do so in Stryker history. Woolace had reached the 1,000-dig mark back in 2020 during her sophomore...
thevillagereporter.com
Area Students Gather At Biddle Park In Wauseon For Fields Of Faith
WORSHIP … Josh Green, Beau Reeder, Brailyn Fogarty, and Dave Chumchal led the entire Fields of Faith event in beautiful worship. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) On October 9, 2022, students and community members of about eight different schools gathered at Biddle Park in Wauseon for Fellowship of Christian Athletes annual Fields of Faith.
Adrian, October 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
fcnews.org
SHS names queen, king
Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
thevillagereporter.com
Albert “Frank” Marks (1938-2022)
Albert Franklin “Frank” Marks, age 83, of Edon, Ohio and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence in Edon, Ohio. Frank served in the US Army from 1956-1959 and was a Private First Class. He worked on the Great Lakes as a Merchant Marine.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta @ Wauseon Football
WAUSEON – Delta’s missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Panthers in Friday night’s clash with Wauseon at Harmon Field. Controlling the ball on offense to keep the high-powered Wauseon offense on the sidelines the Panthers had two empty trips inside the Wauseon five-yard line as Delta clung to a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the game.
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kyler Sapp (Edon)
The male Athlete of the Week is Edon football player Kyler Sapp. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
Evergreen High School Celebrates 2022 Homecoming
(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Evergreen High School held their 2022 Fall Homecoming Ceremony on Friday October 7 prior to the football game against Bryan. First freshmen attendant is Ava Vaculik, daughter of Matt and Sheila Vaculik. Avah is involved in softball and plays to continue playing through college while pursuing a degree in the medical field.
thevillagereporter.com
William “Bill” Grieser (1952-2022)
William John “Bill” Grieser, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill had worked for the former Wagner Motor Sales and then Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the former Grieser Auto...
thevillagereporter.com
Clare “Sharkey” Mandly (1931-2022)
Clare W. “Sharkey” Mandly, age 91, of Delta, Ohio, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He had worked in maintenance for the Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon for over 30 years. Prior to that he had been a plasterer. Sharkey was born on January...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton High School king, queen named
The freshman float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The sophomore float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The junior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The senior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. Swanton Homecoming Queen Katie Floyd and King Andrew Smigelski.
thevillagereporter.com
Mary Jo Moore (1934-2022)
Mary Jo Moore, 88, of Montpelier passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan. She was born on June 12, 1934 in Montpelier to Theodore and Ida L. (Lautermilch) Govin. Mary Jo graduated from Montpelier High School in 1952, then earned her nursing degree as...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
thevillagereporter.com
Dorothy Sines (1933-2022)
Dorothy C. Sines, 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. Dorothy was born November 13, 1933, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of the late Olin and Ruth (Reed) Roan. She was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School. Dorothy married Loyal B. Sines...
13abc.com
T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that rhymed ‘mansion’ with ‘Wisconsin’ is performing at a free concert at Savage Arena as part of the University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day Celebration on Wednesday. T-Pain will take the stage after 9 p.m., following opening acts Distant...
