Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Enfield Street, police say

HARTFORD — Local police say a man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting. Hartford police said officers responded to a location in the 90 block of Enfield Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation. While they were investigating, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

2 charged with murder in Hartford beating death

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Hartford men have been arrested in the beating death of a man Tuesday morning, according to police. Both 32-year-old Jaquan Devon Davis and 35-year-old Colin Campbell were charged with murder, criminal liability/murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are being held on a $1.5 million bond.
HARTFORD, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

1 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Manchester attempted burglary results in self-inflicted stabbing

MANCHESTER, Conn. — An East Hartford man is receiving treatment at Hartford Hospital after police said he stabbed himself after attempting to burglarize a home in Manchester Tuesday night. It started around 9:30 p.m. Whitney Stewart didn't see anything at first, but her children did. "They were like insisting,...
MANCHESTER, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police investigation underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning. Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear. Police have the road closed in the area and are...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting Dropped off at Firehouse

A shooting is under investigation in Hartford after an injured man was brought to a firehouse on Monday. Officers were called to 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. While police were responding, dispatchers said they were notified that a 19-year-old man had arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

Springfield Man Charged With Fatal Chicopee Crash

A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded not guilty to a fatal Chicopee accident over the weekend. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was walking to his car on Springfield Street when a car allegedly driven by Nazier Grandison struck and killed him. Prosecutors say that he was going in...
CHICOPEE, MA
FOX 61

Stabbing in Bolton termed fatal: Police

BOLTON, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at an apartment building in Bolton Tuesday night. At around 7:50 p.m. Troop K was advised of a possible disturbance in an apartment building near Boston Turnpike. State police said that Travis Terry, 39, of...
BOLTON, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
westernmassnews.com

1 arrested, over 27,000 bags of drugs seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is under arrest after a lengthy investigation resulted in the discovery of thousands of bags of drugs. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking in Hampden County led to a search warrant being issued for a residence on Miller Street in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

New London crash kills woman

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A woman is dead after a single-car crash Tuesday morning, according to police. Emergency responders were called to Nautilus Drive for a car crash where the driver was said to be unresponsive. Crews provided medical treatment at the scene. The woman was taken to Lawrence...
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Man stabs himself while fleeing attempted burglary in Manchester: police

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police detained a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflicted stabbing incident on Tuesday. Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man […]
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
