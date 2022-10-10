Read full article on original website
Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
Two charged in Hartford homicide
Antonio Tosado Lopez died at Hartford Hospital. Both Jaquan Devon Davis, 32, of Hartford and Colin Campbell, 35, face murder charges. Bond for both is $1.5 million.
Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Enfield Street, police say
HARTFORD — Local police say a man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting. Hartford police said officers responded to a location in the 90 block of Enfield Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation. While they were investigating, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, according to police.
2 charged with murder in Hartford beating death
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Hartford men have been arrested in the beating death of a man Tuesday morning, according to police. Both 32-year-old Jaquan Devon Davis and 35-year-old Colin Campbell were charged with murder, criminal liability/murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are being held on a $1.5 million bond.
1 shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
Manchester attempted burglary results in self-inflicted stabbing
MANCHESTER, Conn. — An East Hartford man is receiving treatment at Hartford Hospital after police said he stabbed himself after attempting to burglarize a home in Manchester Tuesday night. It started around 9:30 p.m. Whitney Stewart didn't see anything at first, but her children did. "They were like insisting,...
Police investigation underway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning. Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear. Police have the road closed in the area and are...
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer in court
The man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer twice last week appeared in Court on Tuesday.
VIDEO: Hartford police release names of suspects arrested for deadly beating
Sandy Hook families reacted to the jury's verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial. The verdict in Alex Jones' defamation trial was read Wednesday. A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University.
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting Dropped off at Firehouse
A shooting is under investigation in Hartford after an injured man was brought to a firehouse on Monday. Officers were called to 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. While police were responding, dispatchers said they were notified that a 19-year-old man had arrived at the...
Springfield Man Charged With Fatal Chicopee Crash
A 22-year-old Springfield man has pleaded not guilty to a fatal Chicopee accident over the weekend. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee was walking to his car on Springfield Street when a car allegedly driven by Nazier Grandison struck and killed him. Prosecutors say that he was going in...
Stabbing in Bolton termed fatal: Police
BOLTON, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at an apartment building in Bolton Tuesday night. At around 7:50 p.m. Troop K was advised of a possible disturbance in an apartment building near Boston Turnpike. State police said that Travis Terry, 39, of...
1 arrested, over 27,000 bags of drugs seized in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is under arrest after a lengthy investigation resulted in the discovery of thousands of bags of drugs. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking in Hampden County led to a search warrant being issued for a residence on Miller Street in Springfield.
FBI in Holyoke conducts court-ordered search in Hampden Street area
The FBI's Western Massachusetts Gang Taskforce was in Holyoke Wednesday cooperating with local authorities for an ongoing investigation.
Juveniles charged with robbery, assault
Wethersfield Police said they worked with the Middletown Police Department to develop identities about the suspects. Both suspects are 16 years old. One was apprehended on Sunday and the other on Monday.
Good Samaritan brings Hartford shooting victim to fire station for help, police say
HARTFORD — A wounded 19-year-old showed up at a city firehouse Monday after he had been shot, police said. He is expected to survive, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert signaling gunfire in the 200-block of Barbour Street in the North...
Illegal firearm, crack-cocaine seized in Fort Pleasant Avenue apartment in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested following a search of an apartment of Fort Pleasant Avenue Wednesday morning.
New London crash kills woman
NEW LONDON, Conn. — A woman is dead after a single-car crash Tuesday morning, according to police. Emergency responders were called to Nautilus Drive for a car crash where the driver was said to be unresponsive. Crews provided medical treatment at the scene. The woman was taken to Lawrence...
2 teens charged in Wethersfield bus stop assault, robbery of student
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield police said two 16-year-olds are facing several charges in connection to a bus stop assault and robbery in September. The incident happened around 7 a.m. on September 8, as 14-year-old Sean R was waiting for his morning bus for school on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Maple Street.
Man stabs himself while fleeing attempted burglary in Manchester: police
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police detained a man following an attempted burglary and a self-inflicted stabbing incident on Tuesday. Police stated that a burglary attempt occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Delmont Street. Officers responded to the scene when a woman inside the home called 911, saying that she saw a man […]
