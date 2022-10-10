Read full article on original website
Jonathan Mingo Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football receiver Jonathan Mingo put together a historic performance as the Rebels posted a 52-28 win at Vanderbilt, enough to earn Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday. The senior out of Brandon, Mississippi, shared his honor...
QB Film Room: No. 9 Ole Miss defeats Vandy, 52-28
OXFORD, Miss. — Here we are, headed to the seventh week of the 2022 college football season with an undefeated and No. 9-ranked Ole Miss team — for just the second time in six decades. The much-ballyhooed quarterback battle between USC transfer Jaxson Dart and returnee Luke Altmyer...
Coach Kiffin highlights Mingo’s performance in Vandy game, Rebels’ tale of two halves
OXFORD, Miss. – Halfway through the regular season, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s squad has developed a specific trend: pairing one good half of football with one not-so-solid half of football. This has been apparent in the past few games of the season, and it continued in last Saturday’s 52-28 win versus Vanderbilt.
Three takeaways from the Rebels’ win over Vandy and a look ahead
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss is now 6-0 (2-0 SEC) after knocking off the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville on Saturday. Despite a rough first-half showing that saw them behind at the half, the Rebels were able to pull out the win and are now a half-game behind Alabama and in second place in the SEC West.
VOTE: Who is your choice for Ole Miss Player of the Game in win over Vanderbilt?
OXFORD, Miss. — In every Ole Miss game, there are players who stand out for their performances or for a game-changing, game-saving play. We would like your input as to who your choice is for Rebel Player of the Game in the 52-28 win over Vanderbilt. Every Monday we’ll...
