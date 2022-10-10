ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Jonathan Mingo Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football receiver Jonathan Mingo put together a historic performance as the Rebels posted a 52-28 win at Vanderbilt, enough to earn Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday. The senior out of Brandon, Mississippi, shared his honor...
QB Film Room: No. 9 Ole Miss defeats Vandy, 52-28

OXFORD, Miss. — Here we are, headed to the seventh week of the 2022 college football season with an undefeated and No. 9-ranked Ole Miss team — for just the second time in six decades. The much-ballyhooed quarterback battle between USC transfer Jaxson Dart and returnee Luke Altmyer...
Three takeaways from the Rebels’ win over Vandy and a look ahead

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss is now 6-0 (2-0 SEC) after knocking off the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville on Saturday. Despite a rough first-half showing that saw them behind at the half, the Rebels were able to pull out the win and are now a half-game behind Alabama and in second place in the SEC West.
