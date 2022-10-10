Read full article on original website
wastetodaymagazine.com
Jaisen Kohmuench becomes Eriez chief operating officer
Eriez President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt has announced that the company’s board of directors has appointed Jaisen Kohmuench to the newly created position of chief operating officer (COO). As COO, Kohmuench will manage Eriez’s major operations, including Eriez-USA, Eriez Global Flotation and Eriez international businesses. He will continue to...
bicmagazine.com
Rick Brown named Vice President of Sales USA for Carboline
Carboline is pleased to announce that Rick Brown has been named the Vice President of Sales USA, reporting to Darrin Andrews, Executive Vice President of Sales North America. Brown has been a member of the Carboline team since 2000, most recently and notably serving as the Director of Sales Southeast Region USA before his recent promotion. In his new role, Brown will oversee sales strategy and growth throughout the United States.
Comcast Promotes CFO Mike Cavanagh to Added Role of President
Comcast said on Wednesday that it has promoted chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh to the added role of president. “With this promotion, Mike will work closely with chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company,” it said. “Mike will be only the third president in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain chief financial officer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 15M Paid Subscribers, Says Possibility of Cutting 10 p.m. Hour About Reallocating ResourcesHulu's Value in Focus as Disney, Comcast Go Public With Negotiation TacticsHow SkyShowtime's CEO Aims to Shake Up...
DataLink Expands Executive Team, Names General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading provider of data-driven solutions driving higher quality and cost-effective value-based care, today announces the appointment of Jenifer Brown as general counsel and Vineet Gambhir as chief human resources officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005200/en/ Jenifer Brown, general counsel, DataLink and Vineet Gambhir, chief human resources officer, DataLink (Photo: Business Wire)
mmm-online.com
Quantum Health taps John Hallock as chief communications officer
Quantum Health named John Hallock as chief communications officer Wednesday morning. Hallock most recently served as chief communications officer at Transcarent. Prior to that, he served as SVP of corporate communications at Livongo Health, leading their comms effort during the $18.5 billion merger with Teladoc Health in 2020. Before Livongo,...
Yext Appoints Tom Nielsen as Chief Revenue Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Tom Nielsen has joined Yext as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate and scale global revenue growth. Nielsen will report directly to Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer, and will serve on Yext’s leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005280/en/ Tom Nielsen has joined Yext as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate and scale global revenue growth (Photo: Yext)
salestechstar.com
EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
mmm-online.com
Alvotech names Sarah Tanksley chief quality officer
Alvotech named Sarah Tanksley as chief quality officer Tuesday afternoon. Tanksley will start her new role on Friday, taking over for Reem Malki, who left due to personal reasons. Tanksley joins the global biotech with more than 20 years of experience at the National Institutes of Health, the Food and...
gcaptain.com
Propspeed Strengthens U.S. Business With Appointment of New Vice President of Sales Americas
Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today it has hired Chris Myers as Vice President of Sales Americas. In his new position, Myers is tasked with directing Propspeed’s sales efforts across the Americas, as well as growing and supporting Propspeed’s network of partner boat yards, marinas, applicators and distributors.
freightwaves.com
TA Services adds West Coast brokerage in latest deal
Texas-based 3PL TA Services announced it has acquired California-based KPI Logistics. Financial terms of the deal were not provided. KPI is a multimodal 3PL focused on truckload, less-than-truckload and flatbed brokerage services throughout North America. The 12-year-old company also provides managed transportation services. “KPI’s highly experienced leadership and dedicated employees...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Gary Stonell, SVP of Sales and Operations at Opterus
Gary Stonell, SVP of Sales and Operations at Opterus highlights more on what can drive better retail journeys and communication in this short Q&A:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Gary, tell us about yourself your journey through B2B sales over the years…we’d love to hear more about your role at Opterus…
PerformLine Appoints Financial Industry Veteran Paul Wilmore as Chief Operating Officer
MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- PerformLine, the only provider of omni-channel marketing compliance software, announced today that Paul Wilmore has joined the company as its first Chief Operating Officer. Wilmore brings over 30 years of financial services experience along with a proven track record of building and leading financial startups through periods of tremendous growth and profitability. He will report directly to PerformLine CEO, Alex Baydin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005031/en/ Paul Wilmore, COO, PerformLine (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Green Cabbage Announces Gary Scalise as President and Chief Revenue Officer
Green Cabbage LLC. The global leader in spend analytics and market intelligence announced Gary Scalise as the company’s new President and Chief Revenue Officer , effective October 12th, 2022. Scalise most recently served for 10 years as a Managing Director & National Sales Leader for KPMG Financial Services, one...
Culture Genesis Expands Women-Targeted Content with xoNecole and Curly Culture Partnerships on YouTube
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Culture Genesis, a media-tech company focused on multicultural creators and publishers of the culture, today announced it has added xoNecole and Curly Culture to its YouTube network. The move will strengthen digital video and strategy for each brand and help them grow their YouTube presence — while giving Culture Genesis and its advertisers increased access to a premium, multicultural female audience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006002/en/ Necole Kane, founder of xoNecole (Photo: Business Wire)
Woonsocket Call
How Kahera’s CEO Kechi is improving luxury travel
Kahera Luxury is a luxury full-service agency providing a holistic travel experience. Kahera provides bespoke solutions as well as professionalism and top-quality expertise in meeting each client’s needs. The company was founded in 2015 by Kechi, who has done an impressive job of building its reputation and client base.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
299 – Building the capability for greater digital health participation. Robert Hardie, nbn
299 – Building the capability for greater digital health participation. Robert Hardie, nbn. The underlying infrastructure that enables better digital capability in healthcare. Rob Hardie is nbn’s executive manager for health and agriculture. The nbn™ network is transitioning Australia to a digital future and will bring new opportunities...
ffnews.com
TORA expands US Sales team
TORA, provider of industry leading multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS), announced today the appointment of a new director of sales located in New York. Alex Findlay will focus on bringing TORA’s integrated suite of trading technology to US based customers, capitalizing on the...
mmm-online.com
Palisade Bio appoints CFO JD Finley as interim CEO
Palisade Bio appointed CFO JD Finley as interim CEO Tuesday, replacing Thomas Hallam, Ph.D., who ceased his duties as CEO on Monday. The clinical-stage biopharma company said that in order to ensure a “smooth and timely transition,” it will no longer be presenting at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2022 next week.
salestechstar.com
Amazon’s Former Head of Worldwide Returns and Recommerce Joins Optoro’s Board of Directors
Libby Johnson McKee brings decades of experience in ecommerce, returns technology and the circular economy as Optoro scales its all-in-one returns platform. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, announced the appointment of Libby Johnson McKee to its Board of Directors. Johnson McKee brings experience scaling businesses and building components of the circular economy at some of the world’s most well-known brands.
mmm-online.com
Omnichannel engagement in medical marketing is evolving
Healthcare marketing is an industry dominated by buzzwords and over the past year or so, few have matched the staying power of ‘omnichannel engagement.’. Consumer expectations are constantly changing and marketers are faced with the unenviable task of positioning pharma brands in ways that maximize their value. Beyond the...
