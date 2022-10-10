Read full article on original website
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway
A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
Chronicle
Yakima Police to Recommend Charge After Hospital Staff, Officer Exposed to Hazardous Substance
Yakima police will recommend charges against a man who allegedly exposed Yakima Valley Memorial staff and a police officer to a hazardous substance on Monday morning at the hospital. Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said police will recommend a reckless endangerment charge after a patient smoked a hazardous substance in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for man accused of shooting gun in front of deputy
A 27-year-old Yakima man is being held on $100,000 bail after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he saw him fire a gun from a moving vehicle. The amount was more than prosecutors were seeking. Efrain Iniguez was arrested early Sunday morning after a deputy reported seeing him put...
Yakima Herald Republic
One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested
One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
Man arrested for drive by shooting, unlawful possession of gun in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Yakima early Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle window. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chumley was travelling south of S. 1st Street just south of Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, October 9. He heard shots being fired, then saw a red sedan pull out from a parking lot nearby.
FOX 11 and 41
YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, October, 10. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots...
KING-5
BREAKING: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty
An officer in Sunnyside, WA was shot along 8th Street near Sunnyside Community Center. The 44-year-old suspect is in custody. The officer is in stable condition.
KIMA TV
Man arrested for impersonating FBI agent in Granger at scene of drive by
Granger, Wash.—A man was arrested and charged for impersonating an FBI agent at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Monday, Oct. 10. Police say officials were collecting shell casing from a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in the night when a man walked into their crime scene. The...
YCSO: Wapato man, 38, killed in stabbing near White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a 38-year-old Wapato man on the Yakama Reservation. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Yakama Nation Tribal Police...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
Central Washington Inmate Charged With Assault After Stabbing of Corrections Officer
Yakima County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old transient with first-degree assault, accusing him of attacking a corrections officer at the Yakima County jail. Prosecutors are also seeking a deadly weapons enhancement for the pencil prosecutors say Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera used to stab the corrections officer in the neck. The enhancement would allow a judge to add at least two years to any sentence if he is convicted.
nbcrightnow.com
White Swan stabbing suspect identified
The victim of a stabbing on Friday night in White Swan has been identified. Authorities are still looking for the suspect.
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg man airlifted after being severely burned in fire that destroyed his home
ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday. At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
KIMA TV
A man suspected of burglary is missing after jumping in the Yakima River to escape arrest
SELAH -- A man suspected of burglary in East Selah is missing after deputies say he jumped into the Yakima River to escape arrest. On Thursday, authorities responded to a burglary in progress in East Selah. Shortly after, deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office released photos on social media...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash shuts down intersection in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:33 a.m. According to the Yakima Police Department, the intersection at 40th Avenue and Summitview is reopen for traffic. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) a crash has shut down the 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue intersection. A Honda Civic driving westbound on Summitview was reportedly...
nbcrightnow.com
Union Gap police search for teenager
UNION GAP, Wash. - The Union Gap Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl, Chloe Perry, last seen around 20 E Valley Mall Boulevard. Perry is reported to be around 110 pounds and 5'6". She has long, black hair, brown eyes and two nose piercings. Perry was last wearing white shoes, a white shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
‘Worst nightmare’: Family offers new $10,000 reward to find missing Yakima toddler
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search is intensifying to find a Yakima boy who vanished at a park. The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has any information on the missing child. Lucian Munguia has been missing for 30 days, and his family hasn’t stopped searching. On top of the cash reward, they’re also putting up flyers...
Yakima Herald Republic
City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move
The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia
Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
Goat Rocks Fire handed over to special incident command team Saturday night
The Goat Rocks Fire burning west of Yakima near U.S. Highway 12 in the Gifford National Forest was handed over to a Type 3 incident command team Saturday night. Evacuation notices, road closures and flight restrictions over the area remain in place. Information and a map of road closures can be viewed online.
98.3 The KEY
