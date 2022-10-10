Read full article on original website
I would like Phil Knight to pass along his reasons for voting Red to UofO students. I have heard many of them say they are voting Blue because Tina is Gay and abortion. We have so much to clean up in Oregon that these 2 concerns are a drop in the bucket.
Oregon’s Wealthiest Man Has Caused Tina Kotek to Take Contribution Limits Seriously—or at Least Claim She Does
Tina Kotek, the Democratic nominee locked in a dead heat in the Oregon governor’s race, took time out from campaigning Oct. 10 to hold a “roundtable on campaign finance reform.” The event was occasioned by Nike co-founder Phil Knight writing Kotek’s Republican opponent, Christine Drazan, a check for $1 million on Oct. 6.
KXL
It’s Time For Oregon To Evict Ron Wyden And Support Jo Rae Perkins, An Actual Oregonian
I hear plenty of criticism of absentee landlords. Lots of us have rented from folks like that. The worst of them own a place but don’t actually live anywhere nearby so they don’t care very much when problems crop up. I only wish people cared as much about...
Democratic Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek highlights support for contribution limits
Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek on Monday pledged to make contribution limits a top priority if voters elect her, citing the ongoing role of large donations in state races. “We’re going to put this at the top of the list,” Kotek said at a roundtable with campaign finance...
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek promises campaign contribution limits if elected
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek told KOIN 6 News that she's concerned about million-dollar contributions given to her chief opponents by Nike founder Phil Knight.
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states
The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Have a question for Oregon’s next governor? Submit it to be included in The Oregonian/KGW televised debate
The tight, three-way race for Oregon governor will be decided in just over four weeks, and The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW are teaming up to hold a televised debate on Oct. 19. Democrat Tina Kotek, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan will answer tough questions designed to help you...
Gov. Brown announces trip to Asia, will miss Biden’s Portland visit
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is traveling to Asia this week her office announced Wednesday.
yamhilladvocate.com
Oregon House District Candidate Ramiro RJ Navarro Knowingly Hired a Registered Pedophile as Field Director for His Campaign
In a recent National Review article, Oregon Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate’s Ties to Sex Offender-Linked Ally Raise Further Questions about Her Record, it is reported that Ramiro “RJ” Navarro, who is running for House District 21, admitted he knowingly hired a convicted pedophile as a field director for his election campaign.
kptv.com
Biden will stump for Kotek on Oregon trip
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden will arrive in Oregon this week to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek. The White House on Monday released Biden’s itinerary to the media and it shows that the president will arrive in Oregon on Friday after spending Thursday in Southern California.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
KTVZ
Gov. Brown to lead trip to S. Korea, Japan, Oregon’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced details Wednesday of Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to South Korea and Japan, focused on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel. The governor will lead the mission from...
Oregon’s latest ACT scores show rock-bottom performance
New ACT scores out Wednesday show that very few Oregon high school students took the ACT – and the average scores for those who did was far lower than in any of the 11 other states with which Oregon could fairly be compared. Just 7% of students in Oregon’s...
focushillsboro.com
A Gop Official In Oregon Claims Tina Kotek, The Democratic Candidate, Violated The Law
The Democratic contender for governor, Tina Kotek, is accused of breaking the law by making promises to a third-party candidate who then withdrew from the campaign, according to a complaint made on Friday by a senior member of the Oregon Republican Party. Early in September, Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic physician...
nbc16.com
Biden to travel to Portland on Friday
Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Recognize Reality – Cast your vote for Tina Kotek, not Betsy Johnson
Many of us have known and appreciated Betsy Johnson for many years. She has worked hard, provided good constituent service for our Tillamook communities and her middle of the road position is attractive to some — but she WILL NOT WIN. Polls show she has less than 20% of the vote while Tina Kotek (D) and Christine Drazan (R) each have about 30%. Polling numbers are always suspect, but closing a gap of 10% is highly, highly unlikely. So for Democratic- leaning voters a vote for Betsy is really a vote taken away from Democrat Tina Kotek. This makes much more likely Republican Christine Drazan will win.
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
