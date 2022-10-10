ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 3

t
2d ago

I would like Phil Knight to pass along his reasons for voting Red to UofO students. I have heard many of them say they are voting Blue because Tina is Gay and abortion. We have so much to clean up in Oregon that these 2 concerns are a drop in the bucket.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states

The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Knute Buehler
yamhilladvocate.com

Oregon House District Candidate Ramiro RJ Navarro Knowingly Hired a Registered Pedophile as Field Director for His Campaign

In a recent National Review article, Oregon Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate’s Ties to Sex Offender-Linked Ally Raise Further Questions about Her Record, it is reported that Ramiro “RJ” Navarro, who is running for House District 21, admitted he knowingly hired a convicted pedophile as a field director for his election campaign.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Biden will stump for Kotek on Oregon trip

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden will arrive in Oregon this week to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek. The White House on Monday released Biden’s itinerary to the media and it shows that the president will arrive in Oregon on Friday after spending Thursday in Southern California.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon House#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Republican#Democratic#The Cook Political Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Nike
nbc16.com

Biden to travel to Portland on Friday

Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Recognize Reality – Cast your vote for Tina Kotek, not Betsy Johnson

Many of us have known and appreciated Betsy Johnson for many years. She has worked hard, provided good constituent service for our Tillamook communities and her middle of the road position is attractive to some — but she WILL NOT WIN. Polls show she has less than 20% of the vote while Tina Kotek (D) and Christine Drazan (R) each have about 30%. Polling numbers are always suspect, but closing a gap of 10% is highly, highly unlikely. So for Democratic- leaning voters a vote for Betsy is really a vote taken away from Democrat Tina Kotek. This makes much more likely Republican Christine Drazan will win.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy