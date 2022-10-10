Read full article on original website
55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
Northwest Iowa Town Has To Get New Oversight Of Its Drinking Water System
Orleans, Iowa — A small town near one of the Iowa Great Lakes has to set up new oversight of its drinking water supply. For the past eight decades, the City of Orleans has been buying its drinking water from the City of Spirit Lake. Orleans City Attorney Don Hemphill says the Department of Natural Resources wants someone to be responsible for the quality of the water that comes out of the town’s taps and Spirit Lake has notified Orleans it does not want to assume responsibility for the water distribution system in Orleans.
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
Jack McGivern, age 66 of Lake View
Mass of Christian Burial for Jack McGivern, age 66 of Lake View, IA, will be at 10AM on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake with Rosary starting at 9AM. Visitation will be from 4-6PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at First Congregational United Church...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
DNR Says to Check Docks and Equipment for Invasive Species
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds lake property owners to check their boat and trailers, as well as docks and lifts, for aquatic invasive species before storing them for the winter. Aquatic invasive species include zebra mussels to Eurasian watermilfoil. They move from one water body to another by...
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
Crews respond to grassfire in rural Woodbury County
Fire fighters are responding to a possible grassfire located north of Bronson, Iowa Tuesday afternoon.
Iowa Harvest Progressing Quickly
The Iowa harvest progressed quickly last week, as farmers had 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report. In northwest Iowa, just about the full week was suitable for fieldwork. 23-percent of Iowa's corn has now been harvested, which is three days behind last year,...
Pain at the Pump: Gas Prices Skyrocketing in Iowa (Again)
Remember when gas prices were dropping in historic fashion? I mean, they were still high, but they were at least dropping. Well, those days are done. The days of record-dropping prices were short-lived and sadly, didn't offer that much relief to consumers. As we speak, the average price of a...
Iowa DNR Hiring Seasonal Water Patrol Officers
(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for seasonal water patrol officers. There are temporary full-time positions open at several lakes and rivers across the state. Employees will work 40 hours a week and earn just over 14-dollars an hour. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?
The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
Raymond Nepper, age 78, of Ida Grove
Raymond W. Nepper, age 78, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine Medical Center of Omaha, Nebraska. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Father William McCarthy will officiate. Committal Services will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the McNamara Moore Post No. 61 of the American Legion of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year
Recently harvested corn is piled near Lake City in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions.
Southwest Iowa is under Red Flag Warning For Thursday Afternoon and Evening
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning on Thursday from noon to 7:00 p.m. for southwest and west central Iowa. Northwest winds of 25 miles per hour with gusts over 40 miles per hour are forecasted for the warned area. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
