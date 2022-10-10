Read full article on original website
Related
wjon.com
Sauk Rapids Tinville Lions Bouja Fest
$10 donation for two bowls of bouja (kids 5-10 $5, 4 and under free) Silent auction, booze wheel raffle, meat raffle, dessert sale, live auction. Bouja to-go: $25 a gallon while supplies last.
knsiradio.com
Sartell Fire Hall Holding Open House Thursday
(KNSI) – Sartell is celebrating National Fire Prevention Week with an open house. The event is Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Sartell Fire House, 501 Pinecone Road. Fire Chief Peter Kedrowski says they enjoy hosting the event. “It’s a chance for us to invite the public in, give them a little bit of coaching on some different fire prevention tips within their own home that they can do. We also run about 300 kindergarteners through the station from the Sartell School District this week to go through some fire prevention stuff with.”
knsiradio.com
Sports Wrap: Sauk Rapids, ROCORI, St. Cloud Tech Volleyball All Roll
(KNSI) – Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit results to news@knsiradio.com. Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Francis 1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20): Lexi Helmin was the only Storm player to reach double digits in kills with 14. She also contributed a team-high five blocks. Ava Athman and Jordyn Lee stood out defensively with 13 and 12 kills, respectively.
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids City Council To Debate Manea’s Meats Expansion
(KNSI) — Manea’s Meats is looking to expand its Sauk Rapids facility by 12,125 square feet through a planned unit development agreement. To accommodate the growth in what the city says is a crowded district, the council would need to abandon completely an alleyway that runs near the building on the north side of the property.
thelesabre.com
Siblings of Sartell: The Mrozeks
Can you imagine living with quintuplets? That has been Kaylei Mrozek’s life since she was two years old. Kaylei’s “normal” has been chaotic, disorganized, unique, and complete since the Mrozek quintuplets have been born. The Mrozek siblings are all at the high school this year and...
Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced
Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson will headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota in 2023. The festival, located about an hour west of the Twin Cities, will take place for its 29th annual event on June 16-17. The headliners are Cody Johnson Friday night and Miranda Lambert Saturday.
boreal.org
MPCA settles lawsuit with longtime employee who raised petroleum complaints in northern Minnesota
Photo: The site of a former service station in Paynesville, where a petroleum leak was discovered in the 1980s and forced the city to close two of its wells. The MPCA reached a settlement last month with a former employee who claimed the agency closed the leak site, and others, without fully removing the contamination. The MPCA maintains the water is safe. Courtesy of City of Paynesville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman on bicycle struck by vehicle on county road in Waconia
WACONIA, Minn. – The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Waconia Saturday that injured a Bloomington bicyclist.A 67-year-old woman was biking in the southbound shoulder of County Road 10 when she was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. at the intersection with Waconia Parkway North.The vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Watertown man, hit the woman while he was turning west from the parkway onto C.R. 10. Authorities say he stopped at a stop sign before making the turn. He also stayed at the scene after the crash and "is fully cooperating with the investigation."The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she is in stable condition. Investigators say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma
A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family. The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lptv.org
Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
KELOLAND TV
MN woman charged with threatening Somali family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions. Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.
Sauk Rapids Stabbing Suspect to Undergo Competency Exam
FOLEY -- A Benton County judge has ordered a mental competency examination for a man accused of stabbing a Sauk Rapids man. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane is accused of stabbing the man in his garage at the direction of the man's wife, 55-year-old Maria Foster. Kane's wife, 25-year-old Katrina Hunt, was...
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Person of Interest In Morrison Cty. Stop Sign Shooting Located
(KNSI) – Originally published 10/11 at 3:50 p.m. UPDATE (10/12 3:11 p.m.): The person of interest in the stop sign shooting in Morrison County has been located by sheriff’s deputies. The office says several tips came in that led to personnel being able to find the four-door SUV...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy who was shot in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota, has died from his injuries. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said on Sunday, October 9 at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a family from St. Paul was in the area, on public land, hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.
knsiradio.com
Sheriff: Child Shot While Hunting Near Motley
(KNSI) – A 12-year-old child was shot during a weekend hunting trip in Cass County. Officials say the St. Paul boy was squirrel hunting in Moose Lake Township near Motley when he was hit around 8:15 on Sunday morning. Investigators say the victim was shot by his 47-year-old uncle while they were on public land.
3 kids arrested after gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School
Three kids were arrested for a gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School on Friday. According to Cambridge police, the incident was reported at 8:07 a.m. in the area of Cypress St. N and 6th Ave. Responding officers spotted a "suspect vehicle" and conducted a "high-risk stop" in the parking lot...
Toddler 'stable' after being run over by mother's vehicle in Ramsey
Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A two-year-old girl is in a stable condition after a she was run over by her mother's vehicle during school dropoff for her siblings Wednesday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the incident outside Brookside Elementary in...
Comments / 0