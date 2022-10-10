Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
More Bitcoins to Exit Market; Whale Manipulation in Play?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Verizon Communications Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Verizon Communications. Looking at options history for Verizon Communications VZ we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
Datadog Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog. Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
PETS・
This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking At Cloudflare's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare NET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bottoming Process in Effect As BTC Flashes July 2021 Vibes, According to Top Analyst
A widely followed crypto analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is exhibiting a similar trend last seen in July 2021 before a bull run. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 10,500 Youtube subscribers that after the king crypto has chopped around in a similar price range for more than 100 days it has entered a bottoming process.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Sets Big Price Targets for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Protocol
Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is eyeing one Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol and setting upward price targets. In a new blog post for Eight Global, Van de Poppe says that Injective Protocol (INJ) has tested its main resistance point multiple times, making the said supply area weaker and more prone to breakouts.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades For October 11
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) Forming Huge Bearish Pattern, According to Legendary Trader Peter Brandt – Here’s His Target
Legendary trader Peter Brandt says that Cardano (ADA) is forming a technical pattern that suggests a big downside price movement for the Ethereum (ETH) rival. Brandt tells his 676,000 Twitter followers that Cardano is trading within a descending triangle pattern and forecasts a potential 42% drop in the price of ADA.
dailyhodl.com
Bottom Formation in Play? Glassnode Looks at State of Bitcoin As Whales Accumulate Over $300,000,000 in BTC
Several metrics indicate Bitcoin (BTC) could be establishing a bear market floor, according to leading crypto analytics firm Glassnode. Glassnode notes in a new analysis that Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score has displayed “a series of consecutive events” similar to the 2018/2019 bear market. The accumulation trend score...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io And Cosmos Showing Strength And Surge, While Bitcoin Plummets Under 20,000
The macroeconomic environment is ugly. The August CPI report showed that inflation was still rising despite aggressive rate hikes from the FED. Jerome Powell will have to continue his aggressive rate hike policy, which spells dreadful news for all assets. As the environment becomes more risk-off, money will flow away from riskier assets and towards U.S. government bonds, with this sell-off further tanking the prices of assets.
Benzinga
Where LPL Finl Hldgs Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Marijuana Stock Movers For October 12, 2022
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 44.00% at $0.72. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 17.06% at $1.01. SNDL SNDL shares closed up 7.04% at $2.13. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.21% at $3.08. Canopy Gwth CGC...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
173K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0