More Bitcoins to Exit Market; Whale Manipulation in Play?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Verizon Communications Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Verizon Communications. Looking at options history for Verizon Communications VZ we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
Datadog Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog. Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Looking At Cloudflare's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare NET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Crypto Strategist Sets Big Price Targets for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Protocol

Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is eyeing one Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol and setting upward price targets. In a new blog post for Eight Global, Van de Poppe says that Injective Protocol (INJ) has tested its main resistance point multiple times, making the said supply area weaker and more prone to breakouts.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades For October 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Uniglo.io And Cosmos Showing Strength And Surge, While Bitcoin Plummets Under 20,000

The macroeconomic environment is ugly. The August CPI report showed that inflation was still rising despite aggressive rate hikes from the FED. Jerome Powell will have to continue his aggressive rate hike policy, which spells dreadful news for all assets. As the environment becomes more risk-off, money will flow away from riskier assets and towards U.S. government bonds, with this sell-off further tanking the prices of assets.
Where LPL Finl Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Marijuana Stock Movers For October 12, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 44.00% at $0.72. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 17.06% at $1.01. SNDL SNDL shares closed up 7.04% at $2.13. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.21% at $3.08. Canopy Gwth CGC...
