ComicBook
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Part 2's New Hero
Denji's time as Chainsaw Man's protagonist in the manga might be done, but his introduction in the anime adaptation has only begun. With the second chapter already releasing several chapters exploring the War Devil, the new protagonist Asa Mitaka is quite different from Denji but seems to be walking a similar path. Now, one cosplayer has brought the War Devil to life using spot-on cosplay that brings to life the new supernatural force that can create weapons from the most horrifying places.
‘Chainsaw Man’: 3 Burning Questions We Have After the Anime’s Premiere
The 'Chainsaw Man' premiere throws viewers right into the action, and it raises plenty of questions about where the anime is headed.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Welcomes Kankuro's Puppet to Our World
Naruto has been around the block a number of times since its debut, and in that time, the cosplay community has explored every inch of the franchise. From Team 7 to the Kage and beyond, it seems there are few if any characters in Naruto without a cosplay. Of course, some looks go further than others, and advancing tech has only made these impressive cosplays all the better. And now, it seems Kankuro is celebrating with his very own top-notch look.
Kerrang
WILLOW smashes it (literally) with heavy SNL performance
Following the release of her new, 4/5-rated album <COPINGMECHANISM>, WILLOW hit Saturday Night Live for an epic performance. The musician and her band tore through curious/furious and ur a stranger from that record, complete with an incredible roar and a smashed guitar right at the end of the latter. In...
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
Someone Crowdsurfed a Baby Over to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Onstage
You'll likely never forget the first time you crowdsurfed, but you might if you were under six months old. As tends to happen, there's quite a bit of commentary over a newly surfaced video on Reddit that appears to show a baby being "crowdsurfed" to a stage for a photo op with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Becomes The "Most-Anticipated Show" For 2022's Fall Season
Chainsaw Man's popularity can't be denied as the first episode's arrival helped the series to trend on social media as countless new fans experienced Denji's tragic tale for the first time. What might come as a surprise to many is that the bloody anime adaptation isn't just the most anticipated anime series when it comes to the fall season, but the most anticipated television series, animated or otherwise. There are clearly more than a few anime fans that have been planning for the Chainsaw Devil's arrival.
CNET
'Chainsaw Man' Drops Tuesday: Stream the Anime Series on Crunchyroll
One of the most anticipated anime releases of 2022 will finally stream Tuesday. Chainsaw Man makes its devilish debut on Crunchyroll at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Fans can expect all the blood, betrayal and hard-core hunts that give Chainsaw Man its charm. This marks the first on-screen iteration of...
ComicBook
Hulk Fights Abomination in Marvel's She-Hulk Finale Trailer
Hulk will return on Thursday's season finale of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and he's angry. (You wouldn't like him when he's angry.) More than a decade after their Harlem hulk-out in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a seemingly reformed Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, made amends with Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) with heartfelt haikus. Banner's superhero lawyer cousin, GLK&H attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), successfully represented Blonsky in his controversial parole case, which was ultimately granted under one condition: he wears an inhibitor in perpetuity and is indefinitely prohibited from transforming back into the Abomination.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gets Ready for Harribel's Anime Return
Bleach will be coming back for new episodes after many years of waiting, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for Tier Harribel's return! Fans have been wanting to see more of Bleach's anime ever since the original adaptation was cut short because it also meant that Tite Kubo's final manga arc never got its proper anime due. Many of the series' biggest moments, fights, and character returns were kept out of the anime's original run, and seeing all of that in full is why Bleach's anime comeback is the most highly anticipated franchise return of the year as a whole.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer to Drop Special Season 3 Update Next Week
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is moving along with season three behind the scenes, and as you can imagine, all eyes are locked on Tanjiro as such. The hero has a lot to handle when they return to the small screen. So far, Demon Slayer has kept up its top-tier reputation with all its season three teasers to date. And now, it seems another big update is on the horizon.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Snuck Past an Iconic Fullmetal Alchemist Record
Bleach is back, and honestly? It has never felt so good seeing Ichigo Kurosaki then it does now. After a decade off the air, the Soul Reaper made his big return to television this week in a new anime. And now, it seems the series has broken an iconic record belonging to Fullmetal Alchemist.
Everyone is making raunchy thirst-trap videos to Nickelback, and Chad Kroeger is loving it
Nickelback's funky disco-rock track She Keeps Me Up has gone viral on TikTok thanks to thousands of fans making thirst-traps, aka posing in saucy videos
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
Polygon
Dandadan is a feast for any shonen manga reader’s eyes
Yukinobu Tatsu’s hit manga series Dandadan is both a feast for the eyes and an engrossing story. With Viz releasing its first collected English volume, it’s the perfect time for me to talk about one of the few manga actually I look forward to reading every week. Momo...
ComicBook
Gundam Producer Reveals How Teenagers Really Think About the Franchise
Mobile Suit Gundam has continued telling stories surrounding mech suits for decades, with the first anime premiering in the 1970s. With anime such as Gundam Wing, G Gundam, and the latest, Witch From Mercury, taking an opportunity to span timelines and alternate realities, a producer on the latest Mobile Suit series revealed a shocking conversation he overheard, in which teenagers discussed how they felt that the series ultimately wasn't for them and believed the anime franchise was aimed far more at adults.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Releases Ending Theme: Watch
Mob Psycho 100 is back this week with a brand-new episode, and season three is looking as good as we all hoped. With Mob and Reigen at the helm, fans new and old are falling in love with Studio Bones' long-awaited comeback. And now, the season's ending theme has been released courtesy of the incomparable Miyo Sato.
