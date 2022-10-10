NFL modifies concussion protocol, Rams player tackles protester, NASCAR wars of layoffs: top sports stories

Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson, Texans News
On Monday, the Texans ownership announced a jersey swap-in plan, letting fans with Deshaun Watson No. 4 uniforms trade them in for a new jersey. "It’s here. Fans asked. Mr. McNair delivered," the Texans announced on Monday. From the team:. Jerseys can be exchanged Monday, Oct. 10 – Saturday,...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News
The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL World Reacts To Former Packers Player's Tragic Death
The NFL world is in mourning today following the tragic passing of former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets tight end Tyrone Davis. He was 50 years old. According to TMZ, a public obituary in Virginia confirmed Davis' passing, which occurred on October 3. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
RELATED PEOPLE
Buffalo Bills Are 'Perfect'? Warning Issued by CBS' Tony Romo Ahead of Chiefs Showdown
CBS' Tony Romo issued a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Video: Lovie Smith gives first victory speech with Texans
Houston has turned its focus to 'starting a streak.'
Odell Beckham drops big hint about potentially signing with Rams
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to cast some doubt on a potential return to the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham remains a free agent as he works his way back to full health from an ACL tear. The Rams have been named as a possible spot for him based on his successful stint there last season, but Beckham suggested in a tweet on Wednesday that he felt snubbed by the team’s previous efforts to bring him back.
Yardbarker
Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 6 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Slides After Loss to Texans
It hasn't been Trevor Lawrence's week. After a brutal 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans where the Jaguars racked up 400 yards of offense but failed to score a single touchdown, Lawrence has rightfully had a target on his back on a national scale. Lawrence finished Sunday's game with 25-of-47...
5 unrealistic ways the NFL can lessen number of concussions
The NFL wants you to believe they care about players’ health but in reality, they want to care about the money it costs them. The NFLPA wants you to believe they care about player health but in reality, they want to use it as a bargaining chip to get what they want.
The Worst Losses from the NFL's Week 5, According to Bettors
It feels like the NFL season began just yesterday, instead, we're in the middle of October, and Week 5 has just wrapped up. There was some exciting football this weekend, but the week didn't exactly start that enthusiastically with the Denver Broncos hosting the Indianapolis Colts (more on this game later).
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Chiefs edge Raiders on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There was no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs now lead the all-time series 71-54-2. Here...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list
Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's ...
Comments / 0