Elko Daily Free Press
Truck collides with semi on I-80
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover. “There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Elko Daily Free Press
Haystack burns off Mountain City Highway
ELKO – An early morning fire consumed a haystack on a ranch off Mountain City Highway. Multiple agencies responded around 4 a.m. Friday as the fire began to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District Station 21, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, and Nevada Division of Forestry knocked down the blaze.
Elko Daily Free Press
BLM Elko District lifting fire restrictions this weekend
ELKO — Due to cooler temperatures, the Elko District is rescinding some fire restrictions effective October 15. “With various hunting seasons ramping up and visitors taking advantage of the cooler weather, there is a greater presence on the landscape. We are asking everyone to continue to be safe, situationally aware, and responsible on public lands,” said Gerald Dixon, District Manager.
kkoh.com
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
Elko Daily Free Press
Southwest Gas donates $5,000 to GBC
ELKO — The Great Basin College Foundation received a $5,000 donation from Southwest Gas on Sept. 29. The GBC Foundation Board of Trustees voted to award funding to the Great Basin College Phi Theta Kappa: International Honor Society chapter. These funds will support student attendance at regional honor society conferences and leadership training.
Elko Daily Free Press
Ambulance service to soon be 24/7 in Spring Creek
ELKO – Ambulance service in Spring Creek will be advancing toward the long-sought 24-hour, seven-day service now that Elko County Commissioners have approved leasing a house for temporary quarters and plans are progressing to expand the fire station on Licht Parkway to include the ambulance service. Emergency Medical Services...
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko woman arrested on home invasion charge
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on a warrant for felony home invasion after a former girlfriend reported she tried to break into her residence on Sept. 18. Elko police were dispatched to the home in the tree streets on a report of a burglary in progress. A woman had called saying she was hiding in the bathroom as Savannah A. Hamre, 29, was attempting to force her way into the home.
Elko Daily Free Press
Barbara Knisley Lespade
Barbara Knisley Lespade passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022, at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada. Barbara was born in Pasadena, California, on July 21, 1945, to Ray and Florence Knisley, joining older sister Karen. The Knisley family lived for a time on the Horseshoe Ranch in Beowawe, Nevada, and then relocated to Lovelock, Nevada, to live on the Big Meadow Ranch.
Elko Daily Free Press
Parents lag in four-day school survey response
ELKO – With only about 16% of parents answering the Elko County School District’s survey on a potential four-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek schools, Superintendent Clayton Anderson said there will be attempts to “engage more parents and families” in providing feedback. He told...
Elko Daily Free Press
Police seek witnesses to injury
ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.
Elko Daily Free Press
Meet the candidates: Bryan Drake, Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B
Great citizens of Elko County, Bryan Drake here running for Elko Justice of the Peace. The election is rapidly approaching for this extremely important office. I have been absolutely humbled and inspired by the amount of support and assistance I have received so far during this amazing journey. I have...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Bostocks to perform on Sunday
ELKO — Greg & Glenda Bostock will perform Sunday, Oct., 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Elko Assembly of God, 700 Front St. Having based their ministry in Texas, Utah and Louisiana, the Bostocks have returned home to the Northwest to propel their ministry from their new home base in Idaho.
NSP investigating fatal crash
The Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. Three cars were involved and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
Elko Daily Free Press
Competency hearing for suspect in Vegas homeless stabbings
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man charged with knife attacks on four homeless people, including two who died, will have his mental competency reviewed. Court documents show 33-year-old Christopher Martell is scheduled for a mental competency hearing next month. Martell was arrested Sept. 21 following an attack...
2news.com
Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe
------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
Elko Daily Free Press
Emotional testimony marks start of death-penalty trial
ELKO – Emotionally charged testimony marked the first day of the trial of a Winnemucca man who is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked in a fast food restaurant in Elko nearly two years ago. Justin Mullis, 24, is charged with first degree murder, including attempted...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
