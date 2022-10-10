ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Truck collides with semi on I-80

ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover. “There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Haystack burns off Mountain City Highway

ELKO – An early morning fire consumed a haystack on a ranch off Mountain City Highway. Multiple agencies responded around 4 a.m. Friday as the fire began to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District Station 21, City of Elko Fire Department-Lee Engine Company Volunteers, and Nevada Division of Forestry knocked down the blaze.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

BLM Elko District lifting fire restrictions this weekend

ELKO — Due to cooler temperatures, the Elko District is rescinding some fire restrictions effective October 15. “With various hunting seasons ramping up and visitors taking advantage of the cooler weather, there is a greater presence on the landscape. We are asking everyone to continue to be safe, situationally aware, and responsible on public lands,” said Gerald Dixon, District Manager.
ELKO, NV
kkoh.com

Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Southwest Gas donates $5,000 to GBC

ELKO — The Great Basin College Foundation received a $5,000 donation from Southwest Gas on Sept. 29. The GBC Foundation Board of Trustees voted to award funding to the Great Basin College Phi Theta Kappa: International Honor Society chapter. These funds will support student attendance at regional honor society conferences and leadership training.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Ambulance service to soon be 24/7 in Spring Creek

ELKO – Ambulance service in Spring Creek will be advancing toward the long-sought 24-hour, seven-day service now that Elko County Commissioners have approved leasing a house for temporary quarters and plans are progressing to expand the fire station on Licht Parkway to include the ambulance service. Emergency Medical Services...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko woman arrested on home invasion charge

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on a warrant for felony home invasion after a former girlfriend reported she tried to break into her residence on Sept. 18. Elko police were dispatched to the home in the tree streets on a report of a burglary in progress. A woman had called saying she was hiding in the bathroom as Savannah A. Hamre, 29, was attempting to force her way into the home.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Barbara Knisley Lespade

Barbara Knisley Lespade passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022, at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada. Barbara was born in Pasadena, California, on July 21, 1945, to Ray and Florence Knisley, joining older sister Karen. The Knisley family lived for a time on the Horseshoe Ranch in Beowawe, Nevada, and then relocated to Lovelock, Nevada, to live on the Big Meadow Ranch.
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Parents lag in four-day school survey response

ELKO – With only about 16% of parents answering the Elko County School District’s survey on a potential four-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek schools, Superintendent Clayton Anderson said there will be attempts to “engage more parents and families” in providing feedback. He told...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Police seek witnesses to injury

ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Meet the candidates: Bryan Drake, Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B

Great citizens of Elko County, Bryan Drake here running for Elko Justice of the Peace. The election is rapidly approaching for this extremely important office. I have been absolutely humbled and inspired by the amount of support and assistance I have received so far during this amazing journey. I have...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Bostocks to perform on Sunday

ELKO — Greg & Glenda Bostock will perform Sunday, Oct., 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Elko Assembly of God, 700 Front St. Having based their ministry in Texas, Utah and Louisiana, the Bostocks have returned home to the Northwest to propel their ministry from their new home base in Idaho.
ELKO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Competency hearing for suspect in Vegas homeless stabbings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man charged with knife attacks on four homeless people, including two who died, will have his mental competency reviewed. Court documents show 33-year-old Christopher Martell is scheduled for a mental competency hearing next month. Martell was arrested Sept. 21 following an attack...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Man reported missing from Pyramid Lake Paitue Tribe found safe

------------------- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Emotional testimony marks start of death-penalty trial

ELKO – Emotionally charged testimony marked the first day of the trial of a Winnemucca man who is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked in a fast food restaurant in Elko nearly two years ago. Justin Mullis, 24, is charged with first degree murder, including attempted...
ELKO, NV
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE

