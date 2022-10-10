Read full article on original website
Related
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Tesla Will Deliver Its First Hotly Anticipated Semi Trucks to PepsiCo This December
The wait is finally over. In a surprise tweet from Elon Musk, the much-hyped Tesla Semi has finally gone into production—albeit several years behind schedule. The Tesla CEO announced on Twitter that the electric carmaker will finally deliver on the promise of its highly anticipated Semi commercial truck. He confirmed that production has officially started and that the company will deploy its first deliveries to PepsiCo on December 1. PepsiCo also released a statement, adding that it is expecting a fleet of battery-powered big rigs to support plants in Sacramento and Modesto, Calif.
Inside the self-driving truck operation hauling one million pounds of beer over 220 miles in huge autonomous test
A MASSIVE self-driving truck operation has successfully hauled over one million pounds of Modelo and Corona beer over 220 miles a day in a new pilot program. Waymo, Alphabet Inc started the test in April in an effort to bring state-of-the-art self-driving technology to the trucking world. The company's driveless-vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla Challenger Polestar Looking to Deliver on Big Plans
Back in July, electric vehicle maker Polestar (PSNY) made a bold promise. The Gothenburg, Sweden-based company reported that it delivered 21,200 cars during the first six months of 2022, more than double the year-earlier figure. Delivering the Goods. The automaker also said it delivered vehicles to Hertz (HTZZ) through a...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
electrek.co
BILITI’s 3-wheeled electric delivery vans heading to the continent that needs them most
BILITI Electric has teamed up with e-commerce company JUMIA to deploy its three-wheeled electric vans for parcel delivery. California-based commercial electric vehicle maker BILITI Electric and pan-African e-commerce giant JUMIA recently inked a partnership that will see these electric three-wheelers roll out first in Kenya. There the electric tuk-tuks will...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio-made electric tractors could be a ‘game-changer’
The future of tractors is coming to Ohio. California-based Monarch Tractors announced in August that its MK-V all-electric tractor would be produced, in Lordstown, Ohio, at the former General Motors plant now owned by Foxconn. While the MK-V won’t work for all farming operations, it could be a game changer...
Porsche Becomes Europe’s Most Valuable Automaker Ahead Of Volkswagen
Porsche launched its Initial Public Offering on the German Stock Exchange late last month. It was one of Europe’s biggest ever, and it’s proving quite successful for the automaker. Yesterday, Porsche passed Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable automaker. On Thursday, Porsche shares rose to 93 euros ($90.56...
As the auto industry electrifies, batteries could become a $340 billion market. Here's how a bumper crop of startups are racing against shortages to supply the world.
EV batteries are critical to automakers' plans for electrification. Startups are ready to cash in on a market potentially worth $340 billion by 2030.
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
iPhone-maker Foxconn reveals its Ohio-built electric car
The Foxtron Model B is a compact electric hatchback that will be built at the Lordstown, Ohio, factory owned by iPhone maker Foxconn starting in 2024.
electrek.co
The Renault Twizy electric funmobile to be succeeded by this new electric quadricycle
Remember that not-a-car but also not-a-motorcycle four-wheeled electric vehicle known as the Renault Twizy? Now Meet the Mobilize Duo, its successor that will be taking to the Paris Motor Show next week for a big unveil. Mobilize, the mobility arm of Renault, will launch the Mobilize Duo next year to...
electrek.co
Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
Honda announced today a major investment in producing electric vehicles and batteries in the US. The company is the latest automaker to take that route in order to comply with requirements linked to the new EV tax credit. The goal is to turn Ohio into Honda’s “EV Hub.”
Take a look at the Honda Prologue, its first all-electric SUV — one of 2 brand-new EVs developed with GM for the US market
The Honda Prologue is the first electric SUV produced at Honda's Los Angeles design studio. See inside the tech-heavy EV that's set to launch in 2024.
Cybertruck On Mars? Here's What Tesla EVs Could Look Like On The Red Planet
Fans of Tesla Inc TSLA and pickup trucks are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Cybertruck. While customers can’t take delivery of the vehicles yet, Tesla has shared more images of the highly anticipated electric pickup truck, including what it would look like on Mars. What Happened: At AI...
Comments / 0