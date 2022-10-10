ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Matt Rhule Made A 'Classy' Decision After Getting Fired By The Panthers

By Alek Arend
 2 days ago

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Some coaches don't handle getting fired with a whole lot of maturity. But it appears Matt Rhule isn't one of those coaches.

The Panthers officially showed Matt Rhule the exit this Monday morning.

After getting fired, Rhule met with his players and coaches to say goodbye. Apparently he handled the entire process with grace.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport notes it's a "classy" move by Rhule, who will be back in coaching in no time.

"Before exiting the building, #Panthers coach Matt Rhule addressed his players and said goodbye and thank you. Good, classy move for all to allow this to happen," said Rapoport.

Good for Matt Rhule. It sounds like he's leaving on good terms.

Here's what the Panthers have to say about his firing:

The Panthers on Monday parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule, after the team fell to 1-4 with a home loss to San Francisco.

He leaves with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage).

The 47-year-old Rhule had generally turned his college teams at Temple and Baylor around in his third season, but that bounce hadn't happened here so far.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks . The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and six years on the Panthers staff from 2012-17.

The Panthers are handing the reins over to interim head coach Steve Wilks.

Rhule, meanwhile, will likely return to coaching at the college level.

King Moonracer
2d ago

In the words of fired LSU coach Ed Orgeron, when collecting his buyout " what door do you want me to come to, brother!" and then he probably also said "Go Tigah's!"

John Kozr
2d ago

He sucks as NFL coach. Big deal, I'd be classy too; not hard when he's still owed $30-40 million from the boneheaded contract given to him by Tepper. He can retire with several beach and mountain homes, should he wish.

Sheila Walker
2d ago

They need to address the elephant 🐘 in the room the Quarterback position, Mayfield is worst than Darnold he has a 16.6 Quarterback rating .

