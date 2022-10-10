Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Why Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn’t want Jordan Poole to emulate Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors have found a unique gem when they drafted Jordan Poole out of University of Michigan in
Draymond Green’s expected return date from post-fight Warriors hiatus, revealed
Draymond Green is still currently spending time away from the Golden State Warriors amid his self-imposed hiatus from the team. This came after the former Defensive Player of the Year threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during a heated altercation at practice. Neither Green nor the Warriors revealed how...
Lakers News: ESPN Personality Predicts Draymond Green Will Join Lakers
Could the four-time champ join California's winningest NBA franchise?
ESPN
Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
Lakers News: Draymond Green's Status For Warriors Season Opener Vs. Lakers Revealed
The Warriors power forward's time away from the team wound up less than a week.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss First Regular Season Game
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Andre Iguodala will not play in their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 18.
Tony Kornheiser: Warriors should ‘move Heaven and Earth' to find who leaked Draymond video
Pardon the Interruption’s Tony Kornheiser says the Warriors should “move Heaven and Earth” to find who leaked video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice.
Assessing Draymond Green's Future With the Warriors
If this is Green’s last season in Golden State, the punch to Jordan Poole may be a convenient reason, but probably wouldn’t be really why he leaves in free agency.
CBS Sports
Why the New York Jets are suddenly becoming the upstart team no one is excited to play
Now this is how the Jets envisioned it. Zach Wilson efficiently operating Mike LaFleur's offense and some of the youthful additions made over the past two years contributing in victories. Yes, victories. As in consecutive victories for the first time since Week 15 and Week 16 of the 2020 season.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Kerr provides update on Klay, Iguodala’s season-opener status
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' 2022-23 NBA regular-season opener is only one week away, and a number of question marks still are hovering over the reigning champions. The good news is Klay Thompson took a big step forward Tuesday as he looks to be ready to roll on Oct. 18 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday
Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Connects on a long empty-net goal
Lindholm closed out the scoring Wednesday, helping the Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Capitals. Lindholm collected the puck deep in his zone and lifted the puck down the ice for an empty-net goal Wednesday. The 2012 No. 6 overall draft choice has not offered much value to fantasy managers since his 13-goal season of 2017-18. He could, however, be a steady presence during his first full season with the Bruins.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Resting Tuesday
Looney (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game versus Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Looney joins Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins on the sidelines for Tuesday's matchup. The center will likely be in the lineup for the team's final tuneup before the regular season Friday against the Nuggets.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scrimmages Wednesday
Thompson (rest/knee) scrimmaged Wednesday and is on track to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Thompson has been sidelined from recent scrimmages and preseason games while the team monitors his health following his first NBA season since the 2018-19 campaign. His absences have been considered precautionary, but Golden State still wanted to see him back in action once before the regular season starts. Barring any setbacks from the scrimmage, Slater suggests Thompson will make his preseason debut Friday and be ready for next Tuesday's regular-season matchup against the Lakers. However, fantasy managers should still expect the sharpshooter to be subjected to periodic rest as the Warriors attempt to keep Thompson healthy for another potential championship run.
CBS Sports
Matt Rhule fired: Six candidates for Panthers to consider for next head coach, including rising Eagles OC
The Carolina Panthers decided to cut ties with Matt Rhule Monday, admitting the seven-year, $62 million contract they gave him two years ago was a disaster. Carolina went 11-27 in Rhule's tenure, including 16 of its last 19 games in a regime marred by poor quarterback play and an inept offense.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Still away from team
Green (personal) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game versus Portland, and he is still away from the team, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Green has stepped away from the team after his altercation with Jordan Poole last week. While Green may not play for the rest of the preseason, there is no indication he will miss any of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Progressing through protocol
Olave currently is in the third of five stages of the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave left the Saints' Week 5 win against the Seahawks in third quarter after his helmet hit the turf as he hauled in a touchdown. While he wasn't able to practice Wednesday, Olave took part in stretching before going to the side at the start of the session. His activity was consistent with the third stage of the protocol for head injuries, which allows for football-specific exercise. Next up will be non-contact drills, so Olave's status on Thursday's report may reveal that he's made additional progress.
