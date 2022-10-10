Thompson (rest/knee) scrimmaged Wednesday and is on track to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Thompson has been sidelined from recent scrimmages and preseason games while the team monitors his health following his first NBA season since the 2018-19 campaign. His absences have been considered precautionary, but Golden State still wanted to see him back in action once before the regular season starts. Barring any setbacks from the scrimmage, Slater suggests Thompson will make his preseason debut Friday and be ready for next Tuesday's regular-season matchup against the Lakers. However, fantasy managers should still expect the sharpshooter to be subjected to periodic rest as the Warriors attempt to keep Thompson healthy for another potential championship run.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO